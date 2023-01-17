Read full article on original website
Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Wanted TLC to Record Songs That Eventually Became Hits for 702 and Whitney Houston
Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes chose a lot of music that TLC recorded. But not every song she wanted would be agreed upon by her group members and producers of their albums.
Kelly Clarkson Somehow Made Joji’s Emotional Ballad ‘Glimpse of Us’ Even More Heartbreaking
“Glimpse of Us,” Joji’s heartbreaking ballad about the one that got away, was sad enough on its own. Now, Kelly Clarkson has managed to take whatever was left of all the broken hearts and grind the pieces into dust with her latest Kellyoke cover on the Kelly Clarkson show. Backed by two accompanying pianists, Clarkson transformed Joji’s restrained piano ballad with a soulful performance capitalizing on the full extent of her range. The singer and host cut the song down by nearly half from its original four-minute run time, trimming the earlier choruses but returning to them in full...
What Makes A Hit? The Legacy Of 'Harlem Shake' And No. 1 Memes
Welcome to New Retro Week, a celebration of the biggest artists, hits, and cultural moments that made 2013 a seminal year in pop. MTV News is looking back to see what lies ahead: These essays showcase how today’s blueprint was laid a decade ago. Step into our time machine.
Taylor Swift Performs “Anti-Hero” Live for the First Time at The 1975’s London Show
As always, Taylor Swift steals the show. The pop superstar made a surprise appearance during The 1975’s concert at London’s O2 Arena. In television sitcom fashion, the singer was welcomed onstage through a side door that was a part of the band’s home set-up. In a fan-captured...
Bop Shop New Retro Edition: Songs We Love From 2013
The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?. Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. And for New Retro...
Why Carrie Underwood Loses ‘Respect’ For Some Artists at Their Concerts
Country singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood takes live performances and vocals seriously, and some concerts make her 'lose respect' for other artists.
Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'
Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together
Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
Robert Plant Reveals Why Led Zeppelin Allowed Jack Black to Use ‘Immigrant Song’ in ‘School of Rock
Jack Black begged Led Zeppelin to let them use ‘Immigrant Song’ in ‘School of Rock,’ and Robert Plant found the idea intriguing
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Aaron Carter Benefit Concert with Backstreet Boys, NSYNC & Others Raises $150K
It was boy band heaven for Aaron Carter fans wanting to honor their favorite pop star while raising money for charity at the same time ... all thanks to an effort organized in part by Aaron's older siblings, Nick and Angel Carter. Nick, alongside his Backstreet Boy bandmate AJ McLean,...
Van Conner Dies: Screaming Trees Founding Bassist Was 55
Van Conner, the Screaming Trees co-founding bassist who played on the rock band’s hits including “All I Know” and “Nearly Lost You,” died Tuesday of pneumonia. He was 55. His brother and bandmate, Gary Lee Conner, posted the news on social media. “He was one of the closest friends I ever had and I loved him immensely,” the guitarist wrote on Facebook. “I will miss him forever and ever and ever… .” Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Santa Barbara Film Festival To Open With Abigail Breslin Drama 'Miranda's Victim' As Full Lineup Set Related Story 'Fast: Home Rescue':...
Sam Smith Shares Title Track From Upcoming LP ‘Gloria’: ‘My Queer Love Hymn’
Ahead of Sam Smith’s musical guest spot on Saturday Night Live this weekend, the singer has shared “Gloria,” the title track from their upcoming LP. In a statement, Smith called the title track “my queer love hymn, saying life is a song to Gloria, the thing I can’t put a word to. I don’t know if it’s nature or a feminine energy inside me that I’m setting free.” Gloria, Smith’s first album since 2020’s Love Goes, features guest appearances by Ed Sheeran, Kim Petras, Jessie Reyez, and Koffee, with the latter two appearing on the album’s first single “Gimme.” Smith worked...
Madonna adds second date on Las Vegas tour stop
Global icon Madonna will celebrate her 40-year career with the 2023 Celebration Tour, which now includes two nights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Last in Line Announce New Album Jericho, Release Single “Ghost Town”: Stream
Last in Line — the supergroup bringing together singer Andrew Freeman, bassist Phil Soussan (ex-Ozzy Osbourne), and former Dio bandmates Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) and Vinny Appice (ex-Black Sabbath) — have announced that their third studio album, Jericho, will arrive March 31 via earMUSIC. In advance of the...
Girls' Generation Took A Risk With 'I Got A Boy' — It Paid Off Tenfold
Welcome to New Retro Week, a celebration of the biggest artists, hits, and cultural moments that made 2013 a seminal year in pop. MTV News is looking back to see what lies ahead: These essays showcase how today’s blueprint was laid a decade ago. Step into our time machine.
Madonna Announces International Greatest-Hits Tour
Madonna hasn’t launched a proper arena-sized touring spectacle since 2016, and she hasn’t released a new album since 2019’s Madame X failed to set the world on fire. These days, Madonna posts a lot on Instagram and tries to help remixes of her older songs go viral. Doesn’t matter. She’s still Madonna. She’s got one of the greatest pop careers of all time, and she’s the only member of the Holy Trinity of ’80s pop overlords who’s still alive. A Madonna live show still sounds like a truly great night out, especially if she’s explicitly billing it as a greatest-hits live show.
Caroline Rose to Drop ‘The Art of Forgetting’
Indie pop singer-songwriter Caroline Rose has mastered The Art of Forgetting. Born from a series of heartbreaking events, their fifth studio album bears witness to a dive deep within for a 14-track confession overflowing with intense, raw emotion and brutal honesty. “I think art is a good extension of a...
