Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 1 Buckeyes take 6-game winning streak on road at No. 16 St. Cloud StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unique food chain opening new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Related
38th Annual Spicer Winterfest Kicks Off A Variety of Events
SPICER (WJON News) -- Enjoy some winter fun in Spicer this weekend. The 38th Annual Spicer Winterfest celebration features a variety of events throughout January and February. A few events taking place this weekend include multiple ice fishing tournaments, Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center will have cross-country skis, snowshoes, kick sleds and fat-tire bike rentals available, plus you can walk through the ice structure made with blocks of ice from Green Lake.
Women’s Snowshoeing Event Coming to Quarry Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Central Minnesota women will have the opportunity to get out and enjoy the trails at a local park this weekend. The 2023 Outdoor Women for Life Snowshoeing Event will be held at Quarry Park on Saturday. The event is open to all women ages 18 and up and will include an outdoor excursion followed by a potluck meal.
What Avon, MN Was Called Before It was Named Avon
Avon is a small town in Central Minnesota in Stearns county nestled between numerous our Small Town series. I was joined by longtime Avon residents Jeanette Clancy and Cliff Borgerding. Clancy wrote the book "Nestled Between Lakes and Wooded Hills" under her pen name Jeanette Blonigen Clancy. Avon wasn't always...
When Does Home Improvement Store’s New Showroom in Waite Park Open?
I love a good home improvement project! The first place I ever bought myself was a condo in Fargo, North Dakota and what I loved most about it, was that it was a fixer upper. Growing up in the country, building, working with tools and fixing things was just a way of life. Which might be why I love any type of store that involves improving a person's home. One of them you might have heard of before here in the St. Cloud area is, Your Home Improvement Company.
Sartell School Board Considering Adding Lights To Varsity Fields
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell-St. Stephen school board is beginning the process of upgrading their outdoor athletic fields at the high school. During Monday's meeting, the board will consider awarding Musco Lighting's bid of $659,500 for the lighting materials. The board will also consider going out for bids for...
tourcounsel.com
Ridgedale Center | Shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota
Ridgedale Center, colloquially known as Ridgedale, is an enclosed shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota, a western suburb of the Twin Cities. It is located directly off of I-394/US 12 between Ridgedale Drive and Plymouth Road. The Ridgedale Center is a shopping mall located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, and is one of...
How Long Can you Expect to Wait at a Stop Light in St. Cloud?
Stop lights never seem to turn green fast enough when you are in a hurry. How long are you actually waiting? Blake Redfield is the Traffic Systems Manager for both the City of St. Cloud and Stearns County. He says the longest you could wait for a light in St. Cloud is 3 minutes unless there is an emergency vehicle situation happening at that intersection.
Jake Mauer, father of Twins' Mauer brothers, dies at 66
Jake Mauer died Jan. 17 at the age of 66.
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
Metro Bus to Hold Public Meetings on Possible Future Transit Hub
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus is considering building another transit hub on the western end of its service area and wants your input on where to put it. There will be two public meetings on Thursday, February 16th at Waite Park City Hall. The first meeting will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and the second will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Man Sentenced in Downtown St. Cloud Pawn Shop Robbery
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced one of three men accused of robbing a downtown St. Cloud pawn shop in August 2020. Forty-one-year-old Johnathon Herring of Waite Park has been sentenced to six years and two months in prison. he gets credit for having already served about a year and a half in the county jail. He pleaded guilty to one count of 1st-degree aggravated robbery in October.
Homeowners on edge after part of new Monticello townhome development collapses
MONTICELLO, Minn. – Homeowners in a new Monticello townhome development have some major concerns after a big part of the structure collapsed earlier this week.No one was hurt when the decorative gables fell down, exposing the home wrap and framing. But a WCCO Investigation shows prior inspections point to what could have been the problem.Glen Hansmann and his neighbors just moved into the four-unit townhome this summer. He says the builder, Texas-based LGI Homes, blamed the collapse on heavy snow -- but he's not buying it."The builder says it was just too much snow, but they were structurally sound, and...
"This turkey has literally taken over our life": Wild turkey terrorizing neighbors in Coon Rapids
COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Neighbors in a Coon Rapids mobile home park are battling with a bird. They say the lone turkey appeared in their park around Thanksgiving of 2021 and hasn't left since, becoming more aggressive as the months go on."This turkey has literally taken over our life," Coon Rapids resident Rachael Gross said.Rachael Gross says she lives in fear of going outside, thanks to her neighbor, a wild turkey, who seems to have taken a liking to her property."This turkey attacks me every single day. Follows me, goes up my stairs, tries to get into my house. When...
Benton County Seeking Bonding Bill Dollars for Road Projects
FOLEY (WJON News) -- Benton County is asking state lawmakers to include two major road construction projects to be included in a state bonding bill. One of those projects is Mayhew Lake Road between Highway 23 and Benton County Road 29. A study by the St. Cloud Area Planning Organization determined the road should be expanded to a four-lane urbanized corridor with roundabouts replacing current intersections.
76-year-old Ham Lake woman with dementia found safe
HAM LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities say a missing 76-year-old woman with dementia has been found safe.She was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday leaving her home in Ham Lake on foot. Police said she'd been found shortly after midnight.Police thanked those who helped spread the word.
Minnesota Man Ejected and Killed During Late Night Rollover Crash
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash early today in the Twin Cities. A preliminary report indicates a 55-year-old man from Blaine was driving a pickup east on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park shortly after 1 AM when the vehicle left the roadway into the center median and rolled. The Brooklyn Park Police Department stated the driver was ejected from the pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene.
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
Support for family after 'brilliant' mother-of-five dies of toxic shock
The Plymouth community is raising support for a local teacher after his wife and mother of their five children died suddenly due to toxic shock syndrome. Heidi Keiser died Saturday after the sudden onset of streptococcal toxic shock, which led to sepsis and organ failure, according to family members. Her...
Law enforcement agencies around Minnesota tap Hennepin County’s facial recognition software
WCCO TV’s David Schuman reports law enforcement agencies around Minnesota are turning to help from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office’s controversial facial recognition technology. The agency is the only one in the state with such technology, and Minneapolis has banned the use of it due to concerns.
twincitieslive.com
Man shot and killed in Brooklyn Center Friday identified
A man who was shot and killed in Brooklyn Center Friday afternoon has been identified. Kevin Devon Wallace, 42, from Brooklyn Center, died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to a news release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. Wallace died at the hospital Friday night...
103.7 THE LOON
St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1