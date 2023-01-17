Read full article on original website
Related
Byrdie
Peter Thomas Roth's Skincare Products Have Something for Everyone
While looking for products that were effective enough to treat his own personal skin concerns, Peter Thomas Roth just couldn’t find what he was looking for. His dissatisfaction with the skincare products then on the market led to the creation of his iconic namesake brand, which is still going strong after almost 30 years in the business. The entire line is designed for you to customize to your own skincare needs: From moisturizers containing an impressive 30% hyaluronic acid to vitamin C serums with boosts of vitamin E and ferulic acid, there's something for everyone.
Byrdie
We'll Be Copying Nicola Peltz Beckham's "Blizzard French" Manicure All Winter Long
Honestly, it’s not a shock to find out that Nicola Peltz Beckham is a Capricorn since she exudes some prime Cap qualities—she's always dressed to the nines, and keeps the people she loves close to her heart (like her husband Brooklyn Beckham, and best friend, Selena Gomez). Capricorns like to do it big, and this year, Peltz Beckham called on nail artist Tom Bachik to create what he calls the “blizzard French” manicure for her birthday celebration.
Comments / 0