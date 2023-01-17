A Greenville man was sentenced yesterday to more than eight years in prison for firearms related crimes. According to authorities, 39-year-old Marco Dewayne Hemphill plead guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, all arising out of a traffic stop in Greenville in August of 2021.

GREENVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO