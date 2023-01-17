Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
David Taylor: Skipton man who stabbed parents to death detained
A man who admitted stabbing his parents to death shortly before Christmas has been detained indefinitely. John and Beverley Taylor, both 66, were found with dozens of stab wounds at their Skipton home on 21 December 2021. David Taylor, 37, who has paranoid schizophrenia, denied murdering the couple but admitted...
30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment
In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
BBC
Kaylea Titford: Officers found girl's body in filthy condition
Police officers found a disabled 16-year-old girl's body in filthy conditions and the smell was the worst they'd experienced, a court has heard. Kaylea Titford, who had spina bifida and a build-up of fluid in the brain, became morbidly obese and was bedridden in the months before her death. Her...
BBC
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
BBC
Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Scottish transport tycoon Dame Ann Gloag has been charged with human trafficking offences. Her husband David McCleary and two other members of their family have also been charged. All four strongly deny the charges against them. BBC Scotland has been told that the 80-year-old co-founder of Stagecoach was charged after...
BBC
Batley: Police nab Chewy the chihuahua missing for seven years
A dog missing for seven years has been reunited with his owners after police stumbled on him while hunting a suspect. PCs Kirsty Stanley and Jacob Wood found Chewy on Wednesday while searching a house in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire. They took the chihuahua to a vet and, after finding a...
BBC
Miss Wales Darcey Corria seriously injured in M4 crash
Miss Wales Darcey Corria has suffered a broken pelvis and two broken bones in her neck after an M4 crash. She is being treated at the University Hospital of Wales (UHW), Cardiff, following the crash near Bridgend on Thursday evening. In a social media video, she said she was "feeling...
BBC
Blaby: Man, 31, arrested over baby's death
A man has been arrested over the death of a baby who became unwell at a house in Leicestershire. Emergency services were called out to the property on Sycamore Street, in Blaby, on 15 January, but the infant later died in hospital. A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of...
BBC
Liam Smith: Second arrest in Shevington murder inquiry
A second person has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after a man was shot and doused in acid. Liam Smith's body was found on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, at about 19:00 GMT on 24 November. Greater Manchester Police said 28 premises had been searched as part...
BBC
Yate child abuser 'robbed victims of their childhood'
A man who sexually abused two children over a five-year period has been jailed for 16 years. Matthew Nicholas, 50, repeatedly assaulted his victims between 2015 and 2020, a jury heard. Nicholas, originally of Yate in Gloucestershire, was convicted of 10 counts of sexual assault of a child under 13...
BBC
Unite boss Sharon Graham: I’ve been threatened over fraud inquiries
Unite chief Sharon Graham has alleged she has received threats since ordering two inquiries into how funds were spent by her union. The union has handed two reports to the police, with one uncovering what it described as "potential criminality". One inquiry investigated a contract to build an over-budget hotel...
BBC
Steven Davies manslaughter: Carrie McGuinness is jailed
A woman who killed her partner in a drunken fight has been jailed for more than 15 years. The body of Steven Davies, who was 39, was found at his home in June 2022, after he had been stabbed. His partner Carrie McGuinness, 35, of Rhydyfelin, Rhondda Cynon Taf, admitted...
BBC
Rapist jailed for Aberdeen and Fife attacks on sleeping women
A rapist who carried out sex attacks on sleeping women during a catalogue of offending has been jailed for eight years. Daniel Malone, 32, targeted victims in Aberdeen and Dysart in Fife. He had denied a series of charges but was convicted of rapes and sexual assaults on three women.
BBC
LAPD sued for $50m over school teacher's death during arrest
The family of a black man who died in custody after being repeatedly tasered in Los Angeles has filed a $50m (£40m) lawsuit against the city and police. Police released footage of high school teacher and father Keenan Anderson, 31, begging for his life and shouting, "they're trying to George Floyd me".
BBC
Newcastle: St Mary's Cathedral lockdown gathering claims to be reviewed
An "unscheduled" safeguarding audit and review has been launched in the Catholic church following claims of lockdown gatherings in Newcastle. The Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency will carry out the review into the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle. The BBC understands it involves claims from a whistleblower that men were regularly...
BBC
Leeds drugs: Three men arrested over £2m cocaine and MDMA seizure
Police have seized a "substantial haul" of Class A drugs with a street value of more than £2m in Leeds. Officers recovered the drugs in the East End Park area of the city on Wednesday evening. Three men, one from Leeds and two from Manchester, were arrested on suspicion...
BBC
Khalfan Seif: Three charged with murder after Huddersfield stabbing
Three men have been charged with murder and robbery following the stabbing of Khalfan Seif in Huddersfield. Mr Seif died on Sunday 15 August after being stabbed at his Springdale Avenue home the night before. Sahil Ansar, 18, and Amaan Ansar, 19, both of Springdale Avenue, and Wahaab Said, 19,...
BBC
Driver who killed father-to-be in M6 Thelwall crash jailed
A man who caused a three-car crash on the M6 before "cowardly" fleeing and leaving a man to die has been jailed. Christopher Smith, 41, of St Helens, died after the collision near junction 21 Thelwall in Cheshire on 15 November. John Yates, 28, of no fixed address, was driving...
BBC
Goole gas explosion: Man arrested after house destroyed in blast
A man has been arrested after an early morning gas explosion in Goole left a house destroyed. Passers-by ran to the aid of a homeowner when parts of the Marlborough Avenue terraced house exploded at about 01:00 GMT on Sunday. Nobody was seriously injured, Humberside Police said. A man was...
Comments / 0