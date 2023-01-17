Read full article on original website
Tom Brady to Return for Another Season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneershard and smartTampa, FL
tom Brady returns for another season with Tampa baycreteTampa, FL
Pregnant Mother of 2 Killed in Tampa Crossfire ShootingcreteTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
3 Tampa Teachers React to Rejection of AP African American Studies Course Due to “Lack of Educational Value”Malinda FuscoTampa, FL
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Sean McVay Coaching Tree: Rams’ TE Coach Thomas Brown Interviewing for Commanders OC; Next
Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach and assistant head coach Thomas Brown has become an attractive coaching candidate in the last two offseasons, drawing plenty of interest from NFL teams searching for offensive coordinators and head coaches. Last offseason the Miami Dolphins requested an interview with Brown but ultimately elected...
Roundtable: Should Lions Consider Trading for QB Trey Lance?
1.) What was your favorite memory of the 2022 season?. Christian Booher: There are several choices that come to mind when I think of a favorite memory. This group was endearing and so much fun to cover. In terms of specifics, I think the final drive against the Packers, in...
‘Ridiculous!’ Says Dak As Cowboys Lose Playoffs at 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - In the heart of hearts of Cowboys Nation, Sunday's second-round playoff visit at the San Francisco 49ers came with two fears. ... Would quarterback Dak Prescott win the game ... or lose it?. Would kicker Brett Maher win the game ... or lose it?. The recent...
Cowboys at 49ers: Purdy Flaw, 5 Keys to Win, Inactives
After slaying Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys move on to the Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. With so much history between the two teams, the rivalry will add another chapter on Sunday night. But if the Cowboys are to get to their first...
Chiefs get hero turns from Mahomes, Henne, Kelce to top Jaguars, advance in NFL playoffs
Patrick Mahomes was battered and bruised, barely able to put weight on his right ankle amid drizzly and at times snowy conditions over the final two quarters of Saturday’s NFL Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But even a limited Mahomes made sure the Chiefs wouldn’t lose,...
Chiefs Praise ‘Special’ Performance by Chad Henne vs. Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a final score of 27-20 in Saturday's AFC Divisional Round contest, but Patrick Mahomes wasn't the only quarterback on the team to contribute to the win in a significant way. Near the end of the first quarter, Mahomes suffered a hit...
Evaluating the Chiefs’ performance vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: NFL playoffs report card
Chiefs’ fans’ worst fears were realized when Patrick Mahomes went down with an ankle injury in the second quarter of Saturday’s Divisional Round playoff game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. But then several good things happened: Backup quarterback Chad Henne engineered a 98-yard touchdown drive, Mahomes...
Haason Reddick Locked in, Ready to Climb Ladder to Super Bowl
PHILADELPHIA – Haason Reddick is usually a locker room staple, someone always at his locker who is always willing to patiently answer any question. On Tuesday, SI Eagles Today asked if he had time for a few questions. He said, ‘Let me go get this body ready for practice and I’ll talk while I’m getting ready for practice.’
Bills DB Dean Marlowe Injured vs. Bengals; Will He Return?
Buffalo Bills safety Dean Marlowe has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's AFC Divisional matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals due to a groin injury, per an announcement from the team. The official injury designation was announced as the third quarter began. It's unclear when Marlowe suffered the injury....
Report: Joe Burrow Extension Timeline Revealed
CINCINNATI — Mike Brown and the Bengals leadership are preparing to pay Joe Burrow his new big deal this offseason. According to Ian Rapoport, Cincinnati is ready to give Burrow a "big-time" extension. "My understanding is the Cincinnati Bengals are targeting this offseason for a big time, big money...
Flipping this stat helped Chiefs defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Saturday’s playoff
When the teams met during the regular season, the Chiefs committed three turnovers while forcing none from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite the lopsided statistic, the Chiefs won that game by 10 points. But a similar ratio wouldn’t do when the teams met in Saturday’s high-stakes AFC Divisional Round contest at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Analytics Will Be More Prominent in Draft Prep
NASHVILLE – One way new Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon already has differentiated himself from his predecessor is with more of an open-minded approach to analytics. Just what do we mean by analytics, as it applies to the NFL Draft? It might be broadly defined as using statistical...
Deshaun Watson Would Have to get DeAndre Hopkins to Browns for it to Happen
The NFL off-season isn't here yet and is already shaping up to be a crazy one. One thing that looks like it could happen is the Arizona Cardinals shipping off wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. If the Cleveland Browns want any part in those sweepstakes like rumors suggest, it's going to take some recruiting from Deshaun Watson.
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce sets NFL record for receptions in a playoff game by tight end
On a day when his quarterback had to play through an ankle injury, Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce more than picked up the slack. He set an NFL playoff record along the way, too. In the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kelce recorded...
From His Wheelchair, Texas Governor Pokes Fun at Cowboys’ Brett Maher
With Brett Maher missing four extra points last week and another on early in the Dallas Cowboys' playoff game Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, football fans might have seen it all. But now - after a tweet by his state's governor - we might have read it all as...
How NFL Could Profit From Neutral-Site Conference Championships
Next week’s AFC championship game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta if the Bills defeat the Bengals in a divisional round game Sunday. The Bills would meet the Chiefs in Atlanta after the league approved a resolution to amend the AFC playoff picture in the wake of the extraordinary circumstances involving Damar Hamlin, which led to the Bengals-Bills postponement Jan. 2.
Cowboys vs. 49ers NFL Playoffs: Live Game Updates
As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the Divisional Round matchup will feature two quarterbacks who have surprised many recently. ... and one quarterback who will be protected by another "surprise.''. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy's improbably journey from the final overall pick in the...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes returns to game after suffering ankle injury vs. Jaguars
It was a scary moment for Chiefs Kingdom — and undoubtedly a painful one for Patrick Mahomes — late in the first quarter of Kansas City’s Divisional Round NFL playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes was sandwiched between...
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals, AFC Championship Game: TV, game time, odds
No team has had more success against the Chiefs over the past two seasons than the Cincinnati Bengals. The teams have met twice in the regular season and in last year’s AFC Championship Game, and the Bengals have won them all. Cincinnati looks to make it four straight on...
