Sunday morning garage fire in Kennewick, crews managed to keep it from spreading
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Firefighters were dispatched to a garage fire off Vancouver Pl in Kennewick Sunday morning. When crews arrived, the garage was on fire. Crews were quick to control the fire and keep it from spreading to the rest of the house. According to Battalion Chief Mike...
Washington State Patrol issues a silver alert in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Bradley McClure was last seen wearing shorts with a USMC logo and a sweater with sleeves cut off. He’s 64-years-old with gray hair and blue eyes, about 5’11” and weighs 240 lbs. WSP believes he is headed to Phoenix, Arizona in a...
Kennewick woman dead after shooting in East Wenatchee Saturday evening
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — Douglas County Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee Saturday evening after a woman was shot. Witnesses say they saw a woman fall out of the passenger side of the car on the road. The driver then go out of the car and shot the woman multiple times.
Car flies through roundabout in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a single car crash in the area of W. 27th and S. Vancouver around 3:40 a.m. on January 20. A caller reporting the crash indicated that the car may have gone airborne after entering the roundabout. Officers arrived on scene to find the car...
Richland Police investigate several DUIs overnight
RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland police shared on social media three men were arrested overnight. All three arrests were because of drivers crashing, according to RPD. RPD says no injuries were reported, however, it asks the public to be extra careful when driving. One driver, was traveling westbound on Columbia...
The City of Pasco clarifies if Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is a kill or no-kill shelter
PASCO, Wash. – The Pasco community has recently sent the City of Pasco some inquiries about if the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is a no-kill shelter. Recently the shelter had to make the tough decision to euthanize four animals who showed aggressiveness toward staff, causing the community some confusion. City...
Trooper struck near Sunnyside, transported to ER
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper was struck from behind near Sunnyside Thursday morning, Jan 19. This information comes from Trooper Chris Thorson, who tweeted about the incident. Traffic alert in Sunnyside: One of our troopers was struck from behind while parked on the right shoulder, westbound I-82 at MP 66. He has been transported to the ER...
One person dead after wrong way crash in Toppenish Saturday morning
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a car crash off SR 22 early Saturday morning. According to WSP, the car was headed eastbound on SR22 when the driver swerved over the center line and hit another car driving westbound. The two passengers headed westbound were transported to...
Weapons complaint leads arrest outside Riverfront Hotel in Richland Saturday night
RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland Police arrested a man Saturday night after shooting his gun into the air Saturday night. Just after 8:00 p.m., RPD Officers were called out to the Riverfront Hotel for a weapons complaint. When officers arrived, they arrested a man who was “highly intoxicated” (drunk)....
Highway 240 shut down in Kennewick when man threatens to jump from overpass
Crisis response team members were called in to help.
Richland Teen Finds Bogus Note after Hit-and-Run
Imagine this... you are sixteen years old and surprised with your first new car, and then just a few months later that new car is involved in a hit-and-run! I know it happens, but when it happens to people you know, it boils your blood! A Richland boy named Talon was parked at the Walla Walla High School gym, attending a basketball game Wednesday night when his new car was struck by another vehicle, leaving extensive damage.
Another crash at same Tri-Cities intersection where 3 died last year. Alcohol again suspected
Sunday’s crash closed the busy intersection for 15 hours.
Enraged Man Allegedly Drives Car into Tavern’s Front Entrance
A Grant County drinking establishment has damage after a hostile patron vandalized the business using his car. The incident occurred just after midnight on Sunday at the R Place Tavern in Desert Aire when 31-year-old Antonio Rabadan Altamirano of Mattawa drove his vehicle into its front entrance. "He'd made threats...
Prosser Police searching for armed and dangerous man
PROSSER, Wash. – Prosser Police are searching for a man they believe is armed and dangerous after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said they are searching for Emmanuel Munoz, 24, of Prosser. He is facing a charge of assault in the shooting of a 32-year-old Grandview man. It happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of Lee Road and...
Tri-Cities airport receives a grant so a new industry can take flight in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. – The Port of Pasco, more specifically the Tri-Cities Airport received a grant from the Washington Department of Commerce. Pasco was one of six areas in our state to receive this grant. The others are East Omak, Lummi Indian Business Park, Wallula Gap Business Park, and Watershed...
Walla Walla woman identified after fatal crash
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – A Walla Walla woman has been identified after a fatal crash near the city Monday afternoon. It happened on SR 12 and Smith Road, about five miles east of Walla Walla City limits. According to the Washington State Patrol, Deborah Backous, 68, was driving her vehicle going west just before 4:30 p.m. when she drove off...
Once controversial homeless housing complex about to open for 60 in Tri-Cities
The rate of people homeless in the Tri-Cities consistently has outpaced the rate in the rest of WA state since 2016.
Odd radar signal is detected in Eastern Washington. Can you solve the mystery?
A uniform, circular burst was detected near Benton City.
Kadlec volunteers donate $130K to hospital
RICHLAND, Wash.- Volunteers with Kadlec Regional Medical Center presented a check for $130,000 to the hospital on January 20. The donation will be put towards the purchase of a second Da Vinci surgical robot for the hospital. The $130,000 donated today came from proceeds from the Kadlec gift shop, which is run by hospital volunteers.
Hospital construction in Prosser has been brought to a halt
PROSSER-- There's a lot of construction equipment, but not a lot of movement on the site of the new Prosser Memorial Hospital. That's because a deep freeze and snow in the last month has created a lot of wet dirt. "We need a good week of sun and maybe a...
