Yonkers, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yonkerstimes.com

Inform, Educate, Act: MHS OCRA Students Aim to Combat Wage Theft

On January 9th, Lea Barry-Thouez, Jack Master and Benjamin Kulish, three Mamaroneck High School seniors in the Original Civic Research and Action (OCRA) program spoke with the Larchmont-Mamaroneck Local Summit about their continuing efforts to combat wage theft through increasing awareness and educating employers and workers. This was the third program sponsored by The Local Summit highlighting the work of MHS OCRA program students. Prior programs featuring OCRA students were “Right to Counsel in Eviction Proceedings”, and “Increasing Voter Participation in Local Elections.”
ourtownny.com

Mailing Checks? Proceed With Caution.

After returning from a post-Thanksgiving visit with family out of state, one Upper West Side resident checked her bank account, only to find an expensive discrepancy. On Thursday, Dec. 15, she realized $7,000 — instead of the $75 she had originally sent as a charitable donation, in the form of a check — had been deducted. The check had been stolen and cashed by someone she didn’t know.
MANHATTAN, NY
yonkerstimes.com

On This Day in Yonkers History…

By Mary Hoar, City of Yonkers Historian, President Emerita Yonkers Historical Society, recipient of the 2004 Key to History, and President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. January 23, 1929: County Judge Fred Close signed an order to allow Dominick Rovielo of Oak Street to attend his wife’s funeral if he was manacled to a deputy sheriff. Rovielo was in County Jail awaiting trial on a charge of first-degree robbery.
YONKERS, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment in Multi-Million Dollar Cash Payroll Insurance Fraud

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of JUAN ESCOBAR, 46, and his drywall and carpentry companies for defrauding the New York State Insurance Fund (“NYSIF”) of nearly $3 million in insurance premium payments. The defendants are charged in a New York Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Insurance Fraud and Falsifying Business Records. [1]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Police: Juveniles damaged 16 vehicles in Westchester County

ELMSFORD, N.Y. -- Three juveniles are facing charges for allegedly damaging over a dozen vehicles in central Westchester County.State police say they accessed the Sprain Brook Parkway from Payne Street in Elmsford on Tuesday night and threw rocks at the vehicles.Sixteen vehicles were damaged. Some had body damage, others had broken windshields and at least one had a flat tire.The juveniles are charged with felony reckless endangerment.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches 221 East 117th Street in East Harlem, Manhattan

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 221 East 117th Street, a six-story residential development in Manhattan’s East Harlem neighborhood. Designed by ARC Architecture + Design Studio and developed by Roy Moussaeiff, the new building yields 12 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four affordable units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $77,143 to $156,130.
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Chick-fil-A hatches first Westchester location

Chick-fil-A’s quest for chicken sandwich dominance has reached Yonkers, where the fast food chain is set to open its first Westchester County location. The city’s planning board approved the eatery’s proposal for 2205 Central Park Avenue last week, the Daily Voice reported. Situated at the intersection of Route 100 and 10 Roxbury Drive, the restaurant is expected to include both a drive-thru and outdoor seating.
YONKERS, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Beware of New Car Tap Accident Scam

A Yonkers senior reported to the Yonkers Police Department the following disturbing scam:. In a parking lot, the car of an older senior was slightly hit from behind, more like a hard tap. He got out to investigate the damage and a fellow near his stopped car knocked him down to the ground. The assailant then reached into his car and grabbed the purse of that driver’s wife, knocked him down again, and ran off. The car that had tapped his bumper immediately drove off.
YONKERS, NY
News 12

Spring Valley Police Department seeks new officers for force

The Spring Valley Police Department is hiring - but if you're interested, you need to hurry. The department says it's accepting resumes up until Jan. 27 for the position of full-time police officer. They're looking for someone who is already a New York state-certified police officer, but NYPD officers can't...
SPRING VALLEY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Yonkers Breaks Ground on Trevor Park Reno.

YONKERS – Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano along with the Yonkers Department of Parks, Recreation & Conservation last Wednesday broke ground on the first of three phases of renovations planned for Trevor Park, located on Ravine Avenue. Renovations for the 25-acre park include the installation of new basketball courts, new...
YONKERS, NY
New York Post

Rogue driven by lying Rep. George Santos has at least 5 open speeding tickets, with 4 in Queens school zones

Even lying Long Island Rep. George Santos’ main ride is a Rogue. The Nissan Rogue driven by the scandal-scarred congressman has been ticketed for speeding at least five times since he was elected to office — including four times in school zones in Queens, online records show. The blue all-wheel-drive car, which The Post has seen the defiant 34-year-old Republican driving while dashing around the Big Apple, has racked up at least $300 in recent fines, the records show. That includes four in Queens, where he and his family have lived at times rent-free, as well as a speeding fine in Washington, DC,...
QUEENS, NY

