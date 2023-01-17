ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

News Channel Nebraska

Snow advisory until early Sunday morning

OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
SALINE COUNTY, NE
KCCI.com

Fog and average temps before next snow chance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Yesterday's system pulled away to the east earlier this morning, leaving high pressure in place across Iowa. The weak winds around that high allowed low clouds & fog to linger across the state. The back edge of those clouds has been moving east out of western Iowa into the evening, but any clearing will be short-lived. We're likely to develop some more fog later tonight.
IOWA STATE
5newsonline.com

Winter storm to hit Arkansas next week | How much snow?

ARKANSAS, USA — The end of January will bring a winter storm to Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, with some spots picking up a few inches of snowfall by Wednesday morning. This will be a very wet snow, however the latest timing may bring in a longer window of wintry mix, which may reduce snowfall totals, especially in lower elevations.
ARKANSAS STATE
KBUR

EAB infestations now confirmed in 96 of 99 counties

Des Moines, IA- The number of Iowa counties without a confirmed infestation of the emerald ash borer is now down to three. Radio Iowa reports that the Iowa Department of Agriculture has added Monona, Osceola, and Woodbury Counties to the list of infestations. The insects were confirmed in Blencoe, Melvin,...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Spring In Iowa Is Going To Be Cold And Wet

We are just two months away from the 2023 spring equinox but who's counting?. On Tuesday, as we were watching predictions come out about this week’s storm, I tried to look ahead to see what the spring and summer had in store. While at the time, the Farmers Almanac only had January and February predictions, there was a small sneak peek into what the summer might bring.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow

Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

NEBRASKA TROOPERS ASSISTED HUNDREDS OF MOTORISTS DURING STORM

NEBRASKA STATE TROOPERS WERE KEPT BUSY THROUGH THE RECENT WINTER STORM OVER THE PAST COUPLE OF DAYS. STATE TROOPERS RESPONDED TO MORE THAN 400 WEATHER-RELATED INCIDENTS OVER THE LAST TWO DAYS AS SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATED ACROSS NEBRASKA. THE PATROL SAYS TROOPERS RESPONDED TO 42 CRASHES AND PERFORMED 385 MOTORIST...
NEBRASKA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

A small town with individual shallow wells finds itself susceptible to repeated water contamination

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Jared Strong of the Iowa Capital Dispatch about this southeast Iowa town's history of water issues that may reflect many others across the state, and we get an update on an education savings account bill using public funds for private education that is moving swiftly in the first couple weeks of the state legislative session with IPR's Katarina Sostaric.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Snow totals: Here's a look at the latest snowfall reports across Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Western and northern parts of Iowa received the most snow from Wednesday night's storm. Here's a look at the communities that received the most snowfall. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
IOWA STATE
wdrb.com

Last Look at Sunday's Wintry Mix Forecast

The small weather system bringing rain and snow to our area Sunday morning is slowly getting closer to us. This low pressure center is already creating both rain and snow and it will bring those to our communities starting early Sunday. By 3 AM moisture is arriving in our southern...
KENTUCKY STATE
klin.com

Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday

..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Chariton Leader

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Iowa history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Iowa using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE

