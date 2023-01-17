Read full article on original website
Theodore Hamm Mansion (c. 1886 - 1954)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
The State Capitol Rathskeller CafeThe Streets of St. PaulMinnesota State
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Milwaukee Bucks will try to trade Serge Ibaka.
Veteran NBA Player Reportedly Wants To Be Traded
The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly agreed to find veteran center Serge Ibaka a new NBA home before this year's trade deadline, Shams Charania reports. Ibaka has been away from the team due to "personal reasons." The 14th-year big man recently expressed his discontent with the Bucks due to his ...
Yardbarker
Utah Jazz Planning Bold Trade Deadline Firesale?
The Utah Jazz are open for business ahead of the midseason NBA trade deadline. There is no shortage of potential deals that could take place as the team continues to progress in a rebuilding effort. There wasn’t a more active team in the offseason than the Jazz. They moved on...
The Wild 3-Team Mock Trade: Knicks Get Zach LaVine And Alex Caruso, Heat Land DeMar DeRozan And Derrick Rose
This deal sends key veterans to the Knicks and the Bulls.
Heat Emerging As Knicks’ Cam Reddish Trade Suitor
The New York Knicks will surely look to move on from Cam Reddish ahead of the NBA trade deadline. He has emerged as one of the top names to watch in terms of realistic names that could be on the move. Reddish is having a disappointing season, with averages of...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball is heading back to ACC country next season
Maryland basketball's 2023-2024 schedule will include a trip back to ACC Country. "Maryland, Clemson, Davidson, and UAB are expected to headline the 2023 Asheville Championship," Jon Rothstein reported. "There is no timetable on an official announcement. Official dates and matchups are also TBD. This season's Asheville Championship featured Elon, Harvard, East Tennessee State, and Louisiana."
8x Pro Bowler Enthusiastic about Returning to Vikings
Twice in two days, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson has expressed his desire for a third adventure with the franchise. Peterson joined the Vikings during the 2021 offseason on a one-year contract and fired up another similar deal last offseason. And left up to him, Peterson is on board with a second sequel.
At Least 3 Vikings Starters Have Publicly Expressed Their Desire to Return
Oftentimes, the focus since losing to the New York Giants has been on which Vikings will depart. It makes sense given team’s challenging cap situation and the underwhelming effort in the playoffs’ opening round. The decision to fire Ed Donatell further accentuates the need for change, and yet we’ve heard from at least 3 Vikings starters that they’d like to remain.
Vikings Lose Young, Promising Offensive Lineman to Falcons
Kyle Hinton joined the Vikings as a late-round selection in 2020. Since that time, he has been a depth option, someone the team has leaned on to provide the reinforcements up front when necessary. Unfortunately, the Vikings have lost the young OG to the Atlanta Falcons. Indeed, the team will...
Vikings Sign New Contract with Defensive Lineman
After losing the wild-card round against the Giants, the Vikings immediately entered their offseason. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the general manager, started by signing players to future contracts. Those contracts are regular NFL contracts, including minimum salary, cap charges, signing bonuses, and other standard contract terms. However, the contracts don’t take effect...
5 Cuts the Vikings Can Make to Create Massive Cap Space
The Minnesota Vikings offseason is officially underway after their loss in the Wild Card round to the New York Giants. One of the biggest topics of discussion for Minnesota, as has been for multiple years now, is their salary cap. Currently, the Vikings are over the projected 2023 salary cap...
This Booger Is Not Pleased with the Vikings
The Philadelphia Eagles gashed the New York Giants on Saturday night 38-7 — a familiar score from bad Vikings lore — enabling a flood of anti-Vikings sentiments to hit social media. The Giants disposed of the Vikings in the Wildcard Round last Sunday, 31-24, thanks to a porous...
atozsports.com
Minnesota Vikings could look at second chance to acquire star
The Minnesota Vikings fielded the fifth best passing offense in the league in 2022. Largely in part due to the record setting play from All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson. Now it looks like Jefferson and Vikings reps are going to begin negotiating a contract negotiation, now that he’s eligible for one after finishing his third season. Likely ending up with Jefferson as the highest paid receiver in the league.
Another Candidate Emerges for Vikings Open Coordinator Gig
The Minnesota Vikings are looking for a new defensive coordinator after the dismissal of 2022 DC Ed Donatell. Minnesota requested an interview with the former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores earlier on Saturday. He is the favorite of many fans of the purple team. However, Flores is a highly sought...
This Mavs-Raptors Trade Features Pascal Siakam
Luka Doncic needs a co-star, and everybody knows it. Seriously. Go ask a casual NBA fan about the Mavericks. You’re likely to get the same response: “That European kid is amazing. Who else do they have on the roster?”. By contrast, it’s harder to diagnose the Toronto...
This Hornets-Warriors Trade Features PJ Washington
If you haven’t noticed, NBA players get paid – a lot. It’s something that people complain about. Frankly, we think those complaints are shortsighted. The players get paid in accordance with the revenue they generate. If you think their contracts are big, you should see what team owners make.
Wes Unseld Jr. responds to Wizards trade rumors
Wes Unseld Jr. talks to The Sports Junkies about the recent trade rumors surrounding the Wizards and whether he’s had a fair chance to analyze his team’s production this season as Washington flounders.
This Clippers-Hornets Trade Features Terry Rozier
If you want it, you can have it. You might have to make sacrifices in the process. Sometimes, NBA teams need to make sacrifices as well. Do you want to be a professional musician? Cool. So do millions of people. Are you willing to work overtime? Will you miss out on sleep and social time just to hone your craft?
This Pacers-Raptors Trade Features Myles Turner
It’s hard to believe it, but the NBA’s trade deadline is right around the corner. For some NBA fans, it’s the pinnacle of the season. Watching the movement around the league means watching exciting new possibilities unfold in real-time. Typically, we know who the big players are...
Bucks’ Bold Trade Offer For Rockets’ Eric Gordon
The Milwaukee Bucks are always going to be one of the top teams to watch as far as NBA title contention goes with Giannis Antetokounmpo in his prime. They could make an acquisition ahead of the NBA trade deadline to maximize their outlook. The options are small for the Bucks regarding possible trade scenarios. They moved a lot of assets to acquire Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans and only have a few young players with strong value.
