Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
SOUTH UMPQUA HIGH SCHOOL CLOSED MONDAY
South Umpqua High School will be closed on Monday. A school district release said this applies to students and staff, with all activities at the school canceled for the day. A minor heating unit fire occurred early Saturday, so crews will work on Monday to assess the situation and verify that all systems are working properly.
kqennewsradio.com
AGENCIES MOVE BIOTOXIN CLOSURE BOUNDARY
On Friday, the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife moved the recreational crabbing biotoxin closure boundary for the ocean, bays and estuaries to between four miles north of Charleston and one-half mile north of Gold Beach. An ODFW release said Coos Bay and the...
opb.org
Josephine County commissioners removed public notices from the Grants Pass Courier. Residents say it’s retaliation.
Your browser does not support the audio element. Residents in Josephine County are angry at local commissioners for making what they call a political decision to remove required public notices from the Rogue Valley’s largest newspaper on Wednesday morning. Dozens of residents attended the commissioners meeting to chastise the...
thatoregonlife.com
This Popular Oregon Diner Bought An RV For A Homeless Man
One of our most favorite places to eat, in my hometown of Springfield, Oregon, has helped a homeless man get off the streets. Addi Farnsworth, who owns Addi’s Diner, raised over $1,500 in three months to buy the man, Bob Ady an RV. “Finally came to the spot where...
Eugene city council schedules work session to hear terms of land swap that will pave way for new Oregon football indoor practice facility
Oregon athletics may soon have the go ahead to begin rerouting Leo Harris Parkway and construction for a new indoor football practice facility. After more than six months, the Eugene city council has scheduled a work session Monday night during which the outline of terms for the proposed land swap between the city and University of Oregon that will be used to reroute Leo Harris Parkway in order to accommodate maintaining two outdoor practice fields in addition to the proposed 170,000-square-foot indoor practice facility, which was announced in Oct. 2021 with the goal of completion in 2024.
kqennewsradio.com
SUSPECT CITED FOR PROHIBITED BURNING
A suspect was cited for prohibited outdoor burning by Roseburg Police Thursday morning. An RPD report said just after 7:10 a.m. the 39-year old was contacted in the 2400 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard, where he had a small fire. He was released after being cited.
klcc.org
Homeless advocate's charges dropped from 2022 riverfront celebration incident
The City of Eugene has dropped charges against a homeless advocate who disrupted a public event last June. Samuel Yergler was at the grand opening of the newly completed first-leg of the Downtown Riverfront Park project. As officials gave remarks, Yergler openly criticized the expense of the project, and sweeps of homeless camps.
KCBY
Eugene Police Chief on Calif. shooting : 'Something like this should never happen'
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner has released a statement on social media regarding this weekend's mass shooting in the Los Angeles area. It was hard to hear the news about the mass shooting on Lunar New Year's Eve in a largely Asian American suburb of Los Angeles. We don’t know yet the motives of the shooter but something like this should never happen. When it does, our hearts break not only for those involved and their families, but also for what this does to damage that community’s peace and sense of safety, and the ripple effect in our own AAPI community. What I’d like you to know is we have our eyes on this, we are committed to learning what we can about what happened, and we will take any steps needed to ensure our community is safe.
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon Coast Chowder Roundup: 6 Spots That Serve The Best Clam Chowder
Scenic and rugged coastline, kite festivals, artisan glass float hunts, salt water taffy, cute shops and mouth watering fresh seafood make the Oregon coast a spectacular place to visit at any time of year. Where To Find The Best Clam Chowder in Oregon. One of our favorite reasons to visit...
kqennewsradio.com
JUVENILES TURN THEMSELVES IN FOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION
Two Springfield juveniles turned themselves in for being minors in possession of marijuana, on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:45 p.m. the females came to the Juvenile Detention Center in the 200 block of Southeast Jackson Street. One female was lodged at the JDC while the other...
kezi.com
Lane County deputies respond to reports of alleged armed person near Creswell High School
CRESWELL, Ore. -- Lane County Sheriff’s Office deputies say an intense search did not turn up any reason for concern after an allegedly armed individual was reported near Creswell High School Thursday afternoon. According to the LCSO, at about 3:39 p.m. on January 19, a Creswell School District employee...
KDRV
Local woodworking artist uses social media to boost art business sales
GRANTS PASS -- Local artist out of Grants Pass has used the power of social media to reach customers across the nation. Creating custom designs out of reclaimed wood and selling them through his website. David Thomason is the owner and artist of Burnpile Design out of Grants Pass, for...
kqennewsradio.com
SUSPECT JAILED AFTER JUMPING INTO A CREEK
A suspect was jailed after jumping into a creek while being chased by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Thursday afternoon. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. the deputy contacted 43-year old Ryan Cox near the corner of Fifth Street and Canyon Street in Canyonville. Cox allegedly took off running after being told he was under arrest. The suspect was chased to a nearby park and creek area, where he jumped into the water. Other deputies were on the opposite side of the creek, and took Cox in custody.
KVAL
Police: Suspect identified, charged in Roseburg shooting
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Police Department has released the identity of the suspect involved in a shooting Wednesday, January 18. 53-year-old William Elliott Saffery of Roseburg is lodged at the Douglas County Jail, the police department said in a news release. Saffery is charged with:. Assault in the...
kezi.com
Eugene police asking for tips to identify person of interest in arson cases
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department has released pictures of a person of interest in several arson cases, and is asking the public to help identify him. EPD says the related fires occurred in the areas of Taney Street, Berntzen Road, Hawthorne Avenue, and Marshall Avenue. EPD says the first fire occurred in the morning of December 13, and the most recent one was on January 5.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY THREATENING TO SHOOT STORE EMPLOYEE
A Roseburg man was jailed by Roseburg Police, following an alleged criminal trespass incident Thursday night. An RPD report said 31-year old Merrill Ball allegedly stole 2 beers from the Downtown Market in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street and then was trespassed from the business. Ball allegedly returned just after 11:20 p.m. and threatened to shoot the employee when he was told to leave. The suspect reportedly blocked vehicular traffic for approximately 50 feet before being taken into custody.
kezi.com
North Bend murder suspect may be unfit to stand trial; Coos County D.A. contests finding
COOS BAY, Ore. -- A North Bend man who in 2021 allegedly killed four people and kidnapped a woman, taking her as far as Wisconsin, may be unfit to stand trial due to mental issues. However, the Coos County District Attorney’s Office is trying to reverse this decision. Oen...
nbc16.com
Sheriff's Office: Truck stolen while left running to warm up
CRESWELL, Ore. — Lane County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) deputies investigated a stolen pickup truck in Creswell Wednesday morning. Someone had left their truck running to warm it up when it was stolen. The truck was found empty nearby, and LCSO figured out another car is related to this incident.
kqennewsradio.com
PAIR ARRESTED AFTER OVERNIGHT TRAFFIC STOP
Roseburg Police arrested two people following an early morning traffic stop on Friday. An RPD report said just after 12:30 a.m. officers stopped an SUV in the 1100 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and contacted the pair. During the course of the stop, an officer allegedly discovered more than a user quantity of methamphetamine along with scales, in the possession of a 33-year old woman. Her driver license was suspended and the vehicle was towed.
Comments / 0