Minnesota State

SuperTalk 1270

Bismarck/North Dakota – Why Does This Get Denied Every Time?

I have two sides to this story, AND I understand all the arguments FOR and AGAINST this proposed bill. Here is the long-running debate about having it legal to smoke cigars in bars and lounges - secondhand smoke of course is the main culprit. In this day and age, it's really almost impossible to think back to what it must have been like when smoking inside was allowed and almost everywhere you went - I remember like it was yesterday sitting in a coffee shop with my dad when I was a kid, in San Diego, California, flanked by a smoker on our left and right. My dad was furious, but there was nothing he could do about it. For almost 10 years now here in North Dakota smoking INSIDE is not allowed. A controversial bill has been announced that would change that law.
CALIFORNIA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Man is shot to death in central Minnesota, suspect being sought

(St. Cloud, MN)--Police in central Minnesota are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that has left a man dead. According to the report, St. Cloud police officers responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud. Officers arrived to find a man had been shot inside.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
SuperTalk 1270

Have You Seen More Coyotes In North Dakota?

It seems so far winter 2022-2023 there have been a number of coyote sightings, possibly more than usual in urban settings. Specifically regarding towns, the outskirts of city limits as well as in the cities themselves in North Dakota. These predators appear to be more fearless than in other years. Even one of our own DJ's had what he believes to be a "coyote thief" after going back outside to retrieve a trophy pheasant to be mounted from the backstep. Instead of finding the beautiful long-tailed rooster, it was missing and only fresh tracks remained telling the tale of where this bird had disappeared. Other sightings include one Bismarck resident near Calgary Avenue coming home to find a coyote laying bedded down in the backyard. Then another was a Mandan resident that spotted two coyotes running along the old Fort Lincoln trolly bridge. Some while performing snow removal in the Bismarck / Mandan area have noted the coyotes out, especially after the last holiday blizzard and severe temperatures. Areas mentioned in the social media group on Facebook, Bismarck People Reporting News were: River Road near the water treatment plant, running along railroad tracks, and some venturing into people's yards looking for apples or leftovers. What has been the repeated comment amongst many on social media, is noticing how these furry dog-like looking predators have become more daring. Is it due to the long snow-covered winter, colder temps or maybe more too that our cities have become spread out further? Regardless of the reason, they are scavengers, and coyotes are adapting to finding new ways to survive. Small pets should be kept indoors if you feel there are coyotes around, or be sure to not leave the pets outside unattended. According to Game and Fish, coyotes are rarely threats to humans, but there are measures to take to ensure safety. ND Game and Fish advises against feeding coyotes or approaching coyotes. And if you do have to ward off a coyote, you should "wave your hands and arms and make loud noises so that coyotes learn being in close proximity to people is dangerous."
BISMARCK, ND
KROC News

Deadly Minivan-Cargo Van Crash on Rural Minnesota Highway

St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a minivan and a cargo van near St. Cloud. The collision was reported around 8:20 Saturday morning on Highway 23 about 15 miles west of St. Cloud near Paynesville. The preliminary State Patrol report indicates the two vehicles collided head-on.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

Nearly 30 missing persons reported in South Dakota since New Year’s Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since the start of the year, 28 individuals ranging in age from 9 to 45 have been reported missing in South Dakota. If you know any information regarding the status or location of any of these missing people, contact the corresponding police department. Phone numbers are listed below. Some of the missing persons’ photos are available for reference on MissingPersons.SD.Gov/.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Radio Iowa

West Des Moines woman killed in domestic assault

Police in the Des Moines metro area are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. Windsor Heights police were called to a house Wednesday afternoon where they found the body of 45-year-old Kristie Allen. Investigators say she’d been assaulted and died from her injuries. Police say evidence indicated the victim was in a domestic relationship with a man, identified as John Wilson, and that the relationship was ending.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KKTV

13-year-old Colorado girl arrested following high-speed chase in Nebraska

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KKTV) - A teenage girl from Colorado is suspected of driving faster than 100 miles per hour during a chase with Nebraska state troopers. Nebraska State Patrol shared details with the public about the Monday night chase in a news release. The suspect vehicle was spotted along I-80 at about 9:35 at night only going 35 miles per hour, when troopers tried to stop the driver the chase started.
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

The new owners of the South Dakota Powerball ranch

VALE, S.D. (KELO) — J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings is the new owner of the $37 million Bismarck Trail Ranch located near Vale, according to records from Butte County. The man behind that company is Daniel E. Gerety, II., a businessman from Seneca, Kansas. According to a previous interview...
VALE, SD
US 103.3

6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now

You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
FARGO, ND
97X

This Iowa Bakery Is Consider One Of The Best In The State

Another year means another look at the "best" things in each state. A recent article from Onlyinyourstate put a spotlight on a bakery in Iowa calling it one of the best in the great state of Iowa. If you love great treats from the Old Country, this is the spot...
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Snow advisory until early Sunday morning

OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
SALINE COUNTY, NE
KOEL 950 AM

Hy-Vee Shoppers, Look Out For The Store’s Latest Recall

If you have shopped at Hy-Vee recently, you may want to check your fridge for this recall. The Iowa-based grocer has announced a voluntary recall for two of its mealtime options. The recalled entrees were distributed to Hy-Vee grocers, Fast and Fresh stores, and Dollar Fresh Markets across its eight-state...
IOWA STATE
SuperTalk 1270

SuperTalk 1270

