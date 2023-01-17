ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

timestribunenews.com

Maryville Fire gets equipment boost from board

The Maryville Fire Department will benefit from approvals made at the Wednesday, Jan. 18 meeting of the Maryville Village Board. The board approved the purchase of six Apple iPad Pros for department use. Cost will be $6,599.94 from AT&T National Business. The board also approved the purchase of a Braskey...
MARYVILLE, IL
timestribunenews.com

County offers support for road projects

Madison County will be contributing $77,959 from its matching tax fund toward a road project in Collinsville on Summit Avenue from Alco Drive about 320 feet south to Donner Drive. A resolution authorizing this expense was approved by the county board at its most recent meeting as recommended by its...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Washington Missourian

Union hires consultant on roundabout

The city of Union has hired a consultant to complete a grant application for money to make improvements on Denmark Road, including a new roundabout at the intersection with Progress Parkway. The city will pay Cochran Engineering, of Union, $3,000 to complete the application and submit it to the East-West...
UNION, MO
edglentoday.com

Lane Closures Announced On I-270 In Madison County Beginning Saturday

GRANITE CITY - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the closure of the inside lane of westbound I-270 between IL 3 and Riverview Drive in Missouri beginning at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, weather permitting. This work is needed to do survey work and the lane is expected to be opened by 9:00 p.m.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Local candidates getting ready for spring election

The spring election on April 4 will decide mayors, trustees and aldermen, school board members, and others in local government. While the full list of candidates and the offices for which they are running have not been made available from the County Clerk’s office, we’re starting to get a look at a couple of Riverbend contests.
WOOD RIVER, IL
Washington Missourian

Union roller rink to reopen as Piccadilly Palace

Union’s roller skating rink is going from nothing fancy to a palace. The Nothing Fancy Rink, located just south of East Central College at 181 Audrey Lane, was recently purchased by Scott Schuh, who also owns Heartland Discount Pharmacy and No. 1 Laundromat in Union. Schuh has started remodeling the building and plans to add 10,000 to 12,000 square feet to the 24,000 square-foot skating rink.
UNION, MO
stljewishlight.org

Meet Gerald Axelbaum, the Jewish “Burn Boss” of Olivette

The plume of smoke rising above the western edge of Olivette on Tuesday, Jan. 10th was not a sign of trouble. It was a controlled burn at the Stacy Park prairie, a three-acre tract of land behind the reservoir. Once a year or so, the prairie undergoes a burn to help native plants thrive and minimize invasive plants.
OLIVETTE, MO
labortribune.com

IBEW Local 1 bannering new Lake St. Louis apartment complex

SHAME ON MIDAS CONSTRUCTION – IBEW Local 1 is bannering a new apartment complex at 3220 Technology Drive in Lake St. Louis because its general contractor, Midas Construction, is using Streib Electric, a non-union subcontractor that pays far below area standard wages and benefits negotiated by Local 1 for electrical work. Last month, Local 1 bannered another apartment complex Midas is working on in St. Peters for the same reason. Taking the message to the public in Lake St. Louis last week were (from left) Rick Dinnella and Steve Payer along with Scabby the Rat. – IBEW Local 1 photo.
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial house likely destroyed in recent fire

A fire at a home in the 3900 block of Hawthorn Drive last week likely cost an Imperial woman her home, Saline Valley Fire Chief Bob Dunn reported. “There was significant damage. I would imagine insurance will declare it a total loss,” he said. Dunn said the sole occupant,...
IMPERIAL, MO
FOX2now.com

Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois corrections site

Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois …. Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. What’s in the governor’s...
HILLSBORO, IL
edglentoday.com

Cottage Hills Woman Charged With Felony Motor Vehicle Offenses

BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police on Thursday announced a woman has been charged in Madison County Circuit Court with one felony count of offenses related to a motor vehicle. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your...
BETHALTO, IL
KMOV

Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Potosi Man Injured in Jefferson County Crash

(Jefferson County) A man from Potosi was injured Thursday morning in a one vehicle crash in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Highway 21, north of Brotton Road, when a Chevy Tahoe driven by 33-year-old Caleb Minter failed to make a curve. The vehicle...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
WAND TV

Substance exposure at Graham Correctional leads to 18 COs in hospital, possible inmate injury

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) — Possible exposure to an unidentified substance at Graham Correctional Center lead to 18 employees being hospitalized, according to AFSCME. A release from IDOC's Public Information Officer confirmed that multiple staff members were exposed to a substance while responding to an incident and were treated at a hospital as a precaution. Inmates who were affected by the incident were treated in the facility's healthcare unit, but IDOC did not provide the number of inmates affected. The Illinois State Police Hazmat Team are on the premises investigating the incident.
HILLSBORO, IL

