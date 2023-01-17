Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meet the music with this local podcast
Music has always been an important part of Thomas Corely’s life. “I love everything about music,” says Corely. “It’s the soundtrack of my life.”. So it probably comes as no surprise to those who know him best, that he started a podcast talking all about music called “Meet the Music from A Capella to Zydeco.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Philharmonic to host performance showcasing well-known composers
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – The Michigan Philharmonic will be hosting a special performance Sunday afternoon in Plymouth, honoring well-known composers. The main highlight will be Mahler’s “Symphony No. 4 in G Major”. The concert will take place at 2 p.m. at St. John’s Chapel in Plymouth. Click...
ClickOnDetroit.com
This chic date night restaurant offers some healthier fare
Between the perfectly cooked branzino and the carefully curated atmosphere, you can tell the group behind Leila in Detroit pays attention to the details. The owner, Samy Eid, comes from the same family that created the longstanding fine dining restaurant, Phoenicia in Birmingham. While Eid worked there, he always had a passion to open his own restaurant in Detroit, and in 2019, he got his chance.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit to see rounds of snow this week
4Warn Weather – As was anticipated yesterday, a solid 1 to 2 inches of snow fell over the area with a few isolated spots exceeding 3 inches. Dry and relatively mild weather will set up today into tomorrow as an upper-level ridging dominates the pattern over the Great Lakes. High temperatures should climb into the mid-30s to start the week with low temperatures from the mid-20s to around 30.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: Michigan updates guidelines for eating freshwater fish; Former Freep journalist talks layoffs
DETROIT – Pretty strange winter we’re having -- cloudy, we’re used to that. But very mild, and I guess we’re getting more used to that. When I first moved to Michigan years ago, I remember being fascinated by the ice fishing shanties you’d see on the area lakes. Pretty impossible this year with the warm temperatures. But maybe it’s doing us a favor, especially if you’re inclined to eat what you catch.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit child shoots self while playing with gun in home on city’s west side
DETROIT – A child shot himself while playing with a gun in a home on Detroit’s west side on Saturday. According to Detroit police, a 5-year-old boy sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound in a home on the 2900 block of Kendall Street in Detroit Saturday morning. Officials say...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Wayne County car dealership ranked as No. 1 in the world -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Livonia’s Bill Brown Ford deemed No. 1 dealership in the world. A Wayne County Ford dealership has been ranked as the No. 1 car...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Fire engulfs building in downtown Ann Arbor near University of Michigan campus
ANN ARBOR – Firefighters with the Ann Arbor Fire Department were called to investigate smoke in a downtown building around 7 a.m. on Friday morning. Upon arrival, they found a fire in a commercial one-story building on Maynard between Liberty and William. According to AAFD fire chief Mike Kennedy, the blaze originated in smoke vape shop Vape City.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how a shattered fence is being used to heal a heartbroken community in Lincoln Park
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – A shattered fence in Lincoln Park is a grim reminder of a tragic moment that shattered an entire community. Four young lives were lost in November 2022 when a teenager on a joy ride crashed an SUV. “Every day when you drive by, and you...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit nonprofit aims to help homeless youth in SE Michigan
DETROIT – During the harshest months of the year, when Michigan winters can be too cold to bear, Detroit’s homeless youth are left to fend for themselves. Unless someone like Miss Stephanie Taylor comes along. “While we out on the street we let every young person know that...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Traffic Alert: Northbound Southfield Freeway closed near I-96
DETROIT – All northbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway are closed at Plymouth Road, just south of I-96. MDOT lists the reason for the closure as “other.”. Local 4 has a crew headed to the scene. Stick with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com for updates.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body of man shot, killed found on Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit
DETROIT – The body of a 22-year-old man who had been shot and killed was found early Monday morning on a freeway ramp in Detroit. Michigan State Police say that at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, they responded to reports of a body lying on the ground on Southfield Freeway (M-39). When police arrived, they found the body of a 22-year-old man on the northbound M-39 ramp to I-96.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shortage of water meters leaves some Detroiters without water
DETROIT – Some people living in Detroit are without running water and the city’s Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) says the supply chain is to blame. DWSD says water meters needed to get water flowing aren’t available because of supply chain issues. A shortage of water meters...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: 1 dead, passengers and officers injured in fiery Detroit crash
DETROIT – One person is dead and three passengers, as well as three officers, were injured in a fiery crash that took place in Detroit on Saturday. According to Detroit police, one person is dead and six people are injured after a car crashed into a tree and caught fire on Woodhall Street near Linville Avenue in Detroit on Jan. 21.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan baby formula plant under investigation -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis formula plant under criminal investigation by Department of Justice. According to a report, Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis Michigan infant formula plant is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit firefighter facing multiple charges for selling drugs in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A Detroit firefighter faces multiple charges after police say he sold drugs across Macomb County. Gerald Trombley was arrested by Sterling Heights police but has yet to be arraigned. Police say he sold narcotics and prescription pills in Roseville, Warren, and Eastpointe. It’s one thing...
ClickOnDetroit.com
General Motors to invest $579M in Flint, $216M in Bay City for V-8 engine manufacturing
FLINT, Mich. – General Motors said it will invest nearly $800 million to bring V-8 engine manufacturing to Flint and Bay City. The automaker said it will invest $579 million at Flint Engine Operations and another $216 million at the facility in Bay City. The Flint facility will be...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Who decided on new Detroit area code? Here’s what experts are saying on switch from 313 to 679
DETROIT – The state of Michigan is running out of 313 area codes and may be adding 679 into the mix in the Detroit area by late 2025. But why 679? Who decided on that code? Local 4 sat down with an expert to find out. Area code 313...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man facing 7 charges for selling drugs in Warren, Eastpointe, Roseville
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – One man is facing seven charges for selling drugs in multiple Metro Detroit cities, which include Warren, Eastpointe, and Roseville. Over the past month, undercover Sterling Heights officers had an ongoing narcotics investigation against the man, which led to his arrest. The man was caught...
Comments / 0