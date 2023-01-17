ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 11 and 41

Kennewick woman dead after shooting in East Wenatchee Saturday evening

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — Douglas County Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee Saturday evening after a woman was shot. Witnesses say they saw a woman fall out of the passenger side of the car on the road. The driver then go out of the car and shot the woman multiple times.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Car flies through roundabout in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a single car crash in the area of W. 27th and S. Vancouver around 3:40 a.m. on January 20. A caller reporting the crash indicated that the car may have gone airborne after entering the roundabout. Officers arrived on scene to find the car...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Richland Police investigate several DUIs overnight

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland police shared on social media three men were arrested overnight. All three arrests were because of drivers crashing, according to RPD. RPD says no injuries were reported, however, it asks the public to be extra careful when driving. One driver, was traveling westbound on Columbia...
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Trooper struck near Sunnyside, transported to ER

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper was struck from behind near Sunnyside Thursday morning, Jan 19. This information comes from Trooper Chris Thorson, who tweeted about the incident. Traffic alert in Sunnyside: One of our troopers was struck from behind while parked on the right shoulder, westbound I-82 at MP 66. He has been transported to the ER...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

One person dead after wrong way crash in Toppenish Saturday morning

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a car crash off SR 22 early Saturday morning. According to WSP, the car was headed eastbound on SR22 when the driver swerved over the center line and hit another car driving westbound. The two passengers headed westbound were transported to...
TOPPENISH, WA
102.7 KORD

Richland Teen Finds Bogus Note after Hit-and-Run

Imagine this... you are sixteen years old and surprised with your first new car, and then just a few months later that new car is involved in a hit-and-run! I know it happens, but when it happens to people you know, it boils your blood! A Richland boy named Talon was parked at the Walla Walla High School gym, attending a basketball game Wednesday night when his new car was struck by another vehicle, leaving extensive damage.
RICHLAND, WA
kpq.com

Enraged Man Allegedly Drives Car into Tavern’s Front Entrance

A Grant County drinking establishment has damage after a hostile patron vandalized the business using his car. The incident occurred just after midnight on Sunday at the R Place Tavern in Desert Aire when 31-year-old Antonio Rabadan Altamirano of Mattawa drove his vehicle into its front entrance. "He'd made threats...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Prosser Police searching for armed and dangerous man

PROSSER, Wash. – Prosser Police are searching for a man they believe is armed and dangerous after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said they are searching for Emmanuel Munoz, 24, of Prosser. He is facing a charge of assault in the shooting of a 32-year-old Grandview man. It happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of Lee Road and...
PROSSER, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Walla Walla woman identified after fatal crash

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – A Walla Walla woman has been identified after a fatal crash near the city Monday afternoon. It happened on SR 12 and Smith Road, about five miles east of Walla Walla City limits. According to the Washington State Patrol, Deborah Backous, 68, was driving her vehicle going west just before 4:30 p.m. when she drove off...
WALLA WALLA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Kadlec volunteers donate $130K to hospital

RICHLAND, Wash.- Volunteers with Kadlec Regional Medical Center presented a check for $130,000 to the hospital on January 20. The donation will be put towards the purchase of a second Da Vinci surgical robot for the hospital. The $130,000 donated today came from proceeds from the Kadlec gift shop, which is run by hospital volunteers.
RICHLAND, WA
KIMA TV

Hospital construction in Prosser has been brought to a halt

PROSSER-- There's a lot of construction equipment, but not a lot of movement on the site of the new Prosser Memorial Hospital. That's because a deep freeze and snow in the last month has created a lot of wet dirt. "We need a good week of sun and maybe a...
PROSSER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy