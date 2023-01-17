ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

75% of Retirees Fall Short of a Key Retirement Income Goal. These Steps Can Help

Today's workers are tasked with making sure they will have enough money when they retire while also juggling competing financial priorities. While planning for retirement may seem daunting, experts say there are strategic moves you can make to improve your lifestyle later on. To maintain your standard of living in...
NBC San Diego

The 3 Biggest Reasons Startups Failed in 2022, According to a Poll of Almost 500 Founders

Knowing the biggest risks that most commonly cause new startups to fail could make the difference between whether your own business sinks or swims. Whether it's bad luck, bad timing or a half-baked business model, there are any number of ways a startup can go wrong. And roughly 20% of new businesses fail within their first year, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
NBC San Diego

Fed Governor Waller Backs Quarter-Point Interest Rate Hike at Next Meeting

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Friday he favors a quarter percentage point interest rate increase at the next meeting, confirming market expectations. "Beyond that, we still have a considerable way to go toward our 2 percent inflation goal, and I expect to support continued tightening of monetary policy," he added.
NBC San Diego

Jim Cramer Names 6 E-Commerce Plays That Are Buys, Says to Wait on Amazon

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors a list of e-commerce plays he believes are worth buying, despite the group's rough performance in 2022. He cautioned that while he believes the group's struggles are temporary, it's still too early to buy many of the names in the e-commerce space — including Amazon.
NBC San Diego

Kelly Evans: How Hot Is the Labor Market Really?

Don't be misled by yesterday's super-strong jobless claims report. The labor market is slowing along with the rest of the economy. Everyone was shocked when new weekly claims for unemployment benefits came in at just 190,000 yesterday. Figures that low are extremely unusual. We've rarely ever dropped below 200,000 per week on a sustained basis. In fact, claims rarely ever fell below 300,000 per week during the entire expansion from 2001 through 2007! Same for the 1990s, by the way.
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Netflix, Coinbase, Alphabet, SVB Financial & More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Netflix — Shares of the streaming giant jumped more than 8% after Netflix added 7.66 million net subscribers in the fourth quarter, above the 4.57 million expected, according to StreetAccount. Founder Reed Hastings also announced that he is stepping away from his CEO role. The company's 12 cents earnings per share were below estimates of 45 cents per share, according to Refinitiv, but was largely due to currency impacts on debt.
NBC San Diego

The U.S. Hit the Debt Ceiling — Here's What That Means for Your Money

The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.
NBC San Diego

Inclusive Capital Takes a Stake in Bayer — 3 Ways It May Build Value With a Sustainable Focus

Company: Bayer AG (BAYRY) Business: Bayer AG is a 55-billion euro German multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company. It operates through three segments: (i) Pharmaceuticals (roughly 6 billion euros of EBITDA); (ii) Consumer Health (about 1.5 billion euros of EBITDA), and (iii) Crop Science (approximately 6.5 billion euros of EBITDA). The company acquired Monsanto in 2018 for 54 billion euros and has since been plagued with several lawsuits related to Monsanto's Roundup herbicide product causing cancer.
NBC San Diego

Top Wall Street Analysts Pick These Stocks to Climb 2023's Wall of Worry

Coming off a week that was packed with corporate earnings and economic updates, it is still difficult to determine whether a recession can be avoided this year. Investing in such a stressful environment can be tricky. To help with the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their past performances.
NBC San Diego

Singapore's 15 Fastest-Growing Jobs for 2023, According to LinkedIn

Jobs that help companies digitize and grow amid economic volatility are on the rise in Singapore, according to LinkedIn. Its latest Jobs on the Rise data revealed spikes in hiring for growth specialists, technical jobs and health-care professionals in Asia — among other jobs expected to expand hiring well into 2023.
NBC San Diego

Bosses Are Increasing RTO Requirements, But Experts Say It Won't Stick: ‘We're at an Inflection Point'

If 2022 was the year corporate bosses planned for a mass return to offices, 2023 might usher in a new era of concessions. All throughout the last year, companies like Apple, Google, Twitter and Goldman Sachs sent out memos coaxing people back in-person, to varying degrees of success. But hopes of a grand return haven't quite panned out en masse. For most of the year, the average office occupancy rate in 10 major U.S. cities remained below 50%, according to data from Kastle Systems, the security firm that tracks office entries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy