kiss951.com
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Offering Free Laptops
Do you or someone you know need a computer? According to the Charlotte Observer, adults in Mecklenburg County who qualify can get a free laptop from the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library on a first-come, first-served basis. As part of its MeckTech program, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops...
power98fm.com
Here’s How You Might Be Able To Get Your Heating Bill Paid in Mecklenburg County
Need help with your heating bill this season? Well, if you live in Mecklenburg County you might be eligible for the Energy Assistance Program. I had an opportunity to chat with Marquette Kilpatrick, Social Services Manager, and she gave me all the details about this wonderful program. The Mecklenburg County...
qcitymetro.com
The owner of this Uptown cafe wants to know your story
Jacqueline Smith had always wanted to be an entrepreneur, but opening a business didn’t seem to be in the cards for her. When she moved to North Carolina, her original plan was to close on a house. However, the plan changed when she got the opportunity to rent a commercial space in Brevard Court instead.
qcitymetro.com
New affordable housing community to open Uptown
INLIVIAN and Urban Atlantic secured $84 million in construction funding for “Trella Uptown,” a mixed-income apartment community that will be located at 426 N. Tryon Street. It will have 106 units available for residents who earn $22,600 – $60,300 annually. The announcement comes as Charlotte’s housingmarket seems...
CRVA overlooked qualified minority and women-owned small businesses for $750K job
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority publicly commits to diversity, equity and inclusion, public records show the agency paid one small business more than $750,000 over the last decade for leadership consulting work without ever giving minority and women-owned businesses an equal shot at the same job.
thepulseofnh.com
Planning Board in Concord Approves Proposal for Casino
The Concord Planning Board approved a proposal Wednesday night for the construction of a 45,000-square-foot casino and hotel. A company called Big Step put forth its plan to construct a charitable gaming hall, hotel, restaurant and a parking lot at 7 Break O Day Drive in the Gateway Performance District.
qcitymetro.com
In tweet, City Council member says ‘#BlackCommunity’ killed MLK
Charlotte City Council member LaWana Mayfield posted a tweet on MLK Day blaming members of the “#BlackCommunity” for the civil rights leader’s death. “As we Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy remember it was members of our #BlackCommunity that Killed HIM, not pretty yet true,” Mayfield tweeted. “With this in mind I don’t want to see other #BlackPeople attemp to Kill #BlackLedOrganizations This organization has been around for Decades.”
Whitewater attraction in Chester County getting close to completion
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A new water attraction will open in March in Chester County, which is expected to draw thousands of people for whitewater rafting and paddling on the Catawba River. Duke Energy engineers have been testing the flow of the water at the Great Falls reservoir, which...
Atrium Health breaks ground on innovation district in Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health’s new innovation district officially broke ground on Tuesday in Uptown Charlotte. The new district will be known as “The Pearl” and will be the future home to Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte. The district will include apartments, a hotel, and...
Disagreement on Mecklenburg-Union county line could impact some residents
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County’s tax assessor says some Union County residents may actually live in Mecklenburg County. Commissioners learned that there is disagreement over where Mecklenburg County’s border ends and where Union County’s begins. As a result, around 1,000 acres currently in Union County could be...
WBTV
Skyhouse Uptown tenant suing property management company over flooding issues, lack of maintenance
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A luxurious lagoon. That’s what one tenant at Skyhouse Uptown is calling his apartment after repeated flooding and what he calls slow and unsatisfactory response from the maintenance team. Shermaine Liggions says repeated efforts to find a long term solution to the problem have failed,...
'Unexpected and surreal': How these women turned side hustles into some of Charlotte's most popular businesses
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some Charlotte women who went from working side hustles to growing booming businesses are sharing lessons they learned in hopes of helping other small businesses succeed in the Queen City. They're some of the most talked-about businesses in all of Charlotte, all women-owned with humble beginnings....
WCNC
Surgical and non-surgical services at Horizon Eye Care
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning we were joined by Doctor Kevin Tomasko from Horizon Eye Care - t talk about some of the different aesthetic surgeries they offer. “The most common procedures...
country1037fm.com
Popular Charlotte Distillery Opening New Location In Waxhaw
Slowly but surely, the brewery/distillery scene is becoming an absolute thing in Waxhaw. I add distillery because a first is on its way. And it’s one that is familiar to NoDa aficionados. Great Wagon Road Distillery is opening in the Union County hotspot this summer. Oliver “Ollie” Mulligan is...
WCNC
It's time to plant & prune roses with these tips from Pike Nursery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It may seem counter-intuitive, but garden experts say winter is the perfect time to prune and plant roses. Freda Rosen from Pike Nurseries joined the show with some tips to get started growing your own roses at home.
Restaurants, shops coming to old mill in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Out with the hold and in the with a proven redesign. One of the most iconic buildings in our area is getting a facelift. will welcome a place for restaurants shops and spaces to live. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download...
American Airlines has just added a 3rd daily flight from Charlotte to London
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines announced Tuesday that it's adding a third daily flight from Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) to London Heathrow (LHR) through October. According to a news release, the flight will depart CLT at 11:30 p.m. and the return flight will arrive at CLT at 9...
NC woman receives anonymous call, finds stolen bass made nearly 70 years ago
GASTONIA, N.C. — A North Carolina woman told Channel 9 she was heartbroken after someone stole her musical instrument shortly after she played it at a funeral. Hours later, Jaime Carter received an anonymous call with a location to her most prized possession. Carter first thought she was being...
'One of the biggest red flags' | Forensic psychologist weighs in on the investigation into Madalina Cojocari's disappearance
CORNELIUS, N.C. — The search for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari continues. Madalina was last seen publicly on Nov. 21 and wasn’t immediately reported missing. Her mother and stepfather were arrested in mid-December for failure to report a missing child and they’ve been in custody in Mecklenburg County ever since.
Bank of America says issue resolved after customers report problems with Zelle transactions
CHARLOTTE — Bank of America told its customers they might experience issues with some of their Zelle transactions this week. In a message through its app Wednesday, the Charlotte-based bank said Zelle transactions made between Jan. 14 and Jan. 17 “may be delayed in occurring and posting to accounts as requested.”
