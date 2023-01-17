ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Veteran NBA Player Reportedly Wants To Be Traded

The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly agreed to find veteran center Serge Ibaka a new NBA home before this year's trade deadline, Shams Charania reports. Ibaka has been away from the team due to "personal reasons." The 14th-year big man recently expressed his discontent with the Bucks due to his ...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Utah Jazz Planning Bold Trade Deadline Firesale?

The Utah Jazz are open for business ahead of the midseason NBA trade deadline. There is no shortage of potential deals that could take place as the team continues to progress in a rebuilding effort. There wasn’t a more active team in the offseason than the Jazz. They moved on...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Maryland Basketball is heading back to ACC country next season

Maryland basketball's 2023-2024 schedule will include a trip back to ACC Country. "Maryland, Clemson, Davidson, and UAB are expected to headline the 2023 Asheville Championship," Jon Rothstein reported. "There is no timetable on an official announcement. Official dates and matchups are also TBD. This season's Asheville Championship featured Elon, Harvard, East Tennessee State, and Louisiana."
COLLEGE PARK, MD
8x Pro Bowler Enthusiastic about Returning to Vikings

Twice in two days, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson has expressed his desire for a third adventure with the franchise. Peterson joined the Vikings during the 2021 offseason on a one-year contract and fired up another similar deal last offseason. And left up to him, Peterson is on board with a second sequel.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Vikings Sign New Contract with Defensive Lineman

After losing the wild-card round against the Giants, the Vikings immediately entered their offseason. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the general manager, started by signing players to future contracts. Those contracts are regular NFL contracts, including minimum salary, cap charges, signing bonuses, and other standard contract terms. However, the contracts don’t take effect...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
This Booger Is Not Pleased with the Vikings

The Philadelphia Eagles gashed the New York Giants on Saturday night 38-7 — a familiar score from bad Vikings lore — enabling a flood of anti-Vikings sentiments to hit social media. The Giants disposed of the Vikings in the Wildcard Round last Sunday, 31-24, thanks to a porous...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Vikings could look at second chance to acquire star

The Minnesota Vikings fielded the fifth best passing offense in the league in 2022. Largely in part due to the record setting play from All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson. Now it looks like Jefferson and Vikings reps are going to begin negotiating a contract negotiation, now that he’s eligible for one after finishing his third season. Likely ending up with Jefferson as the highest paid receiver in the league.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
This Mavs-Raptors Trade Features Pascal Siakam

Luka Doncic needs a co-star, and everybody knows it. Seriously. Go ask a casual NBA fan about the Mavericks. You’re likely to get the same response: “That European kid is amazing. Who else do they have on the roster?”. By contrast, it’s harder to diagnose the Toronto...
DALLAS, TX
This Clippers-Hornets Trade Features Terry Rozier

If you want it, you can have it. You might have to make sacrifices in the process. Sometimes, NBA teams need to make sacrifices as well. Do you want to be a professional musician? Cool. So do millions of people. Are you willing to work overtime? Will you miss out on sleep and social time just to hone your craft?
LOS ANGELES, CA
This Pacers-Raptors Trade Features Myles Turner

It’s hard to believe it, but the NBA’s trade deadline is right around the corner. For some NBA fans, it’s the pinnacle of the season. Watching the movement around the league means watching exciting new possibilities unfold in real-time. Typically, we know who the big players are...
Bucks’ Bold Trade Offer For Rockets’ Eric Gordon

The Milwaukee Bucks are always going to be one of the top teams to watch as far as NBA title contention goes with Giannis Antetokounmpo in his prime. They could make an acquisition ahead of the NBA trade deadline to maximize their outlook. The options are small for the Bucks regarding possible trade scenarios. They moved a lot of assets to acquire Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans and only have a few young players with strong value.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Dallas, TX
