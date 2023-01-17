Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Elon Musk Defends His Old Tweets in Securities Fraud Trial in San Francisco
Tesla CEO Elon Musk was in court on Friday defending past tweets regarding plans to take his company private, a deal that never materialized. In his August 2018 tweets, Musk said he had "funding secured" to take the electric vehicle maker private at $420 per share, and that "investor support" for such a deal was "confirmed."
Elizabeth Holmes still shows 'no remorse to her victims' and continues to live on an estate costing $13,000 a month, prosecutors say
Elizabeth Holmes' estate costs $13,000 a month to maintain, according to her cash flow statements, prosecutors said in a court filing.
NBC San Diego
GM, LG End Plans for Fourth U.S. Battery Cell Plant as Automaker Seeks New Partner
General Motors and LG Energy Solution have indefinitely shelved plans to build a fourth battery cell plant in the U.S. The Detroit automaker is expected to continue with its plans to build the plant but is searching for another partner. GM and LG initially announced the joint-venture for a $2.3...
NBC San Diego
Ex-Genesis Execs Claimed They Raised Millions for Crypto Hedge Fund Just as Former Company Neared Bankruptcy
A former Genesis employee sent a message to a prospective investor in December, regarding a fund he was starting called Hunting Hill Digital. The fund would be run by three ex-Genesis employees, the message said. Genesis, which is owned by Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group, filed for bankruptcy protection on...
NBC San Diego
Google Employees Scramble for Answers After Layoffs Hit Long-Tenured and Recently Promoted Employees
As Google announced a companywide layoff, employees said they unexpectedly found their access cut off. Employees have rallied to find out who's been laid off while demanding answers from leadership. It comes as company leadership must confront the outspoken employee base who remains. Google employees are scrambling for answers from...
NBC San Diego
Goldman Sachs Slips on Report That the Federal Reserve Is Investigating Its Marcus Business
The regulator is looking into whether Goldman Sachs had the right safeguards in place to protect consumers when it increased lending in the consumer division, The Wall Street Journal reported. Just days ago, Goldman CEO David Solomon admitted that the bank suffered a disappointing quarter in part because it took...
NBC San Diego
Bosses Are Increasing RTO Requirements, But Experts Say It Won't Stick: ‘We're at an Inflection Point'
If 2022 was the year corporate bosses planned for a mass return to offices, 2023 might usher in a new era of concessions. All throughout the last year, companies like Apple, Google, Twitter and Goldman Sachs sent out memos coaxing people back in-person, to varying degrees of success. But hopes of a grand return haven't quite panned out en masse. For most of the year, the average office occupancy rate in 10 major U.S. cities remained below 50%, according to data from Kastle Systems, the security firm that tracks office entries.
NBC San Diego
New Weight Loss Drugs Trending With Billionaires and Celebrities Are About to Enter More American Homes
Billionaires including Elon Musk and Michael Rubin of Fanatics have sung the praises of GLP-1 drugs including Wegovy and Ozempic for weight loss. The drugs, most commonly associated with obesity and diabetes care, are becoming a major factor in weight loss medicine, but that has also led to controversy over a nationwide shortage.
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Netflix, Coinbase, Alphabet, SVB Financial & More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Netflix — Shares of the streaming giant jumped more than 8% after Netflix added 7.66 million net subscribers in the fourth quarter, above the 4.57 million expected, according to StreetAccount. Founder Reed Hastings also announced that he is stepping away from his CEO role. The company's 12 cents earnings per share were below estimates of 45 cents per share, according to Refinitiv, but was largely due to currency impacts on debt.
NBC San Diego
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Just like many a New Year's resolution, January's stock market rally has faded after just a few weeks. All three major indicies are headed for a losing week, while the Dow turned negative for the young year. Investors are facing down a mixed bag of corporate earnings, murky signals from the big banks, the prospect of a recession and no sign that the Federal Reserve will start to lay off its aggressive rate increases, despite its recent success in slowing down inflation. Next week brings an even bigger slate of earnings, as well as the Fed's next rate-setting meeting. Read live markets updates here.
NBC San Diego
The U.S. Hit the Debt Ceiling — Here's What That Means for Your Money
The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.
