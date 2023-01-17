ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

NBC San Diego

Elon Musk Defends His Old Tweets in Securities Fraud Trial in San Francisco

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was in court on Friday defending past tweets regarding plans to take his company private, a deal that never materialized. In his August 2018 tweets, Musk said he had "funding secured" to take the electric vehicle maker private at $420 per share, and that "investor support" for such a deal was "confirmed."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bosses Are Increasing RTO Requirements, But Experts Say It Won't Stick: ‘We're at an Inflection Point'

If 2022 was the year corporate bosses planned for a mass return to offices, 2023 might usher in a new era of concessions. All throughout the last year, companies like Apple, Google, Twitter and Goldman Sachs sent out memos coaxing people back in-person, to varying degrees of success. But hopes of a grand return haven't quite panned out en masse. For most of the year, the average office occupancy rate in 10 major U.S. cities remained below 50%, according to data from Kastle Systems, the security firm that tracks office entries.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Netflix, Coinbase, Alphabet, SVB Financial & More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Netflix — Shares of the streaming giant jumped more than 8% after Netflix added 7.66 million net subscribers in the fourth quarter, above the 4.57 million expected, according to StreetAccount. Founder Reed Hastings also announced that he is stepping away from his CEO role. The company's 12 cents earnings per share were below estimates of 45 cents per share, according to Refinitiv, but was largely due to currency impacts on debt.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Just like many a New Year's resolution, January's stock market rally has faded after just a few weeks. All three major indicies are headed for a losing week, while the Dow turned negative for the young year. Investors are facing down a mixed bag of corporate earnings, murky signals from the big banks, the prospect of a recession and no sign that the Federal Reserve will start to lay off its aggressive rate increases, despite its recent success in slowing down inflation. Next week brings an even bigger slate of earnings, as well as the Fed's next rate-setting meeting. Read live markets updates here.
The U.S. Hit the Debt Ceiling — Here's What That Means for Your Money

The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.

