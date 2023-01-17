Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Snow advisory until early Sunday morning
OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
KCCI.com
Fog and average temps before next snow chance
DES MOINES, Iowa — Yesterday's system pulled away to the east earlier this morning, leaving high pressure in place across Iowa. The weak winds around that high allowed low clouds & fog to linger across the state. The back edge of those clouds has been moving east out of western Iowa into the evening, but any clearing will be short-lived. We're likely to develop some more fog later tonight.
Snow emergencies issued as heavier than forecast snow falls
More snow is coming down than originally forecast, and some communities are issuing snow emergencies or travel advisories.
Invasive insect reaches Woodbury County, only 3 Iowa counties remain
The Emerald Ash Borer has been detected in 96 of Iowa's 99 counties and Woodbury recently joined the list.
Cold Front Brings Rain and Snow Sunday-Monday to West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict the next system will be moving in on Sunday bringing in some chances for winter weather leading into next week for Ohio and West Virginia. Chances for rain showers will start fairly early Sunday for the region, but we will start with rain showers across the area. These […]
5newsonline.com
Winter storm to hit Arkansas next week | How much snow?
ARKANSAS, USA — The end of January will bring a winter storm to Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, with some spots picking up a few inches of snowfall by Wednesday morning. This will be a very wet snow, however the latest timing may bring in a longer window of wintry mix, which may reduce snowfall totals, especially in lower elevations.
Strongest in series of winter storms to impact Eastern US with snow, rain from Texas to Northeast this week
A storm system that will develop over the Rockies and Southern Plains next week will have plenty of moisture to work with, which could help produce wintry precipitation from Colorado and Texas through the Ohio Valley.
KBUR
EAB infestations now confirmed in 96 of 99 counties
Des Moines, IA- The number of Iowa counties without a confirmed infestation of the emerald ash borer is now down to three. Radio Iowa reports that the Iowa Department of Agriculture has added Monona, Osceola, and Woodbury Counties to the list of infestations. The insects were confirmed in Blencoe, Melvin,...
Spring In Iowa Is Going To Be Cold And Wet
We are just two months away from the 2023 spring equinox but who's counting?. On Tuesday, as we were watching predictions come out about this week’s storm, I tried to look ahead to see what the spring and summer had in store. While at the time, the Farmers Almanac only had January and February predictions, there was a small sneak peek into what the summer might bring.
Radio Iowa
Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow
Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
kscj.com
NEBRASKA TROOPERS ASSISTED HUNDREDS OF MOTORISTS DURING STORM
NEBRASKA STATE TROOPERS WERE KEPT BUSY THROUGH THE RECENT WINTER STORM OVER THE PAST COUPLE OF DAYS. STATE TROOPERS RESPONDED TO MORE THAN 400 WEATHER-RELATED INCIDENTS OVER THE LAST TWO DAYS AS SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATED ACROSS NEBRASKA. THE PATROL SAYS TROOPERS RESPONDED TO 42 CRASHES AND PERFORMED 385 MOTORIST...
A significant blast of Arctic air could invade Minnesota soon
On Saturday, meteorologist Sven Sundgaard published a story about how this could be the fourth January in the Twin Cities to not drop below zero since the record-keeping era began in 1873. But there are signs that next weekend and beyond might bring a shot of Arctic air. NOAA's Climate...
iowapublicradio.org
A small town with individual shallow wells finds itself susceptible to repeated water contamination
On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Jared Strong of the Iowa Capital Dispatch about this southeast Iowa town's history of water issues that may reflect many others across the state, and we get an update on an education savings account bill using public funds for private education that is moving swiftly in the first couple weeks of the state legislative session with IPR's Katarina Sostaric.
KCCI.com
Snow totals: Here's a look at the latest snowfall reports across Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Western and northern parts of Iowa received the most snow from Wednesday night's storm. Here's a look at the communities that received the most snowfall. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
wdrb.com
Last Look at Sunday's Wintry Mix Forecast
The small weather system bringing rain and snow to our area Sunday morning is slowly getting closer to us. This low pressure center is already creating both rain and snow and it will bring those to our communities starting early Sunday. By 3 AM moisture is arriving in our southern...
klin.com
Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
cbs2iowa.com
January 18-19 snowfall totals in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Slushy snow fell across eastern Iowa Wednesday night into Thursday. Here's a list of the snowfall totals reported across the area:
Ash borer found in 3 Iowa counties for first time
Emerald ash borer (EAB) has been discovered in Monona, Osceola, and Woodbury Counties for the first time. Since its original detection in 2010, the invasive, ash tree-killing insect from Asia has now been confirmed in all but three of Iowa’s 99 counties, a news release says.
Iowa’s Biggest Restaurant Has 850 Seats and an Extraordinary Menu
Iowa's biggest restaurant just opened in 2022 and is already creating a buzz around the Hawkeye State from all those who have visited. Not only is it the biggest in the state, but it also has some of the best Iowa comfort food around. And of course, some absolutely amazing adult beverages.
Chariton Leader
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Iowa history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Iowa using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
