Dana Point, CA

Developers pays $18M for Garden Grove lot in apartment play

Kam Sang bought a 5.5-acre lot in Garden Grove for $18 million, with plans to build a 460-unit apartment complex. The Arcadia-based developer bought the city-owned lot at 10115 Garden Grove Boulevard, the Orange County Business Journal reported. The price comes out to $3.3 million per acre. The purchase allows...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Hilton & Hyland taps David Kramer as president

David Kramer, a top producing agent at Hilton & Hyland, was named president of the Beverly Hills residential firm on Jan. 19. Kramer will succeed Jeff Hyland, the popular and influential co-founder of the firm which bears his name. Hyland died from cancer in February 2022. His departure set into...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Long Beach woos landlords with bonuses to accept rental vouchers

Long Beach landlords can get bonuses for accepting city rental vouchers from low-income residents. The City of Long Beach is now offering financial incentives to local landlords to encourage them to accept vouchers, the Long Beach Press-Telegram reported. The incentives include direct payments to cover leasing bonuses and security deposits.
LONG BEACH, CA
Report finds impact of SB 9 “has been limited”

It was the state law that was supposed to end single-family zoning and remake California’s housing industry. But one year after the implementation of SB 9, the signature state housing law that allows homeowners to split their lots and build duplexes, “the impact … has been limited,” according to a report published Wednesday by the Terner Center, the UC Berkeley housing policy research group.
CALIFORNIA STATE

