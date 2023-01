NEBRASKA STATE TROOPERS WERE KEPT BUSY THROUGH THE RECENT WINTER STORM OVER THE PAST COUPLE OF DAYS. STATE TROOPERS RESPONDED TO MORE THAN 400 WEATHER-RELATED INCIDENTS OVER THE LAST TWO DAYS AS SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATED ACROSS NEBRASKA. THE PATROL SAYS TROOPERS RESPONDED TO 42 CRASHES AND PERFORMED 385 MOTORIST...

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO