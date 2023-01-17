Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Related
Wichita Eagle
OKC Thunder Down the Short-Handed Nuggets
The Oklahoma City Thunder – following a tight loss to the Sacramento Kings – took on the Denver Nuggets, who were without Nikola Jokic. The Thunder won the game 101-99. In a second effort, the Thunder drew up a play for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who knocked down a mid-range push shot to give Oklahoma City a 2-point lead with second remaining. Lu Dort then played the game-winning defense on Jamal Murray and OKC snagged a win over the No. 1 team in the West.
Wichita Eagle
OKC Thunder’s Jalen Williams Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant
In Friday night’s match against the Sacramento Kings, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie guard Jalen Williams decided to rock the same sneakers worn by the late, great Kobe Bryant. The Hall of Fame shooting guard had donned the Adidas EQT Elevation in his rookie season when he competed in and won the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest in 1997.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Expert Floats LeBron James Summer Trade For LA Native All-Star
While the original hope was to bring in DeMar DeRozan to pair up with LeBron James, it seems that ship has sailed. Instead, the Lakers may choose to bring in DeRozan in a trade for James. There's no question that the trade radar for James is only growing and is...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: LeBron James, Thomas Bryant Lead LA To Unreal Comeback Win Over Portland
It was a game of runs tonight, but luckily your Los Angeles Lakers' run won out. After falling down by 25 points at halftime, LA mounted an insane rally in the second half, eventually passing and later surpassing the Portland Trail Blazers, in Portland, for a 121-112 win, the team's first victory at Moda Center since December 2019.
Wichita Eagle
Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Revealed
There are very few matchups in the NBA more exciting than seeing Steph Curry face off against Kyrie Irving. Fortunately for NBA fans, that's exactly what they're going to see tonight. The Golden State Warriors will be missing Andre Iguodala due to right hip soreness, and James Wiseman due to...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Wichita Eagle
New York Times’ Story Details Chet Holmgren’s Journey Towards Returning
On Friday, David Gardner, a journalist working for The New York Times, published a story chronicling the Oklahoma City Thunder’s top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Chet Holmgren, and his tumultuous journey from high school basketball to the NBA. The article provides insight into Holmgren’s spirit and mentality...
Wichita Eagle
Why Saturday’s Game Was Huge for the Hornets
"We won a game yesterday. If we win one today, that's two in a row. We win one tomorrow, that's called a winning streak. It has happened before. So let's see some hustle. Let's jack it up a little. I got a feeling things are about to turn around for us." - Lou Brown from the movie Major League or quite possibly Steve Clifford's pregame speech before the win over Atlanta.
Wichita Eagle
Hornets Snap Hawks Winning Streak 122-118
The Atlanta Hawks entered Saturday night's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets as heavy favorites. However, the second night of a back-to-back can be tricky. Plus, the last home game before a road trip is often a trap game. Unfortunately, that does not excuse what happened. Charlotte snapped Atlanta's winning streak...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Final Determination Made On Availability Of LeBron James In Portland
It looks like your Los Angeles Lakers will have at least one of their All-NBA talents available, after all. Starting power forward LeBron James, who has been dealing with a sore left ankle for months but has rarely missed actual games with the injury, will be donning the purple and gold tonight at the Moda Center in Portland.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Three Trail Blazers Trades To Upgrade LA
At present, your Los Angeles Lakers lead the Portland Trail Blazers, in Portland by a slim margin, 37-34, through the first quarter and change of game play. With the February 9th trade deadline now just a few weeks away, would the 21-24 Trail Blazers, losers of seven of their last ten games, be willing to punt a second straight season, even with Damian Lillard still performing at an All-Star level? The team doesn't have a clear path to contention at present, though it does have some tradable deals to at least improve its roster somewhat as it fights for a play-in tournament spot and likely first-round playoff exit.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Details How LA Held On To Beat Memphis Late
The Los Angeles Lakers have been a part of close games in four of their last five games, and they've fallen short in three of those games. Last night, LA took on the second-sed Memphis Grizzles, and shocker, it was a close game. However, this time, the result favored the Lakers.
Wichita Eagle
Media Personality Shannon Sharpe Becomes The Story During Lakers-Grizzlies Game
Fox Sports 1 host Shannon Sharpe got into a verbal altercation with the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant's father, Tee, Friday night during their game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The argument started courtside when Sharpe and Dillon Brooks exchanged words but then tensions rose when center Steven Adams and...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Nike Kobe 4 Sneakers Set To Return In 2023
Steve Jaconetta of Sole Retriever writes that the deceased Hall of Famer's fourth signature shoe, the Nike Kobe 4 Protro, will be unveiled on May 1st, 2023 in a freshwhite, black metallic gold, and bright emerald colorway. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All...
Wichita Eagle
Reviewing three Indiana Pacers trades proposed by ESPN
Bobby Marks of ESPN penned two pieces designed to predict NBA trades that could be made in both the Eastern and Western Conferences. The in-depth articles break down every team in the league's situation entering the trade deadline, including recent trades they made, trades that ESPN would like to see, assets, and more.
Wichita Eagle
New Orleans Pelicans All-Stars Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Out For Sunday’s Game Against Miami Heat
The New Orleans Pelicans will play without All-Stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram Sunday against the Miami Heat. Williamson is dealing with a hamstring injury while Ingram has toe issues. Here's the game preview:. Game time: 3:30 p.m., ET. Where: Miami-Dade Arena. TV: Bally Sports Sun. Betting line: Heat -2.
Wichita Eagle
Injury Report: Ousmane Dieng Available for Return For OKC
Oklahoma City looks to bounce back from a close loss as they take a trip to Denver. The Thunder look to begin wrapping up their January schedule that has seen them reach new heights. The Thunder continue to claw closer to a .500 record as the season draws closer to the All-Star Break.
Wichita Eagle
Kawhi Leonard Gives Incredible Answer About Recent Dominance
The LA Clippers have won two-consecutive games, with their most recent victory coming against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. The Clippers have struggled for most of the season, especially over the last few weeks, but star forward Kawhi Leonard has kept them afloat with his dominance. When asked after...
Wichita Eagle
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George’s Availability for Clippers vs Mavericks Revealed
NBA fans haven't seen Kawhi Leonard vs Luka Doncic very much since the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but it looks like they're going to get another round of it on Sunday morning. You can never really tell when Kawhi Leonard or Paul George are playing this season, but fortunately, it looks like they're both playing against the Dallas Mavericks. The LA Clippers will continue to miss Luke Kennard with right calf soreness, and John Wall with abdominal soreness. Additionally, Moses Brown, Jason Preston, and Brandon Boston will all be out in the G League.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: How Juan Toscano-Anderson Sparked LA’s Upset Victory Over Memphis
On Friday night, your Los Angeles Lakers somehow mustered up enough internal fortitude to end the 11-game winning streak of the visiting Memphis Grizzlies, one of the top teams in the Western Conference. According to Los Angeles head coach Darvin Ham, a lot of the team's late-game motivation stemmed from...
Comments / 0