2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Smoke Shops Are Too Dangerous to Own & Operate In New York City. Luis "Blue Boy Rosado May Have Been a Victim as Well.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Wants National Czar On Migrants - Doesn't Vice President Harris Do That or Does She?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
talkofthesound.com
New Rochelle Adds Deputy City Manager Title to Development Commissioner Job
NEW ROCHELLE, NY — New Rochelle City Manager Kathleen Gill has promoted Commissioner of Development Adam Salgado to Deputy City Manager. For now, Salgado will retain his Development Commissioner title. “Over the past few years, I have relied heavily on Adam’s support and guidance and I am confident he...
Bronx council member calls for investment to shorten public transportation waiting times
Bronx Council Member Amanda Farias said New Yorkers should not have to rely on an unreliable service.
Update: Man In 'Grave' Condition After Apartment Blaze In Westchester County
Two residents were hospitalized after a fast-moving fire tore through a Westchester County apartment building, leaving one man critically injured. Earlier Report - 2 Hospitalized After Fast-Moving Apartment Fire Breaks Out In Yonkers: DevelopingThe fire started on Thursday, Jan. 19 arou…
yonkerstimes.com
Inform, Educate, Act: MHS OCRA Students Aim to Combat Wage Theft
On January 9th, Lea Barry-Thouez, Jack Master and Benjamin Kulish, three Mamaroneck High School seniors in the Original Civic Research and Action (OCRA) program spoke with the Larchmont-Mamaroneck Local Summit about their continuing efforts to combat wage theft through increasing awareness and educating employers and workers. This was the third program sponsored by The Local Summit highlighting the work of MHS OCRA program students. Prior programs featuring OCRA students were “Right to Counsel in Eviction Proceedings”, and “Increasing Voter Participation in Local Elections.”
ourtownny.com
Mailing Checks? Proceed With Caution.
After returning from a post-Thanksgiving visit with family out of state, one Upper West Side resident checked her bank account, only to find an expensive discrepancy. On Thursday, Dec. 15, she realized $7,000 — instead of the $75 she had originally sent as a charitable donation, in the form of a check — had been deducted. The check had been stolen and cashed by someone she didn’t know.
yonkerstimes.com
Yonkers Public Schools Adult Education Program Assists Ukrainian Refugees Assimilate to the US
As the wave of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war in their country continues to break upon our shores, one local program is doing its part to help them assimilate to life here in the City of Yonkers. Pathways to Success, the Adult Education Program of the Yonkers Public Schools, has...
yonkerstimes.com
On This Day in Yonkers History…
By Mary Hoar, City of Yonkers Historian, President Emerita Yonkers Historical Society, recipient of the 2004 Key to History, and President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. January 23, 1929: County Judge Fred Close signed an order to allow Dominick Rovielo of Oak Street to attend his wife’s funeral if he was manacled to a deputy sheriff. Rovielo was in County Jail awaiting trial on a charge of first-degree robbery.
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment in Multi-Million Dollar Cash Payroll Insurance Fraud
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of JUAN ESCOBAR, 46, and his drywall and carpentry companies for defrauding the New York State Insurance Fund (“NYSIF”) of nearly $3 million in insurance premium payments. The defendants are charged in a New York Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Insurance Fraud and Falsifying Business Records. [1]
Police: Juveniles damaged 16 vehicles in Westchester County
ELMSFORD, N.Y. -- Three juveniles are facing charges for allegedly damaging over a dozen vehicles in central Westchester County.State police say they accessed the Sprain Brook Parkway from Payne Street in Elmsford on Tuesday night and threw rocks at the vehicles.Sixteen vehicles were damaged. Some had body damage, others had broken windshields and at least one had a flat tire.The juveniles are charged with felony reckless endangerment.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches 221 East 117th Street in East Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 221 East 117th Street, a six-story residential development in Manhattan’s East Harlem neighborhood. Designed by ARC Architecture + Design Studio and developed by Roy Moussaeiff, the new building yields 12 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four affordable units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $77,143 to $156,130.
