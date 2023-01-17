A Yonkers senior reported to the Yonkers Police Department the following disturbing scam:. In a parking lot, the car of an older senior was slightly hit from behind, more like a hard tap. He got out to investigate the damage and a fellow near his stopped car knocked him down to the ground. The assailant then reached into his car and grabbed the purse of that driver’s wife, knocked him down again, and ran off. The car that had tapped his bumper immediately drove off.

YONKERS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO