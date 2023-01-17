ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Offering Free Laptops

Do you or someone you know need a computer? According to the Charlotte Observer, adults in Mecklenburg County who qualify can get a free laptop from the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library on a first-come, first-served basis. As part of its MeckTech program, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops...
The owner of this Uptown cafe wants to know your story

Jacqueline Smith had always wanted to be an entrepreneur, but opening a business didn’t seem to be in the cards for her. When she moved to North Carolina, her original plan was to close on a house. However, the plan changed when she got the opportunity to rent a commercial space in Brevard Court instead.
New affordable housing community to open Uptown

INLIVIAN and Urban Atlantic secured $84 million in construction funding for “Trella Uptown,” a mixed-income apartment community that will be located at 426 N. Tryon Street. It will have 106 units available for residents who earn $22,600 – $60,300 annually. The announcement comes as Charlotte’s housingmarket seems...
Planning Board in Concord Approves Proposal for Casino

The Concord Planning Board approved a proposal Wednesday night for the construction of a 45,000-square-foot casino and hotel. A company called Big Step put forth its plan to construct a charitable gaming hall, hotel, restaurant and a parking lot at 7 Break O Day Drive in the Gateway Performance District.
In tweet, City Council member says ‘#BlackCommunity’ killed MLK

Charlotte City Council member LaWana Mayfield posted a tweet on MLK Day blaming members of the “#BlackCommunity” for the civil rights leader’s death. “As we Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy remember it was members of our #BlackCommunity that Killed HIM, not pretty yet true,” Mayfield tweeted. “With this in mind I don’t want to see other #BlackPeople attemp to Kill #BlackLedOrganizations This organization has been around for Decades.”
Surgical and non-surgical services at Horizon Eye Care

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning we were joined by Doctor Kevin Tomasko from Horizon Eye Care - t talk about some of the different aesthetic surgeries they offer. “The most common procedures...
Popular Charlotte Distillery Opening New Location In Waxhaw

Slowly but surely, the brewery/distillery scene is becoming an absolute thing in Waxhaw. I add distillery because a first is on its way. And it’s one that is familiar to NoDa aficionados. Great Wagon Road Distillery is opening in the Union County hotspot this summer. Oliver “Ollie” Mulligan is...
It's time to plant & prune roses with these tips from Pike Nursery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It may seem counter-intuitive, but garden experts say winter is the perfect time to prune and plant roses. Freda Rosen from Pike Nurseries joined the show with some tips to get started growing your own roses at home.
Restaurants, shops coming to old mill in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Out with the hold and in the with a proven redesign. One of the most iconic buildings in our area is getting a facelift. will welcome a place for restaurants shops and spaces to live. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download...
