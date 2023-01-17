Read full article on original website
Polk Department of Health has a new program to reduce disparities
The Florida Department of Health in Polk County has partnered with the League of Women Voters of Polk to announce Moms with Monitors. As part of the department’s Polk Health Equity Plan, Moms with Monitors provides free blood-pressure monitors and education to pregnant and post-partum clients, the agency said in a news release.
LAKELAND CITY COMMISSIONER SARA ROBERTS MCCARLEY NAMED PRESIDENTIAL LEADERSHIP SCHOLAR
Sara Roberts McCarley, Lakeland City Commissioner has been named one of 60 Scholars who will form the Presidential Leadership Scholars’ (PLS) eighth annual class. PLS serves as a catalyst for a diverse network of leaders brought together to collaborate and create meaningful change in the United States and around the world as they learn about leadership through the lens of the presidential experiences of George W. Bush, William J. Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Lyndon B. Johnson and their administrations.
City of Lakeland Water Utility FREE water conservation kit
New year, new savings! City of Lakeland Water Utility customers can receive a FREE water conservation kit that will not only help residents save water but potentially money on their water bill as well!. These kits come with low-flow showerheads, low-flow sink aerators, toilet leak detection tablets along with other...
Lakeland PD Sergeant Travis Miller End of Watch
Travis you were simply the best. It was an honor to serve alongside you. Thank you for your leadership, your friendship, and your service to both our country and our community. It is with great sadness that we announce Sergeant Travis Miller passed away this morning after a hard-fought battle...
BAYCARE HEALTH, LAKELAND REGIONAL HEALTH, AND THE STATE OF FLORIDA INVEST IN FLORIDA SOUTHERN’S NURSING PROGRAMS
Florida Southern College is one of 27 colleges in the Sunshine State to be awarded matching grants from the State of Florida as part of new initiatives by Governor Ron DeSantis. The pair of new government programs, Linking Industry to Nursing Education (LINE) and Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers, and Learners...
Lakeland Commissioners deny needed permit to convert the former church to Public House (bar)
After more than an hour of passionate debate, Lakeland commissioners voted 5-2 to deny the use permit that would have allowed a former chapel to be transformed into a Public House (bar). Commissioner Samuel Simmons led the motion to deny Lakeland businessman Stewart Simm, former owner of The Federal Bar,...
Lakeland Fire Dept celebrates two service milestones
Lakeland Fire Dept celebrates two service milestones – Lieutenant Peter Martucci for 10 years of service and Battalion Chief Steve Lindsey for 25 years with the Lakeland Fire Department. Thank you both for your loyalty and dedication to our organization, the City of Lakeland, FL – Government, and the...
Lakeland Police Swearing In Ceremony – January 13, 2023
Polk County fire Chief Smith was sworn in and the new Winston Creek station unveiled
Fire Chief Hezedean A. Smith was formally sworn in during a ceremony to unveil a new Polk County Fire and Rescue fire station. During his swearing-in speech, Smith stressed his goal to build strong relationships within the public safety agency and with the rest of the community. Overall, he characterized the direction of the agency will be to become an inclusive, can-do, high-performing 21st-century team for Polk County residents.
Multi-jurisdictional investigation in Polk and Osceola Counties involving an open house party in Polk and a fatal crash in Osceola
Sheriff Grady Judd gave preliminary information about a multi-jurisdictional investigation that began in the Sol Terra subdivision in Davenport in unincorporated Polk County, and ended in unincorporated Osceola County on Marigold Avenue, Kissimmee, during the early morning hours of Saturday, January 14, 2023. The investigation began around 1:00 a.m. this...
RP Funding Center could keep its name in exchange for $1.25M over five years
Widespread rumors over name change and whether the name of the RP Funding Center would change could be settled if Lakeland Commissioners agree to a proposed deal to keep it. Lakeland officials have publicized they were in negotiations with several companies for the naming rights last year. A new five-year...
ARRESTS FROM ROAD RANGE INCIDENT ON INTERSTATE 4
The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested two drivers in reference to a road rage incident that began in Polk County on Interstate 4 near State Road 539 (Kathleen Rd). Troopers were able to contact both drivers in Osceola County near State Road 536 (World Center Pkwy). FHP received a call at 7:37 AM in reference to a report of two vehicles in a road rage incident while traveling eastbound on Interstate 4 near State Road 539.
Potentially Big News from the Reedy Creek Planning Meeting
The Reedy Creek Improvement District held a public planning meeting. These meetings are generally somewhat routine, but in what could be called a continuing streak of potentially great news for Walt Disney World, there were several big updates. The long-term land use plan was updated with several items. Each of them individually could have a major impact on the resort in upcoming years.
A vehicle fire blocked the right lanes of I-4
A vehicle fire blocked the right lanes of I-4 in Polk County early Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Traffic cameras from the Florida Department of Transportation showed the fire blazing on eastbound I-4 near Exit 38 at around 4 a.m. Two right lanes in the area were...
3 Lakeland PD officers were put on modified duty and have been accused of punching a man
Three Lakeland Police Department are accused of punching a man at a traffic stop have been placed on modified duty because of new details. Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor made a statement Wednesday evening saying he has been provided with additional information on the Dec. 18 arrest of Antwan Glover in the ongoing investigation into the event.
COVID positivity rate rises to 14.7% for Polk County
The positivity rate for COVID-19 testing in Polk County has spiked to 14.7%. That was the figure in an update released late Friday afternoon by the Florida Department of Health. The agency normally issues statistics on COVID-19 every two weeks but missed the previous week’s update because of the New Year’s holiday.
Polk School graduation rate slides to 78.3%
Polk County Public Schools’ graduation rate decreased to 78.3% during the 2021-2022 school year, according to data released Friday by the Florida Department of Education. The school district said in a news release late Friday afternoon that officials had anticipated a drop because of changes in graduation requirements during the pandemic. For two school years, 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, students were not required to pass state exams in order to graduate with diplomas. The exams once again became a requirement in 2021-2022.
A Central Florida novel
Local author, Lord P.S. Meehan, has published his first fictional novel which happens to be set in the Central Florida area. “MADNESS AND DECEIT” is 275 pages long, and is written for mature readers who appreciate dramatic works of Crime, Mystery, and Espionage. Private investigator, George Cooke, doesn’t...
Lakeland Downtown Farmers Curb Market
Lakeland Downtown Farmers Curb Market brings locals and visitors alike to the downtown area every Saturday. The Market is a stage for our talented local artisans and growers, selling fresh produce, plants and locally handcrafted items. Event Contact. (863) 683-2783. Sat, Jan 14, 2023. Add to Calendar. Additional Dates. Sat,...
Polk Deputies Pursue Stolen Vehicle from Polk City into Tampa
Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said the pursuit and crash followed a lengthy investigation by his office. The pursuit of a stolen vehicle that began in Polk City Tuesday at 5:09 p.m. ended 30 minutes later in Tampa when the convicted felons who took the vehicle crashed, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
