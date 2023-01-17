While looking for products that were effective enough to treat his own personal skin concerns, Peter Thomas Roth just couldn’t find what he was looking for. His dissatisfaction with the skincare products then on the market led to the creation of his iconic namesake brand, which is still going strong after almost 30 years in the business. The entire line is designed for you to customize to your own skincare needs: From moisturizers containing an impressive 30% hyaluronic acid to vitamin C serums with boosts of vitamin E and ferulic acid, there's something for everyone.

