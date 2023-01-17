Polk County Public Schools’ graduation rate decreased to 78.3% during the 2021-2022 school year, according to data released Friday by the Florida Department of Education. The school district said in a news release late Friday afternoon that officials had anticipated a drop because of changes in graduation requirements during the pandemic. For two school years, 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, students were not required to pass state exams in order to graduate with diplomas. The exams once again became a requirement in 2021-2022.

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO