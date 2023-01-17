Read full article on original website
This Heat-Wizards Trade Features Rui Hachimura
Sometimes, you’ve got to go for the Hail Mary. Sometimes, NBA teams need to take a wild swing. Nobody wants to go to their last resort. That’s why it’s the last resort – if you’ve run out of options, you may have one more wild swing to take.
Utah Jazz Planning Bold Trade Deadline Firesale?
The Utah Jazz are open for business ahead of the midseason NBA trade deadline. There is no shortage of potential deals that could take place as the team continues to progress in a rebuilding effort. There wasn’t a more active team in the offseason than the Jazz. They moved on...
Herro scores 26, Heat come from 16 down, top Pelicans 100-96
Tyler Herro scored 26 points, Kyle Lowry had nine straight for Miami in the final moments and the Heat rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 100-96
Bold Details Emerge Of Hornets’ Trade Deadline Plans
The Charlotte Hornets are in the middle of having one of the worst seasons of any team in the NBA this year. With the Feb. 9 trade deadline nearing, a team with a 12-34 record naturally becomes the focus of potential trade discussions as sellers. With the Hornets being in...
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
James Bradberry reflects on his interception vs. his former team
“It was a really good feeling. Probably say Top 5 moment of my career right now,” he said after the game. “I’ve been studying film and saw a play I recognized, I knew it was a quick in so I just jumped the route.”
Hornets’ PJ Washington Now More Likely To Re-Sign
The Charlotte Hornets are among the top teams to watch as sellers ahead of the NBA trade deadline. However, they are also a team to keep tabs on before free agency, with players like PJ Washington needing new contracts. Washington has turned up his game lately, scoring 23 points against...
Heat Emerging As Knicks’ Cam Reddish Trade Suitor
The New York Knicks will surely look to move on from Cam Reddish ahead of the NBA trade deadline. He has emerged as one of the top names to watch in terms of realistic names that could be on the move. Reddish is having a disappointing season, with averages of...
This Grizzlies-Raptors Trade Features OG Anunoby
Give the Memphis Grizzlies a lot of credit for building one of the best teams in the NBA. The Grit-and-Grind era feels like it happened an eternity ago. That’s because this team is significantly different than it was under the leadership of Mike Conley and Marc Gasol. In fact, it’s hard to believe it’s only been five years.
This Pacers-Hornets Trade Features PJ Washington
You can be a good NBA team, and you can be a young NBA team. Generally speaking, it’s difficult to be both. At the same time, it isn’t impossible. Sometimes, a young team catches heat. When they do, they’re in some of the most enviable situations in the league.
Jerry Jones Speaks to Brett Maher After Missed Pregame Kicks
Maher was warming up for the Cowboys’ divisional-round game against the 49ers a week after missing four extra-point attempts.
Bold Details From Pacers’ Trade Pursuit Of John Collins
The Indiana Pacers have been one of the surprise teams in the NBA thus far this season. They were right in the thick of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference before point guard Tyrese Haliburton went down with an injury. Haliburton injured his knee in the game against the...
This Mavs-Raptors Trade Features Pascal Siakam
Luka Doncic needs a co-star, and everybody knows it. Seriously. Go ask a casual NBA fan about the Mavericks. You’re likely to get the same response: “That European kid is amazing. Who else do they have on the roster?”. By contrast, it’s harder to diagnose the Toronto...
Eli Manning Reacts to Viral ‘Double Bird’ Billboard in Philadelphia
The Eagles outdid themselves with this clever shot.
Bucks, Heat Still Eyeing Trade For Suns’ Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns still need to move on from Jae Crowder at the NBA trade deadline. He has sat out for the entirety of the season, dating back to training camp, despite being in the final year of his current contract. Where could he end up?. Crowder was a helpful...
Bucks’ Bold Trade Offer For Rockets’ Eric Gordon
The Milwaukee Bucks are always going to be one of the top teams to watch as far as NBA title contention goes with Giannis Antetokounmpo in his prime. They could make an acquisition ahead of the NBA trade deadline to maximize their outlook. The options are small for the Bucks regarding possible trade scenarios. They moved a lot of assets to acquire Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans and only have a few young players with strong value.
Bold NBA Trade Deadline Deals That Could Actually Happen
Did you hear that? That’s the sound of the internet exploding. It may not have happened yet, but it’s bound to. After all, NBA trade season is upon us. We’re about a month out from the trade deadline. While most of the action will occur on the day of, a major deal could go down at any moment.
This Lakers-Wizards Trade Features Kyle Kuzma
Everyone’s got one that got away. NBA teams are no exception. It may be an ex-partner. On the other hand, maybe it’s just a job you shouldn’t have left. Either way, we’ve all left something in the past that sometimes, we wish we’d brought into the present.
This Cavs-Pistons Trade Features Bojan Bogdanovic
Have you ever really, really wanted something you couldn’t afford? NBA teams find themselves in a similar position. You might find a way to get it anyway. Perhaps you drain your bank account and skip lunch for a month. You might take out a loan. All you know is that you’ve got to have it.
Sabres’ high-powered offense grapples with Stars’ tough defense
The Dallas Stars and their stingy defensive ways will be put to the test when they host the high-octane offense
