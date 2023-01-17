ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

103.7 THE LOON

Party City Files for Bankruptcy – St. Cloud Store in Jeopardy?

Are people just not "partying" anymore? Like to the point where they want to buy lots of fun party favors and decorations? Party City has always been the go-to store for any holiday where you would like to get festive materials. Also, the balloons for any occasion. In 2019 there was a helium shortage and Party City wound up closing a few stores at that time.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Cool Date Idea! Business Hour From St. Cloud Helps with Fury!

What is your go to when you have pent up frustration? Maybe you work out or taking a kick boxing class. Perhaps you look for something a little more relaxing, like a yoga class. Others might just try meditation. Have you ever been frustrated enough though that you just wanted to smash something? Take a hammer to it and just demolish something?
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

CentraCare, U of M Planning Medical School for Central MN

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare and the University of Minnesota are working on creating a new medical school based here in central Minnesota. CentraCare would provide the clinical rotations for the medical students while the University would provide the academic component. The U of M already has medical school...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

How the New Compact ACT Affects Veterans

Veterans under suicidal crisis under the new Compact ACT now have more options. Barry Venable is the Public Affairs Officer from the St. Cloud V.A. He indicates that veterans who need help can go to any medical facility whether it is a V.A. or in the community for free emergency healthcare.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

The Top 10 Places to Get a Speeding Ticket in St. Cloud

I'm not one to drive fast and take chances. I live by the mantra "drive like you can't afford a speeding ticket", because it is 100% true. I am also terrified of getting in trouble, so that helps keep my foot off the gas pedal as well. The website SpeedTrap.org put together a user-generated list of the most likely places to get a speeding ticket around the St. Cloud area.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

WHAT? This Minnesota Building Considered One of the Ugliest

Ugly or beautiful... that is in the eye of the beholder as they say. And what do you, as an average person, consider to be ugly?. According to this poll that was taken by Buildworld through Twitter (so take that with a grain of salt) says that a very prominent building in Minnesota is one of the ugliest. It's US Bank Stadium. Oh c'mon! It's also considered as one of the nicest stadiums as far as the inside facility. So, this is kind of a contradiction. I guess they are really just looking at the outside of the building, which is designed to look like a Viking Ship.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

When It Comes to Snow, St. Cloud Is Above Average

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud added to its snow total Thursday. The National Weather Service says we officially had 2.3 inches of new snow. We've already had more snow this season than what we average for an entire season. We're at 44.1 inches of snow in St. Cloud and we average 42.5 inches.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

How Upset Would You Be? Employees Bagged Up Clothes at a Gym

It's the new year and many people make the yearly resolution to "get healthy", "workout more", and some other variations of self improvement. So generally the gyms fill up at the beginning of the year, then they tend to get much less busy little by little until about March when you have the people who will actually continue to work out on a regular basis.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St Cloud APO Seeking Feedback on a New Bridge Over the Mississippi

The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization is seeking feedback on the possibility of adding a new bridge over the Mississippi River. According to a link shared by the St. Cloud APO, the need for this bridge has been in discussion for 30 years. Factors like economic development, access to employment, mobility, and emergency response have all been sited as justification for adding this bridge over the river.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Muleya Named New EPIC Coordinator

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation has named a new EPIC Coordinator. Michelo Muleya will begin her new role on January 30th. EPIC (Exploring Potential Interests and Careers) is a community collaborative composed of events, resources and programs that bridge education and industry for central Minnesota learners and employers.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Lost Minnesota: Shinders Newsstand

Last week I did an article about one of my favorite, now deceased stores- Funcoland. The resulting swirl of nostalgia got me to thinking about some other stores from the past that are no longer with us and instantly my mind went to Shinders Newsstand. At its peak there were...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

How Long Can you Expect to Wait at a Stop Light in St. Cloud?

Stop lights never seem to turn green fast enough when you are in a hurry. How long are you actually waiting? Blake Redfield is the Traffic Systems Manager for both the City of St. Cloud and Stearns County. He says the longest you could wait for a light in St. Cloud is 3 minutes unless there is an emergency vehicle situation happening at that intersection.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Celebrate Winter With the 10-Day Great Northern Festival

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- You can get out at embrace winter with the Great Northern Festival in the Twin Cities. It is an event that was started in 2017 by Eric Dayton along with three already well-established festivals the St. Paul Winter Carnival, the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships, and the City of Lakes Loppet.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

