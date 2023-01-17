Read full article on original website
Bill to ban Chinese citizens & government from buying Texas land gains steam among Republicans
Gov. Greg Abbott said this week that he would sign a proposed bill banning citizens and foreign entities from four countries, including China, from buying Texas land. Filed in November by Brenham Republican Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, Senate Bill 147 would ban citizens, governments and entities from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from purchasing land here, part of what she and other Republicans have said will help stem foreign influence in Texas.
Job growth continues in Texas oil and natural gas industry
(The Center Square) – The Texas oil and natural gas industry continues to add jobs, helping to fuel Texas’ record-breaking job growth. In December, Texas broke it’s previous all-time record for job growth, as it has for 14 consecutive months. Similarly, since the COVID-19-related shutdowns in 2020...
Major price hike could be on the way for Americans who use gas to heat homes
AUSTIN, Texas — A new federal report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows a pretty steep increase in your gas bill could be on the way this winter. More than third of Texan households and around half of all American households use natural gas to heat their homes.
Tensions erupt near Houston during rally against SB 147
RICHMOND, Texas — Things got a tad tense Friday on the steps of the Fort Bend County Justice Center after protestors rallied against Senate Bill 147. SB 147 is a proposed Texas law that would ban governments, businesses and citizens of China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from buying real estate in Texas.
Are Red Imported Fire Ants Taking Over Texas?
In the seventies, Solenopsis invicta, a.k.a. the red imported fire ant was identified in East Texas and caused concern for its potential impact on the ecosystem. Efforts to control its spread, such as quarantining areas and using chemicals, were not effective. According to Texas Monthly, the Texas Department of Agriculture doused more than half a million acres with a chemical called MV-678 that was supposed to make the next generation of fire ants sterile and lazy, but guess what? It didn’t.
Texas Homeowner Program for low-income families: Apply to get $10,000 for utility and $65,000 per household
Texas is famous and one of the best destinations for work. Many people come here to settle with their families. Children and retirees are provided with a large number of benefits.
Analysis: Sam Houston set precedent for Texas border security
(The Center Square) – In his third inaugural address this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott didn’t refer to an “invasion” at the southern border even after judges and commissioners of at least 42 counties have called on him to formally declare an invasion and repel it.
Private border wall builder wins largest Texas contract for state border wall
The South Dakota contractor who built a controversial private border wall in South Texas, has won a $224 million contract with the State of Texas to build new border wall near Laredo, which is facing heavy criticism from border wall opponents.
Texas border shariff sends SOS: 'Illegal aliens wreaking havoc in our communities'
(The Center Square) – Kinney County, Texas, Sheriff Brad Coe is pleading for help from his colleagues in three states as his department is overwhelmed by the surge in illegal foreign nationals who are "wreaking havoc in our communities.” Coe sent letters to sheriffs in all 254 counties of Texas, all 75 counties in Arkansas and all 77 counties in Oklahoma asking for help to defend his residents from the surge in illegal immigration. ...
Adderall shortage is starting to impact East Texans
TYLER, Texas — Many people are running into a problem not just their local pharmacy, but at multiple pharmacies trying to pick up their prescription drug Adderall. Last October the FDA announced there would be a shortage of the drug and it's trickled down into East Texas. Tyler EMT...
Extra SNAP food benefits for Texans set to expire next month
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020, families around the nation have been receiving emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly known as SNAP and often thought of as “food stamps.”. In practice, this extension of benefits is relatively modest, mostly...
Daylight saving time in Texas could be put to a vote in November
AUSTIN, Texas - A new bill has been proposed in the Texas Legislature that would put daylight saving time on this year's November ballot. Austin-area Representative Vikki Goodwin introduced House Joint Resolution 80. If the bill is passed, it would give voters the choice to observe standard time year-round or...
Texas mayors come together in a bipartisan effort to push for their legislative priorities in Austin
Who gets to decide policy when it comes to policing, public health or housing?. State versus local control has long been a hot-button issue in Texas. This legislative session, a bipartisan coalition of mayors representing the state’s largest cities is pushing for more issues to remain under the purview of local governments.
The 7 Best Natural Springs in Texas
Texas doesn’t have the hot springs reputation of Arkansas or Colorado, but you don’t have to cross state lines to take a dip. Texas has several of its own spring-fed watering holes, some with hot tub temperatures and others that are temperate year-round, so you can visit the springs this winter or whenever you want to submerge yourself in life-affirming mineral waters. These are seven of the best natural springs in Texas.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Texas history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
The Best Steakhouses In The US Were Ranked & 4 Texas Restaurants Topped The List
Texans take meat very seriously, whether it be barbecued, fired, or stuffed into a taco. We mean business when it comes to BBQ, fajitas, and steak, quite frankly. A recent ranking by food writers at TastingTableshows what they consider the top 20 steakhouses in the United States, and four Texas restaurants earned high spots.
Navy/Army Credit Union Changes Name
, Many customers may have been completely surprised, but they shouldn’t be. Navy/Army Credit Union announced last November they would be changing names, issuing a press release explaining why. The branch at 2442 W. Wheeler Ave. already has new signage. “The 67-year-old credit union is ready to Rally,” the company’s announcement late last year began. “NavyArmy Community Credit Union, an organization that serves over 215,000 members in South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley, officially announced its new today: Rally Credit Union (RCU). “We’re excited to finally reveal the name publicly,” said Gerry Morrow, President/CEO of NavyArmy. “It’s been a long journey,...
From the outside looking in: Strange things about Texas that non-Texans have noticed
If you’re not from the Lone Star State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange, and you’re not alone.
Food made of aborted fetuses needs clear labels, new Texas bill says
A Texas Republican proposed a bill in the state legislature calling for any food that contains "aborted human fetal tissue" to be clearly labeled, however according to one federal agency there is no need. The bill was filed by state Senator Bob Hall, who represents Texas District 2 which is...
These Texas Cities Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
