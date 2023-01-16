ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are 5 commercial projects in McKinney, including a $1.2M new construction for Stonebridge Family Vet

The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Curious about the latest businesses, developments and attractions coming to McKinney? Check out the five latest commercial projects...
MCKINNEY, TX
