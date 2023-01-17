Read full article on original website
After 14 Months of Gains Minnesota Job Growth Ends in December
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota's unemployment rate ticked up slightly last month, ending a streak of 14 months of job growth. The unemployment rate in December was 2.5 percent, up from 2.3 percent in November. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the private sector gained 900...
Party City Files for Bankruptcy – St. Cloud Store in Jeopardy?
Are people just not "partying" anymore? Like to the point where they want to buy lots of fun party favors and decorations? Party City has always been the go-to store for any holiday where you would like to get festive materials. Also, the balloons for any occasion. In 2019 there was a helium shortage and Party City wound up closing a few stores at that time.
Apartments in 5th Avenue Development Open Up to All Residents
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- During a summit on downtown St. Cloud that was held last month national experts told local leaders our city needs more mixed-use developments in the downtown. The best example that currently exists is The Cloud on Fifth. The building is 12 years old now. For...
Cool Date Idea! Business Hour From St. Cloud Helps with Fury!
What is your go to when you have pent up frustration? Maybe you work out or taking a kick boxing class. Perhaps you look for something a little more relaxing, like a yoga class. Others might just try meditation. Have you ever been frustrated enough though that you just wanted to smash something? Take a hammer to it and just demolish something?
CentraCare, U of M Planning Medical School for Central MN
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare and the University of Minnesota are working on creating a new medical school based here in central Minnesota. CentraCare would provide the clinical rotations for the medical students while the University would provide the academic component. The U of M already has medical school...
New Minnesotan Asking For Help with a Rude Neighbor. Got Good Advice?
Here in Minnesota we pride ourselves on being "Minnesota Nice". But if we are being honest, we are so very often passive aggressive jerks. However, we don't ever want to admit to it, and I swear it has gotten worse since COVID became a thing. Unfortunately thought rudeness is a part of life and one way we experienced that is with our neighbors.
How the New Compact ACT Affects Veterans
Veterans under suicidal crisis under the new Compact ACT now have more options. Barry Venable is the Public Affairs Officer from the St. Cloud V.A. He indicates that veterans who need help can go to any medical facility whether it is a V.A. or in the community for free emergency healthcare.
The Top 10 Places to Get a Speeding Ticket in St. Cloud
I'm not one to drive fast and take chances. I live by the mantra "drive like you can't afford a speeding ticket", because it is 100% true. I am also terrified of getting in trouble, so that helps keep my foot off the gas pedal as well. The website SpeedTrap.org put together a user-generated list of the most likely places to get a speeding ticket around the St. Cloud area.
Does Your ‘Minnesota Nice’ Extend To Uncleared Driveways?
My son splits his time between preschool and grandma's house when mom and dad are at work. Yesterday was a grandma's day, so I went to pick him up in the middle of the snowfall during the afternoon. When I arrived I noticed that the driveway hadn't been cleared yet,...
WHAT? This Minnesota Building Considered One of the Ugliest
Ugly or beautiful... that is in the eye of the beholder as they say. And what do you, as an average person, consider to be ugly?. According to this poll that was taken by Buildworld through Twitter (so take that with a grain of salt) says that a very prominent building in Minnesota is one of the ugliest. It's US Bank Stadium. Oh c'mon! It's also considered as one of the nicest stadiums as far as the inside facility. So, this is kind of a contradiction. I guess they are really just looking at the outside of the building, which is designed to look like a Viking Ship.
Popular Minnesota Fast Food Restaurant Looks To Switch From Pepsi To Coke
Sometimes I think people are losing their minds. Especially over something as simple as this. Maybe I am a simpleton, but if I'm going to choose fast food as a meal option, I don't let the brand of pop they serve, determine what restaurant I'm going to choose. I think...
When It Comes to Snow, St. Cloud Is Above Average
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud added to its snow total Thursday. The National Weather Service says we officially had 2.3 inches of new snow. We've already had more snow this season than what we average for an entire season. We're at 44.1 inches of snow in St. Cloud and we average 42.5 inches.
How Upset Would You Be? Employees Bagged Up Clothes at a Gym
It's the new year and many people make the yearly resolution to "get healthy", "workout more", and some other variations of self improvement. So generally the gyms fill up at the beginning of the year, then they tend to get much less busy little by little until about March when you have the people who will actually continue to work out on a regular basis.
See the One Funny Meme That Pretty Much Sums Up Minnesota Winters!
Anyone else feel like winter is dragging on longer than usual this year? I know, I know, we aren't even through January yet, so we've got a long way to go. Pretty sure every year around this time, here in Minnesota we start to get into a funk or at least I do.
St Cloud APO Seeking Feedback on a New Bridge Over the Mississippi
The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization is seeking feedback on the possibility of adding a new bridge over the Mississippi River. According to a link shared by the St. Cloud APO, the need for this bridge has been in discussion for 30 years. Factors like economic development, access to employment, mobility, and emergency response have all been sited as justification for adding this bridge over the river.
Muleya Named New EPIC Coordinator
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation has named a new EPIC Coordinator. Michelo Muleya will begin her new role on January 30th. EPIC (Exploring Potential Interests and Careers) is a community collaborative composed of events, resources and programs that bridge education and industry for central Minnesota learners and employers.
Drivers In St. Cloud Are Pulled Over More This Month Than Any Other
Since the pandemic, there is one month that seems to be the time in which St. Cloud Police are focusing on traffic safety more so than any other month. The month that has seen the most traffic stops since 2021 is August. You can go back and see all of...
Lost Minnesota: Shinders Newsstand
Last week I did an article about one of my favorite, now deceased stores- Funcoland. The resulting swirl of nostalgia got me to thinking about some other stores from the past that are no longer with us and instantly my mind went to Shinders Newsstand. At its peak there were...
How Long Can you Expect to Wait at a Stop Light in St. Cloud?
Stop lights never seem to turn green fast enough when you are in a hurry. How long are you actually waiting? Blake Redfield is the Traffic Systems Manager for both the City of St. Cloud and Stearns County. He says the longest you could wait for a light in St. Cloud is 3 minutes unless there is an emergency vehicle situation happening at that intersection.
Celebrate Winter With the 10-Day Great Northern Festival
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- You can get out at embrace winter with the Great Northern Festival in the Twin Cities. It is an event that was started in 2017 by Eric Dayton along with three already well-established festivals the St. Paul Winter Carnival, the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships, and the City of Lakes Loppet.
