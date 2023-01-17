Read full article on original website
Loving husband sneaks family dog into dying wife's hospital room she could see her 'one more time'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 26, 2021. It has since been updated. Mankind has benefited from the companionship of dogs for centuries. From the days of hunting for food to the present day when studies have shown that they can be incredible sources of comfort during times of stress, these descendants of feral wolves have been man's best friend in every sense of the word. So much so that we've come to think of them as an irreplaceable member of our families who we often love more than our human relations. Reddit user Mellifluous_Username was aware that his wife shared such a bond with their family dog, Bella.
Instagram of Dog Who Belonged to Idaho College Victim Has People So Saddened
People across the country are so heartbroken and shocked over the tragic and horrific passing of four students from the University of Idaho on November 13. The details of the case are just unfathomable, and everyone is collectively grieving the loss of four lives that were taken way too soon. As you might know, one of the victims, Kaylee Goncalves, had a dog named Murphy, who survived the attack.
Cockatoo Who 'Fell in Love' with Repairman Has the Best Reaction to Meeting His Family
This romance is truly a love story for the ages. It all began when SP the cockatoo met one friendly repairman who came to make renovations at her home, and their bond has only grown ever since. He even brought his family over to meet her!. @Theparrotlady posted the adorable...
Foster Dog's Reaction to Getting Her Very First Bed Is a Tear-Jerker
Whether or not you're still in need of your daily dose of cuteness, this foster dog's reaction to her very first bed is sure to put a smile on your face. Fair warning, though--it might make you shed a tear, too! Bessie seems like the sweetest, happiest pup, and that's before she even sees her plushy, new Star Wars-themed bed!
Fourth-grader writes heartwarming letter to neighbors asking them if he can take their cute dog for walks
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 10, 2021. It has since been updated. Dogs are considered man's best friend which would make puppies, a little boy's best friend. This is especially true in the case of a fourth-grader named Troy and a puppy named Arthur. An adorable letter written by Troy to Arthur's humans has been making the rounds on the internet and melting hearts. The handwritten letter was a polite request from Troy seeking to dog-sit Arthur sometime in the future when there was no longer a pandemic.
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.Photo byClaudia Wolff/ UnsplashonUnsplash. A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?
That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
What Does It Mean When You See A Cardinal? We Found Several Answers
Everyone has their own thoughts and symbolism behind the beautiful red bird. I took a deeper dive into what it actually means when you see a cardinal. For as long as I can remember my grandmother loved red birds. She never called them cardinals always red birds. I didn't find out until I was an adult that my momma was the one that started her love for them. She bought her a ceramic figurine and from then on Grandmother adored them. In the center room or sewing room of my Grandparent's home, there was a fireplace with a mantle and there sat all of her red birds given to her over the years. She loved to show them off. Over the years seeing a red bird always reminded me of my precious Grandmother and how very much I was loved by her.
Woman Inherits Money From Her Mother and Is Blindsided When Husband’s Family Expected Her to Pay For Their Dinner
A woman recently inherited money from her mother, which triggered a family feud during one evening that was supposed to be about celebration. Apparently, unbeknownst to her, the family expected her to cover their expenses that night. So she took to Reddit to explain her situation.
Mom and Dog Left Heartbroken After No One Shows Up to Their Puppy Playdate
Oftentimes parents will organize playdates for their children to hang out with other kids at the park. It allows the parents to socialize together while their kids play and get their energy out. A total win-win for everyone. But sometimes, it doesn’t always go as planned. TikTok user @rangersmomma11522...
Woman leaves people disgusted after admitting she doesn’t wash pyjamas after every wear
A woman has sparked an intense laundry debate online after admitting that she wears her pyjamas multiple nights in a row before washing them. It sounds like a fairly mundane thing to admit, but some people were actually pretty disgusted by it, insisting that you should wash your PJs after every wear.
Woman "Destroys" Boyfriend’s Toilet After Meeting His Family for the First Time
There's something inherently embarrassing about going to the bathroom. Sure, it's a natural bodily function that every human being, more or less, participates in, but talking about poop and pee, or, heaven forbid, someone coming across evidence that you engage in this natural function can be downright humiliating. Article continues...
‘Her owner failed her’: One of two dogs found abandoned in Richmond euthanized
A sick, dying dog abandoned by its owner was euthanized Thursday after being picked up by animal control officers — alongside a malnourished-looking shepherd — in Richmond.
"She'll always be my number one." Man in three year affair still has wife as his emergency contact, mistress heartbroken
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. One of the hardest things I’ve gone through in my life is breaking up with my ex-boyfriend, John, because he told me that essentially I wasn’t enough for him.
More than 90 shih-tzus rescued from ‘unsafe’ home malnourished and covered in faeces
The RSPCA is looking to re-home nearly 100 shih-tzus and their puppies after they were found neglected in a breeding house last year.The neglected animals were reported to be malnourished, as well as being infested with fleas, worms and covered in faeces.An appeal has been launched after to find loving owners for the original 96 of the breed, which had been found in unsafe conditions in Torquay, Devon, along with around 50 that have been born since.Spokesperson Sammy Howard told the BBC that they discovered the dogs as a result of a noise complaint by a resident nearby.She said...
Sisters admit to ‘straddling’ each other to use the toilet at the same time
It's no secret that siblings can have close bonds, but two sisters recently admitted that they have a much closer bond than most - particularly in the toilet department. In a teaser clip for the TLC show Extreme Sisters, Christina and Jessica, from Gig Harbor, Washington, admitted they once 'straddled' each other to 'poop at [the] same time'. Watch them provide a reenactment below:
People left in tears after loyal dog is pictured walking behind owner's coffin
People have been left heartbroken over an image of a dog proving its unconditional love as she walked behind her owner's coffin at her funeral. The scene looked like something from the most heart-wrenching of dog movies, but is made all the more poignant by the fact it's entirely real.
