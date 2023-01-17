ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Thunder Down the Short-Handed Nuggets

The Oklahoma City Thunder – following a tight loss to the Sacramento Kings – took on the Denver Nuggets, who were without Nikola Jokic. The Thunder won the game 101-99. In a second effort, the Thunder drew up a play for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who knocked down a mid-range push shot to give Oklahoma City a 2-point lead with second remaining. Lu Dort then played the game-winning defense on Jamal Murray and OKC snagged a win over the No. 1 team in the West.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC Thunder’s Jalen Williams Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant

In Friday night’s match against the Sacramento Kings, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie guard Jalen Williams decided to rock the same sneakers worn by the late, great Kobe Bryant. The Hall of Fame shooting guard had donned the Adidas EQT Elevation in his rookie season when he competed in and won the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest in 1997.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Lakers: LeBron James, Thomas Bryant Lead LA To Unreal Comeback Win Over Portland

It was a game of runs tonight, but luckily your Los Angeles Lakers' run won out. After falling down by 25 points at halftime, LA mounted an insane rally in the second half, eventually passing and later surpassing the Portland Trail Blazers, in Portland, for a 121-112 win, the team's first victory at Moda Center since December 2019.
PORTLAND, OR
Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Revealed

There are very few matchups in the NBA more exciting than seeing Steph Curry face off against Kyrie Irving. Fortunately for NBA fans, that's exactly what they're going to see tonight. The Golden State Warriors will be missing Andre Iguodala due to right hip soreness, and James Wiseman due to...
JORDAN, NY
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Why Saturday’s Game Was Huge for the Hornets

"We won a game yesterday. If we win one today, that's two in a row. We win one tomorrow, that's called a winning streak. It has happened before. So let's see some hustle. Let's jack it up a little. I got a feeling things are about to turn around for us." - Lou Brown from the movie Major League or quite possibly Steve Clifford's pregame speech before the win over Atlanta.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Hornets Snap Hawks Winning Streak 122-118

The Atlanta Hawks entered Saturday night's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets as heavy favorites. However, the second night of a back-to-back can be tricky. Plus, the last home game before a road trip is often a trap game. Unfortunately, that does not excuse what happened. Charlotte snapped Atlanta's winning streak...
ATLANTA, GA
Lakers News: Three Trail Blazers Trades To Upgrade LA

At present, your Los Angeles Lakers lead the Portland Trail Blazers, in Portland by a slim margin, 37-34, through the first quarter and change of game play. With the February 9th trade deadline now just a few weeks away, would the 21-24 Trail Blazers, losers of seven of their last ten games, be willing to punt a second straight season, even with Damian Lillard still performing at an All-Star level? The team doesn't have a clear path to contention at present, though it does have some tradable deals to at least improve its roster somewhat as it fights for a play-in tournament spot and likely first-round playoff exit.
PORTLAND, OR
Lakers News: Nike Kobe 4 Sneakers Set To Return In 2023

Steve Jaconetta of Sole Retriever writes that the deceased Hall of Famer's fourth signature shoe, the Nike Kobe 4 Protro, will be unveiled on May 1st, 2023 in a freshwhite, black metallic gold, and bright emerald colorway. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All...
Reviewing three Indiana Pacers trades proposed by ESPN

Bobby Marks of ESPN penned two pieces designed to predict NBA trades that could be made in both the Eastern and Western Conferences. The in-depth articles break down every team in the league's situation entering the trade deadline, including recent trades they made, trades that ESPN would like to see, assets, and more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Injury Report: Ousmane Dieng Available for Return For OKC

Oklahoma City looks to bounce back from a close loss as they take a trip to Denver. The Thunder look to begin wrapping up their January schedule that has seen them reach new heights. The Thunder continue to claw closer to a .500 record as the season draws closer to the All-Star Break.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Kawhi Leonard Gives Incredible Answer About Recent Dominance

The LA Clippers have won two-consecutive games, with their most recent victory coming against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. The Clippers have struggled for most of the season, especially over the last few weeks, but star forward Kawhi Leonard has kept them afloat with his dominance. When asked after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George’s Availability for Clippers vs Mavericks Revealed

NBA fans haven't seen Kawhi Leonard vs Luka Doncic very much since the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but it looks like they're going to get another round of it on Sunday morning. You can never really tell when Kawhi Leonard or Paul George are playing this season, but fortunately, it looks like they're both playing against the Dallas Mavericks. The LA Clippers will continue to miss Luke Kennard with right calf soreness, and John Wall with abdominal soreness. Additionally, Moses Brown, Jason Preston, and Brandon Boston will all be out in the G League.
DALLAS, TX

