Tampa, FL

Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Sean McVay Coaching Tree: Rams’ TE Coach Thomas Brown Interviewing for Commanders OC; Next

Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach and assistant head coach Thomas Brown has become an attractive coaching candidate in the last two offseasons, drawing plenty of interest from NFL teams searching for offensive coordinators and head coaches. Last offseason the Miami Dolphins requested an interview with Brown but ultimately elected...
Wichita Eagle

Roundtable: Should Lions Consider Trading for QB Trey Lance?

1.) What was your favorite memory of the 2022 season?. Christian Booher: There are several choices that come to mind when I think of a favorite memory. This group was endearing and so much fun to cover. In terms of specifics, I think the final drive against the Packers, in...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

‘Ridiculous!’ Says Dak As Cowboys Lose Playoffs at 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - In the heart of hearts of Cowboys Nation, Sunday's second-round playoff visit at the San Francisco 49ers came with two fears. ... Would quarterback Dak Prescott win the game ... or lose it?. Would kicker Brett Maher win the game ... or lose it?. The recent...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys at 49ers: Purdy Flaw, 5 Keys to Win, Inactives

After slaying Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys move on to the Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. With so much history between the two teams, the rivalry will add another chapter on Sunday night. But if the Cowboys are to get to their first...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs Praise ‘Special’ Performance by Chad Henne vs. Jaguars

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a final score of 27-20 in Saturday's AFC Divisional Round contest, but Patrick Mahomes wasn't the only quarterback on the team to contribute to the win in a significant way. Near the end of the first quarter, Mahomes suffered a hit...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Haason Reddick Locked in, Ready to Climb Ladder to Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA – Haason Reddick is usually a locker room staple, someone always at his locker who is always willing to patiently answer any question. On Tuesday, SI Eagles Today asked if he had time for a few questions. He said, ‘Let me go get this body ready for practice and I’ll talk while I’m getting ready for practice.’
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Bills DB Dean Marlowe Injured vs. Bengals; Will He Return?

Buffalo Bills safety Dean Marlowe has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's AFC Divisional matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals due to a groin injury, per an announcement from the team. The official injury designation was announced as the third quarter began. It's unclear when Marlowe suffered the injury....
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Report: Joe Burrow Extension Timeline Revealed

CINCINNATI — Mike Brown and the Bengals leadership are preparing to pay Joe Burrow his new big deal this offseason. According to Ian Rapoport, Cincinnati is ready to give Burrow a "big-time" extension. "My understanding is the Cincinnati Bengals are targeting this offseason for a big time, big money...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Analytics Will Be More Prominent in Draft Prep

NASHVILLE – One way new Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon already has differentiated himself from his predecessor is with more of an open-minded approach to analytics. Just what do we mean by analytics, as it applies to the NFL Draft? It might be broadly defined as using statistical...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Deshaun Watson Would Have to get DeAndre Hopkins to Browns for it to Happen

The NFL off-season isn't here yet and is already shaping up to be a crazy one. One thing that looks like it could happen is the Arizona Cardinals shipping off wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. If the Cleveland Browns want any part in those sweepstakes like rumors suggest, it's going to take some recruiting from Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

How NFL Could Profit From Neutral-Site Conference Championships

Next week’s AFC championship game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta if the Bills defeat the Bengals in a divisional round game Sunday. The Bills would meet the Chiefs in Atlanta after the league approved a resolution to amend the AFC playoff picture in the wake of the extraordinary circumstances involving Damar Hamlin, which led to the Bengals-Bills postponement Jan. 2.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys vs. 49ers NFL Playoffs: Live Game Updates

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the Divisional Round matchup will feature two quarterbacks who have surprised many recently. ... and one quarterback who will be protected by another "surprise.''. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy's improbably journey from the final overall pick in the...
DALLAS, TX

