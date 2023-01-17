ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

News Channel 25

Bill to ban Chinese citizens & government from buying Texas land gains steam among Republicans

Gov. Greg Abbott said this week that he would sign a proposed bill banning citizens and foreign entities from four countries, including China, from buying Texas land. Filed in November by Brenham Republican Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, Senate Bill 147 would ban citizens, governments and entities from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from purchasing land here, part of what she and other Republicans have said will help stem foreign influence in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN TV NBC 6

Tensions erupt near Houston during rally against SB 147

RICHMOND, Texas — Things got a tad tense Friday on the steps of the Fort Bend County Justice Center after protestors rallied against Senate Bill 147. SB 147 is a proposed Texas law that would ban governments, businesses and citizens of China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from buying real estate in Texas.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Reform Austin

Are Red Imported Fire Ants Taking Over Texas?

In the seventies, Solenopsis invicta, a.k.a. the red imported fire ant was identified in East Texas and caused concern for its potential impact on the ecosystem. Efforts to control its spread, such as quarantining areas and using chemicals, were not effective. According to Texas Monthly, the Texas Department of Agriculture doused more than half a million acres with a chemical called MV-678 that was supposed to make the next generation of fire ants sterile and lazy, but guess what? It didn’t.
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Texas border shariff sends SOS: 'Illegal aliens wreaking havoc in our communities'

(The Center Square) – Kinney County, Texas, Sheriff Brad Coe is pleading for help from his colleagues in three states as his department is overwhelmed by the surge in illegal foreign nationals who are "wreaking havoc in our communities.” Coe sent letters to sheriffs in all 254 counties of Texas, all 75 counties in Arkansas and all 77 counties in Oklahoma asking for help to defend his residents from the surge in illegal immigration. ...
KINNEY COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Adderall shortage is starting to impact East Texans

TYLER, Texas — Many people are running into a problem not just their local pharmacy, but at multiple pharmacies trying to pick up their prescription drug Adderall. Last October the FDA announced there would be a shortage of the drug and it's trickled down into East Texas. Tyler EMT...
TYLER, TX
texasstandard.org

Extra SNAP food benefits for Texans set to expire next month

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020, families around the nation have been receiving emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly known as SNAP and often thought of as “food stamps.”. In practice, this extension of benefits is relatively modest, mostly...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Daylight saving time in Texas could be put to a vote in November

AUSTIN, Texas - A new bill has been proposed in the Texas Legislature that would put daylight saving time on this year's November ballot. Austin-area Representative Vikki Goodwin introduced House Joint Resolution 80. If the bill is passed, it would give voters the choice to observe standard time year-round or...
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

The 7 Best Natural Springs in Texas

Texas doesn’t have the hot springs reputation of Arkansas or Colorado, but you don’t have to cross state lines to take a dip. Texas has several of its own spring-fed watering holes, some with hot tub temperatures and others that are temperate year-round, so you can visit the springs this winter or whenever you want to submerge yourself in life-affirming mineral waters. These are seven of the best natural springs in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KVIA

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Texas history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
TEXAS STATE
Aransas Pass Progress

Navy/Army Credit Union Changes Name

, Many customers may have been completely surprised, but they shouldn’t be. Navy/Army Credit Union announced last November they would be changing names, issuing a press release explaining why. The branch at 2442 W. Wheeler Ave. already has new signage. “The 67-year-old credit union is ready to Rally,” the company’s announcement late last year began. “NavyArmy Community Credit Union, an organization that serves over 215,000 members in South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley, officially announced its new today: Rally Credit Union (RCU). “We’re excited to finally reveal the name publicly,” said Gerry Morrow, President/CEO of NavyArmy. “It’s been a long journey,...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
MySanAntonio

Food made of aborted fetuses needs clear labels, new Texas bill says

A Texas Republican proposed a bill in the state legislature calling for any food that contains "aborted human fetal tissue" to be clearly labeled, however according to one federal agency there is no need. The bill was filed by state Senator Bob Hall, who represents Texas District 2 which is...
TEXAS STATE

