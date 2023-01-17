Read full article on original website
Police looking for robbery suspects at Red Line station in The Loop
CHICAGO — Transit detectives in Chicago are looking for three people in connection with a strong-armed robbery in the early morning hours of Jan. 12 at a Red Line station. According to a community alert from the Chicago Police Department, the people took personal property from at least one person around 5:30 a.m. at the Grand Street Red Line Station.
3 people stabbed in Avondale restaurant
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were hospitalized after being stabbed at a restaurant in the Avondale neighborhood Wednesday night.The stabbing happened at Las Islas Marias, 3243 N. Pulaski Rd. around 8:50 p.m. Chicago police said the officers responded to a person stabbed and found a man with a stab wound to the abdomen in the restaurant's parking lot. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.Two other men at the scene were also injured. One was taken to Community First Hospital with an injured elbow in good condition. The second man suffered an injury to the wrist and was taken to Swedish Hospital in good condition. Police said the incident initially started as an argument between the victims and the unidentified male suspect who produced a sharp object and stabbed one of the victims. The other two males attempted to intervene and were injured during the physical altercation. The suspect fled the scene on foot. No arrests were made.Area Five Detectives are investigating.
Girl, 15, lured by man while walking in Hermosa
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a man who tried to lure a teenage girl Tuesday evening in the Hermosa neighborhood on the city's Northwest Side. The 15-year-old was walking around 6:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Karlov Avenue when a man tried to lure her, according to a CPD community alert.
1 person injured in shooting across from Chicago's Hirsch High School
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are on the scene of a shooting in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, leaving a 19-year-old in critical condition.CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports it happened after 3:30 Thursday afternoon across the street from Hirsch High School in the 7900 block of South Dobson. Police are focusing the investigation on a black Dodge which had its back window shot out. Also involved, a four-door Ford pick-up truck. Police said the 19-year-old was in a Dodge Charger when he crashed into a stolen Ford F150. The 19-year-old left the car and suspects fired shots from the truck, hitting the 19-year-old. No one is in custody. The Chicago Fire Department said one gunshot victim to University of Chicago Hospital where he's listed in critical condition.This is a developing story.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago judge lectures attorney for calling church burglary a crime of poverty: ‘that’s an affront to poor people’
Chicago — A Cook County judge delivered a quick response when a young public defender argued that a man accused of burglarizing a church and school in Chicago had committed a “crime of poverty.”. “Oh, please,” Judge Maryam Ahmad interjected, “don’t tell the court that.”
wjol.com
Joliet Police: Missing Woman Found
Joliet Police Department confirming to WJOL that a missing young woman has been found, 5 days after being reported missing. She is safe according to Sgt. Dwayne English, although no other details were shared. –original story below– The Joliet Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a...
Driver fires shots at would-be carjackers in Oak Lawn
The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
‘Nothing happened,’ Ald. Derrick Curtis says of shooting that left daughter wounded
CHICAGO — Less than two weeks after his adult daughter was shot during one of his gun safety classes, 18th Ward Ald. Derrick Curtis insisted that “nothing happened” and “she’s fine.” Curtis’ comments came in response to questions posed by WGN Investigates following Wednesday’s City Council meeting. Asked if he was in touch with the Illinois […]
cwbchicago.com
Man sleeping with a gun in his waistband shot himself and a 3-year-old, then lied about what happened, Chicago police say
A Chicago man on probation for a felony gun case shot himself and his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son when a gun discharged in his waistband while they all slept in the same bed, then lied to police about what happened, prosecutors said Wednesday. Saying the allegations against Michael Howard-Owens are...
Surveillance video captures Chicago alderman candidate removing rival's signs: 'that's garbage'
CHICAGO - Cleopatra Watson Draper was at her campaign office on 103rd street on Jan. 9. One surveillance camera caught her departing, and another recorded her walking over to pull up a sign for 9th Ward City Council member Anthony Beale – the man she is trying to unseat.
CPD issue alert of recent Northwest Side business robberies
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about a series of armed robberies on the Northwest Side.In the past week, the robber has struck five times in several neighborhoods - including Dunning and Union Ridge.Police say the man approaches the counter like he's going to make a purchase, then he points a gun at the clerk and demands cash and cigarettes.Incident times and locations:· 3200 block of North Harlem Ave. on January 11, 2023, at 9:52 am· 2700 block of North Harlem Ave. on January 13, 2023, at 4:38 am· 6500 block of West Belmont Ave. on January 13, 2023, at 4:51 am· 7200 block of West Higgins Ave. on January 13, 2023, at 9:10 pm· 5200 block of North Nagle Ave. on January 14, 2023, at 4:10 pmAnyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394.
cwbchicago.com
Serial burglar stole doorbell camera, threatened victim, and even took gifts from under a Christmas tree, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Chicago woman with a colorful criminal history is accused of committing a string of burglaries from Bucktown to Lakeview, threatening a victim who posted surveillance images of her on social media, and even stealing gifts from under the Christmas tree in an occupied home. During a...
Suspected gang members shoot nonverbal disabled man who was waiting for bus
A man with disabilities was shot and critically wounded Wednesday morning as he and members of his family waited for a bus outside their home in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to the local alderperson.
12-year-old boy shot when family member's gun goes off in pocket at South Side gas station
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot by a family member at a South Side gas station. Police said around midnight, the boy was at the gas station near 87th Street and Dorchester Avenue when a gun went off in the man's pocket. Surveillance video captured the incident. The man can be seen leaning on an ice cream container while rummaging through his pocket when the gun goes off - blasting a hole through his jeans. Everyone at the gas station jumps and the boy quickly moves out of the shot. The gun is clearly seen on the ground. The man picks it up and jams it back into his pocket. The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the hand.Police are still investigating. No charges have been filed.
oakpark.com
Giving back to his community
Sharif Walker is known as one of the West Side’s movers and shakers. A community and youth advocate, he’s worked for After School Matters and is a commissioner of the Chicago Park District. As a former board chair at Austin Coming Together and current president and CEO of Bethel New Life, he is committed to the Austin community professionally and personally.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man accused of trying to disarm off-duty cop during attempted robbery
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of trying to disarm an off-duty cop during an apparent robbery Wednesday afternoon. Leevon Smith, 39, faces one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place and one felony count of attempted robbery. At about 12:53 p.m. Wednesday, an off-duty Chicago police...
Chicago Area Teen Hides Inside House During Burglary
'It's a frightening event for the community as well.'
Car pinned under truck in Calumet City
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Calumet City, there is a a serious accident where a car is pinned underneath a truck.It's at Torrence and Ring. One person was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center.Police are are telling drivers to avoid the area.
3 Critically Injured in Multi-Vehicle Bridgeport Crash, Chicago Police Say
At least three people were critically injured after a crash involving multiple vehicles near the Dan Ryan Expressway on Wednesday afternoon, fire officials say. According to authorities, the crash occurred near the intersection of South Wentworth Avenue and West 31st Street in the Bridgeport neighborhood, near the off-ramp from the southbound Dan Ryan.
Remains of missing Downers Grove woman Cheyann Klus, missing since 2017, positively ID'd
The Cook County Sheriff's Office said they have positively identified the remains of a woman from Downers Grove who has been missing for more than five years.
