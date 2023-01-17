ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Loving husband sneaks family dog into dying wife's hospital room she could see her 'one more time'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 26, 2021. It has since been updated. Mankind has benefited from the companionship of dogs for centuries. From the days of hunting for food to the present day when studies have shown that they can be incredible sources of comfort during times of stress, these descendants of feral wolves have been man's best friend in every sense of the word. So much so that we've come to think of them as an irreplaceable member of our families who we often love more than our human relations. Reddit user Mellifluous_Username was aware that his wife shared such a bond with their family dog, Bella.
Instagram of Dog Who Belonged to Idaho College Victim Has People So Saddened

People across the country are so heartbroken and shocked over the tragic and horrific passing of four students from the University of Idaho on November 13. The details of the case are just unfathomable, and everyone is collectively grieving the loss of four lives that were taken way too soon. As you might know, one of the victims, Kaylee Goncalves, had a dog named Murphy, who survived the attack.
Foster Dog's Reaction to Getting Her Very First Bed Is a Tear-Jerker

Whether or not you're still in need of your daily dose of cuteness, this foster dog's reaction to her very first bed is sure to put a smile on your face. Fair warning, though--it might make you shed a tear, too! Bessie seems like the sweetest, happiest pup, and that's before she even sees her plushy, new Star Wars-themed bed!
Upworthy

Fourth-grader writes heartwarming letter to neighbors asking them if he can take their cute dog for walks

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 10, 2021. It has since been updated. Dogs are considered man's best friend which would make puppies, a little boy's best friend. This is especially true in the case of a fourth-grader named Troy and a puppy named Arthur. An adorable letter written by Troy to Arthur's humans has been making the rounds on the internet and melting hearts. The handwritten letter was a polite request from Troy seeking to dog-sit Arthur sometime in the future when there was no longer a pandemic.
Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
What Does It Mean When You See A Cardinal? We Found Several Answers

Everyone has their own thoughts and symbolism behind the beautiful red bird. I took a deeper dive into what it actually means when you see a cardinal. For as long as I can remember my grandmother loved red birds. She never called them cardinals always red birds. I didn't find out until I was an adult that my momma was the one that started her love for them. She bought her a ceramic figurine and from then on Grandmother adored them. In the center room or sewing room of my Grandparent's home, there was a fireplace with a mantle and there sat all of her red birds given to her over the years. She loved to show them off. Over the years seeing a red bird always reminded me of my precious Grandmother and how very much I was loved by her.
More than 90 shih-tzus rescued from ‘unsafe’ home malnourished and covered in faeces

The RSPCA is looking to re-home nearly 100 shih-tzus and their puppies after they were found neglected in a breeding house last year.The neglected animals were reported to be malnourished, as well as being infested with fleas, worms and covered in faeces.An appeal has been launched after to find loving owners for the original 96 of the breed, which had been found in unsafe conditions in Torquay, Devon, along with around 50 that have been born since.Spokesperson Sammy Howard told the BBC that they discovered the dogs as a result of a noise complaint by a resident nearby.She said...
Sisters admit to ‘straddling’ each other to use the toilet at the same time

It's no secret that siblings can have close bonds, but two sisters recently admitted that they have a much closer bond than most - particularly in the toilet department. In a teaser clip for the TLC show Extreme Sisters, Christina and Jessica, from Gig Harbor, Washington, admitted they once 'straddled' each other to 'poop at [the] same time'. Watch them provide a reenactment below:
