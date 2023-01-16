Read full article on original website
Here are 5 commercial projects in McKinney, including a $1.2M new construction for Stonebridge Family Vet
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Curious about the latest businesses, developments and attractions coming to McKinney? Check out the five latest commercial projects...
Permit approved for proposed Garages of America project in east Frisco
The specific-use permit applies to a proposed Garages of America project located at the northwest corner of Frisco Street and Research Road. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) A proposed Garages of America project is now permitted to develop a three-story self-storage facility at 40 feet tall instead of being limited to two stories.
Union Bear plans expansion to downtown McKinney
The proposed Union Bear restaurant is located on the northwest side of the Historic McKinney Downtown Square. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) Representatives of Union Bear, a restaurant and brewery concept from Plano, shared plans for a new location in downtown McKinney at a Jan. 10 meeting of the McKinney Planning and Zoning Commission.
Proposed $35.9M redevelopment to bring public housing units to east McKinney
The public housing units on the site were built in the 1950s, according to city documents. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) A proposed $35.9 million redevelopment project is planned for public housing units in east McKinney. The Lloyd-Owens and Cockrell Homes housing units on the east side of SH 5 are being...
South Belt Line construction hinders local businesses in Coppell
Coppell’s South Belt Line reconstruction project is expected to be completed summer 2023. (Photo by Destine Gibson) The 16-month reconstruction of a portion of South Belt Line Road in Coppell is expected to conclude this summer after a brief delay, according to local officials. The original timeline was October...
