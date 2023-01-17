ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Meet the music with this local podcast

Music has always been an important part of Thomas Corely’s life. “I love everything about music,” says Corely. “It’s the soundtrack of my life.”. So it probably comes as no surprise to those who know him best, that he started a podcast talking all about music called “Meet the Music from A Capella to Zydeco.”
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Philharmonic to host performance showcasing well-known composers

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – The Michigan Philharmonic will be hosting a special performance Sunday afternoon in Plymouth, honoring well-known composers. The main highlight will be Mahler’s “Symphony No. 4 in G Major”. The concert will take place at 2 p.m. at St. John’s Chapel in Plymouth. Click...
PLYMOUTH, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This chic date night restaurant offers some healthier fare

Between the perfectly cooked branzino and the carefully curated atmosphere, you can tell the group behind Leila in Detroit pays attention to the details. The owner, Samy Eid, comes from the same family that created the longstanding fine dining restaurant, Phoenicia in Birmingham. While Eid worked there, he always had a passion to open his own restaurant in Detroit, and in 2019, he got his chance.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit to see rounds of snow this week

4Warn Weather – As was anticipated yesterday, a solid 1 to 2 inches of snow fell over the area with a few isolated spots exceeding 3 inches. Dry and relatively mild weather will set up today into tomorrow as an upper-level ridging dominates the pattern over the Great Lakes. High temperatures should climb into the mid-30s to start the week with low temperatures from the mid-20s to around 30.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: Michigan updates guidelines for eating freshwater fish; Former Freep journalist talks layoffs

DETROIT – Pretty strange winter we’re having -- cloudy, we’re used to that. But very mild, and I guess we’re getting more used to that. When I first moved to Michigan years ago, I remember being fascinated by the ice fishing shanties you’d see on the area lakes. Pretty impossible this year with the warm temperatures. But maybe it’s doing us a favor, especially if you’re inclined to eat what you catch.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Fire engulfs building in downtown Ann Arbor near University of Michigan campus

ANN ARBOR – Firefighters with the Ann Arbor Fire Department were called to investigate smoke in a downtown building around 7 a.m. on Friday morning. Upon arrival, they found a fire in a commercial one-story building on Maynard between Liberty and William. According to AAFD fire chief Mike Kennedy, the blaze originated in smoke vape shop Vape City.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit nonprofit aims to help homeless youth in SE Michigan

DETROIT – During the harshest months of the year, when Michigan winters can be too cold to bear, Detroit’s homeless youth are left to fend for themselves. Unless someone like Miss Stephanie Taylor comes along. “While we out on the street we let every young person know that...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Traffic Alert: Northbound Southfield Freeway closed near I-96

DETROIT – All northbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway are closed at Plymouth Road, just south of I-96. MDOT lists the reason for the closure as “other.”. Local 4 has a crew headed to the scene. Stick with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com for updates.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Body of man shot, killed found on Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit

DETROIT – The body of a 22-year-old man who had been shot and killed was found early Monday morning on a freeway ramp in Detroit. Michigan State Police say that at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, they responded to reports of a body lying on the ground on Southfield Freeway (M-39). When police arrived, they found the body of a 22-year-old man on the northbound M-39 ramp to I-96.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Shortage of water meters leaves some Detroiters without water

DETROIT – Some people living in Detroit are without running water and the city’s Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) says the supply chain is to blame. DWSD says water meters needed to get water flowing aren’t available because of supply chain issues. A shortage of water meters...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: 1 dead, passengers and officers injured in fiery Detroit crash

DETROIT – One person is dead and three passengers, as well as three officers, were injured in a fiery crash that took place in Detroit on Saturday. According to Detroit police, one person is dead and six people are injured after a car crashed into a tree and caught fire on Woodhall Street near Linville Avenue in Detroit on Jan. 21.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit firefighter facing multiple charges for selling drugs in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A Detroit firefighter faces multiple charges after police say he sold drugs across Macomb County. Gerald Trombley was arrested by Sterling Heights police but has yet to be arraigned. Police say he sold narcotics and prescription pills in Roseville, Warren, and Eastpointe. It’s one thing...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man facing 7 charges for selling drugs in Warren, Eastpointe, Roseville

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – One man is facing seven charges for selling drugs in multiple Metro Detroit cities, which include Warren, Eastpointe, and Roseville. Over the past month, undercover Sterling Heights officers had an ongoing narcotics investigation against the man, which led to his arrest. The man was caught...
ROSEVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy