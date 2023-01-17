“Glimpse of Us,” Joji’s heartbreaking ballad about the one that got away, was sad enough on its own. Now, Kelly Clarkson has managed to take whatever was left of all the broken hearts and grind the pieces into dust with her latest Kellyoke cover on the Kelly Clarkson show. Backed by two accompanying pianists, Clarkson transformed Joji’s restrained piano ballad with a soulful performance capitalizing on the full extent of her range. The singer and host cut the song down by nearly half from its original four-minute run time, trimming the earlier choruses but returning to them in full...

2 DAYS AGO