therealdeal.com
Chick-fil-A hatches first Westchester location
Chick-fil-A’s quest for chicken sandwich dominance has reached Yonkers, where the fast food chain is set to open its first Westchester County location. The city’s planning board approved the eatery’s proposal for 2205 Central Park Avenue last week, the Daily Voice reported. Situated at the intersection of Route 100 and 10 Roxbury Drive, the restaurant is expected to include both a drive-thru and outdoor seating.
yonkerstimes.com
Beware of New Car Tap Accident Scam
A Yonkers senior reported to the Yonkers Police Department the following disturbing scam:. In a parking lot, the car of an older senior was slightly hit from behind, more like a hard tap. He got out to investigate the damage and a fellow near his stopped car knocked him down to the ground. The assailant then reached into his car and grabbed the purse of that driver’s wife, knocked him down again, and ran off. The car that had tapped his bumper immediately drove off.
westchestergov.com
Westchester County Executive George Latimer Celebrates Birthday of Mount Vernon Centenarian Rosalie Cream
Westchester County Executive George Latimer returned to his Mount Vernon hometown to celebrate and recognize the 107th birthday of Rosalie Cream, who is the eldest resident of Wartburg Nursing Home. Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “I am moved to be able to join Mrs. Cream along with so many...
News 12
Spring Valley Police Department seeks new officers for force
The Spring Valley Police Department is hiring - but if you're interested, you need to hurry. The department says it's accepting resumes up until Jan. 27 for the position of full-time police officer. They're looking for someone who is already a New York state-certified police officer, but NYPD officers can't...
NYC Council bills aim to reduce wait times for New Yorkers seeking to secure permanent housing
The general welfare committee’s oversight hearing comes at a time when the city is facing an affordable housing crisis and its shelter system is swelling with a record number of homeless people. [ more › ]
Daylighting Tibbetts Brook, large flood defense project in Bronx, finalized after NYC makes land deal
Cars sit abandoned on the flooded Major Deegan Expressway following a night of extremely heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on Sept. 2, 2021 in the Bronx. The project will also protect the Harlem River from raw sewage and create a much-needed greenway in the Bronx. [ more › ]
Woman Admits Stealing $1M Lottery Winnings From Ticket Bought At Glen Cove Store
A 34-year-old woman is facing years in prison after admitting that she stole her cousin’s $1 million winning lottery ticket purchased on Long Island and tried keeping the bulk of the winnings for herself. Iris Argueta, of Houston, Texas, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree grand larceny in...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Yonkers Breaks Ground on Trevor Park Reno.
YONKERS – Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano along with the Yonkers Department of Parks, Recreation & Conservation last Wednesday broke ground on the first of three phases of renovations planned for Trevor Park, located on Ravine Avenue. Renovations for the 25-acre park include the installation of new basketball courts, new...
Rogue driven by lying Rep. George Santos has at least 5 open speeding tickets, with 4 in Queens school zones
Even lying Long Island Rep. George Santos’ main ride is a Rogue. The Nissan Rogue driven by the scandal-scarred congressman has been ticketed for speeding at least five times since he was elected to office — including four times in school zones in Queens, online records show. The blue all-wheel-drive car, which The Post has seen the defiant 34-year-old Republican driving while dashing around the Big Apple, has racked up at least $300 in recent fines, the records show. That includes four in Queens, where he and his family have lived at times rent-free, as well as a speeding fine in Washington, DC,...
hudsoncountyview.com
Convicted Jersey City killer wins appeal for additional post-conviction relief hearings
A Jersey City man convicted of reckless homicide and burglary back in 2013 has won an appeal for additional post-conviction relief hearings, the Superior Court of New Jersey Appellate Division ruled. Tim McGeachy, 55, was convicted by a Hudson County grand jury of beating Jackie Sinclair to death outside of...
