timestribunenews.com
Maryville Fire gets equipment boost from board
The Maryville Fire Department will benefit from approvals made at the Wednesday, Jan. 18 meeting of the Maryville Village Board. The board approved the purchase of six Apple iPad Pros for department use. Cost will be $6,599.94 from AT&T National Business. The board also approved the purchase of a Braskey...
timestribunenews.com
County offers support for road projects
Madison County will be contributing $77,959 from its matching tax fund toward a road project in Collinsville on Summit Avenue from Alco Drive about 320 feet south to Donner Drive. A resolution authorizing this expense was approved by the county board at its most recent meeting as recommended by its...
Washington Missourian
Union hires consultant on roundabout
The city of Union has hired a consultant to complete a grant application for money to make improvements on Denmark Road, including a new roundabout at the intersection with Progress Parkway. The city will pay Cochran Engineering, of Union, $3,000 to complete the application and submit it to the East-West...
edglentoday.com
Lane Closures Announced On I-270 In Madison County Beginning Saturday
GRANITE CITY - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the closure of the inside lane of westbound I-270 between IL 3 and Riverview Drive in Missouri beginning at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, weather permitting. This work is needed to do survey work and the lane is expected to be opened by 9:00 p.m.
advantagenews.com
Local candidates getting ready for spring election
The spring election on April 4 will decide mayors, trustees and aldermen, school board members, and others in local government. While the full list of candidates and the offices for which they are running have not been made available from the County Clerk’s office, we’re starting to get a look at a couple of Riverbend contests.
Washington Missourian
Union roller rink to reopen as Piccadilly Palace
Union’s roller skating rink is going from nothing fancy to a palace. The Nothing Fancy Rink, located just south of East Central College at 181 Audrey Lane, was recently purchased by Scott Schuh, who also owns Heartland Discount Pharmacy and No. 1 Laundromat in Union. Schuh has started remodeling the building and plans to add 10,000 to 12,000 square feet to the 24,000 square-foot skating rink.
KMOV
Local property owner promises ceasefire after neighbors complained of constant gunfire
WILDWOOD (KMOV) -- The owner of a shooting range that caused controversy in a local town has now made a written promise to cease fire. It’s a story News 4 Investigates broke on January 5. Now, News 4 is learning that Wildwood city leaders had previous doubts about the business owner but granted him a license anyway.
stlpublicradio.org
Conflict and consensus lead to $100 million bond referendum for Edwardsville schools
Editor's note: This story was originally published in the Belleville News-Democrat. Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 held a series of “engagement sessions” last fall to get input from residents on plans being considered to meet goals and solve problems. District officials got an earful. The sessions revealed...
Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors
Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine. While state regulators denied one permit to NexGen, the would-be owners of the proposed mine,...
stljewishlight.org
Meet Gerald Axelbaum, the Jewish “Burn Boss” of Olivette
The plume of smoke rising above the western edge of Olivette on Tuesday, Jan. 10th was not a sign of trouble. It was a controlled burn at the Stacy Park prairie, a three-acre tract of land behind the reservoir. Once a year or so, the prairie undergoes a burn to help native plants thrive and minimize invasive plants.
labortribune.com
IBEW Local 1 bannering new Lake St. Louis apartment complex
SHAME ON MIDAS CONSTRUCTION – IBEW Local 1 is bannering a new apartment complex at 3220 Technology Drive in Lake St. Louis because its general contractor, Midas Construction, is using Streib Electric, a non-union subcontractor that pays far below area standard wages and benefits negotiated by Local 1 for electrical work. Last month, Local 1 bannered another apartment complex Midas is working on in St. Peters for the same reason. Taking the message to the public in Lake St. Louis last week were (from left) Rick Dinnella and Steve Payer along with Scabby the Rat. – IBEW Local 1 photo.
Children's Hospital reportedly advised Parkway School District to avoid disclosure of student chest-binding
Fox News is reporting that the Parkway School District in St. Louis County was advised by experts at St. Louis Children’s Hospital to avoid requiring staff to disclose chest-binding practices of students to parents.
Grocer lays off St. Louis support staff, to close 2 distribution centers
ST. LOUIS — Save A Lot, the St. Ann-based discount grocer, has laid off staff in its St. Louis support center and plans to close two distribution centers, moves it says support its long-term strategic plans. Save A Lot CEO Leon Bergmann said in a statement that the cuts...
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial house likely destroyed in recent fire
A fire at a home in the 3900 block of Hawthorn Drive last week likely cost an Imperial woman her home, Saline Valley Fire Chief Bob Dunn reported. “There was significant damage. I would imagine insurance will declare it a total loss,” he said. Dunn said the sole occupant,...
FOX2now.com
Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois …. Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. What’s in the governor’s...
edglentoday.com
Cottage Hills Woman Charged With Felony Motor Vehicle Offenses
BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police on Thursday announced a woman has been charged in Madison County Circuit Court with one felony count of offenses related to a motor vehicle. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your...
KMOV
Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
mymoinfo.com
Potosi Man Injured in Jefferson County Crash
(Jefferson County) A man from Potosi was injured Thursday morning in a one vehicle crash in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Highway 21, north of Brotton Road, when a Chevy Tahoe driven by 33-year-old Caleb Minter failed to make a curve. The vehicle...
WAND TV
Substance exposure at Graham Correctional leads to 18 COs in hospital, possible inmate injury
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) — Possible exposure to an unidentified substance at Graham Correctional Center lead to 18 employees being hospitalized, according to AFSCME. A release from IDOC's Public Information Officer confirmed that multiple staff members were exposed to a substance while responding to an incident and were treated at a hospital as a precaution. Inmates who were affected by the incident were treated in the facility's healthcare unit, but IDOC did not provide the number of inmates affected. The Illinois State Police Hazmat Team are on the premises investigating the incident.
Five goats die in early morning Shiloh, Illinois barn fire
A more than 50-year-old barn in Shiloh, Illinois, burned to the ground Wednesday morning, killing five goats.
