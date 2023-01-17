Fritz plays down Netflix curse at Australian Open: "I didn't know it was a thing, like I'm going to lose my first round because I'm in the Netflix show"

Read full article on original website
Related
Australian Open 2023: Djokovic's injury has been troublesome -- but history shows he can't be written off
Novak Djokovic's injured hamstring has been problematic. But, two years ago he had an Aussie Open injury, and he went on to win a record-breaking ninth title.
Martina Navratilova among those to blast Australian Open for scheduling after Murray marathon: "It's crazy, it's not fair"
Martina Navratilova joined other members of the tennis community in criticism of the Australia Open scheduling that saw a match finish at 04:00 local time. It was a 5-hour match between Murray and Kokkinakis but there was no need for the match to go on that long. There are many ways the situation could have been avoided and she joined the likes of McEnroe and Murray's brother Jaime who criticized the scheduling. Speaking to the tennis channel Navratilova called it unfair:
"You are talking about a GOAT": McEnroe hopes Nadal goes out when he wants instead of being forced after Australian Open exit
John McEnroe hopes that Rafael Nadal leaves tennis on his own terms as opposed to an injury making it impossible for him to continue playing. We already saw an injury sort of force a GOAT into retirement as Federer's knees were unable to recover well enough for him to play competitive tennis further. McEnroe hopes that doesn't happen to Nadal as he injured himself at the Australian Open. He's had a long list of injuries and his final three grand slam runs have all been cut short by injuries.
Gauff jokes about playing every Australian Open match on Rod Laver Arena: "Rafael Nadal is out, they need somebody else"
Coco Gauff played all three of her Australian Open matches on the Rod Laver Arena and she blamed it on Rafael Nadal as he crashed out of the event. In an interesting turn of events, Coco Gauff saw herself play all three of her matches in the Rod Laver Arena. It's something she's surprised by as well but she enjoys it. Playing in big arenas in front of a lot of people is what she likes to do so she doesn't mind being in the biggest court in Melbourne Park:
Andy Murray left fuming as he's not allowed to use toilet during five-set marathon at Australian Open
Andy Murray was left fuming after he was denied a chance to go to the toilet in the middle of his five-set marathon against Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Australian Open.
Toni Nadal launches scathing criticism of modern day tennis, believes over-aggressive playing style detrimental to growth: "The problem has been evident for a long time"
Toni Nadal is not a fan of how modern tennis is being played as he believes the over-aggressive nature of it is detrimental to the growth of the sport. Nadal writes a regular column for El Pais and in the latest edition of the column, he had some harsh words for the modern type of tennis. It comes after his nephew suffered yet another injury ending his title defence at the Australian Open. He wrote:
"That’s the whole point of the sport, is that you’re always searching": Sharapova on losing in tennis during Netflix Break Point
Maria Sharapova took part in the Netflix series Breaking Point and she was very happy that her appearance in the series was warmly welcomed among tennis fans. Sharapova still remains a very popular tennis figure due to the polarizing nature of her career as well as her personality. She's still someone fans follow in her various activities and the warm reception she received for taking part in Breaking Point proves just that. In Breaking Point, Sharapova talked about losing a match:
"It's not like I'm out here fighting for my life": Gauff admits relaxed attitude after Pera win
Coco Gauff is not putting too much pressure on herself at the Australian Open explaining that she's just playing tennis and it's not like a life or death situation. Coco Gauff is not feeling or putting any kind of pressure on herself. She's taking it day by day as she added another win in Melbourne. The match finished 6-2 6-3 as Pera struggled to keep the ball in play committing far too many errors. Speaking after the match, Gauff revealed a very relaxed attitude:
"I truly believe that I can do it, for the first time in my life": Vekic finally has confidence in Grand Slam glory
Donna Vekic is playing really strong tennis in 2023 and the Croatian believes that it's finally time for some grand slam glory and she's hoping is at soon as this week. Vekic opened the season well playing some inspired tennis in Australia. She's always been quite talented but never quite figured things out the right way. She is bullish about 2023 being that year and she holds a belief that she can do some damage at grand slams. So far it's been going well and it's clicking well:
"I'm not even talking about matches, but also practices": Swiatek showing ominous signs, gaining confidence at Australian Open
Iga Swiatek is starting to hit peak form as she hopes to add another grand slam trophy at the Australian Open this year and she admitted to feeling great. Her latest match was a 6-0 6-1 win over Bucsa as she's starting to look really strong again. Swiatek recently admitted doubt in her game and generally doesn't like to exude too much confidence. That changed after this Bucsa match when she admitted that she's feeling better and better and feeling very confident in her game:
Evert recounts advice given to Tomljanovic: "You are too nice, You know, you've got to be a little bitchy out there sometimes"
Ajla Tomljanovic has been mentored by Chris Evert since she was 12 and the American talked about the Australian on the tennis tv series Breaking Point. Tomljanovic was unable to play at the Australian Open this year but she's been a very steady performer at the grand slam level for a while. A couple of quarter-finals and some good results make the Aussie player a very consistent player that can defeat anyone on her best day. Speaking in Breaking Point, Evert recalled their first meeting:
"I felt that I don’t want to lose instead of I want to win": Swiatek admits pressure of World Number One tag got to her in Rybakina defeat
Iga Swiatek admitted after losing to Rybakina that she cracked under pressure desperately trying to avoid defeat instead of wanting to win. Swiatek has been outspoken about mental health and her own mental health which tends to be up and down. She's cracked under pressure before but handled last year incredibly well when she won over 30+ matches in a row. She looked good in Australia as well until her last match. It was a pretty straightforward loss to Rybakina where she tried to avoid defeat instead of wanting to win:
"Sometimes you really need to hear the uncomfortable stuff": Bencic feeling effect of Tursunov coaching after reaching second week at Australian Open
Belinda Bencic credited her coach Dmitry Tursunov for tellin her the uncomfortable stuff that helped her book the second week of the Australian Open. Bencic started working with Tursunov just days after he parted ways with Emma Raducanu. A respected coach who helped unlock a few players, Tursunov is currently overseeing a really strong stretch from Bencic. Her recent triumph in Adelaide saw her return to the top 10 after being there a few years ago and she's now pushing even further at the Australian Open.
Becker believes Djokovic trying to shorten points amid injury: "Novak wouldn't behave like that if he had nothing"
As the former coach of Novak Djokovic, Becker knows more about the Serbian than the average fan and it's clear to him that something is wrong. Generally very precise in the way he approaches tennis, Djokovic is showing far more risk in his game in these past few matches. An added aggressiveness is clearly visible even to those that don't watch him often and according to Becker, it's probably due to the injury. He won the last match convincingly showing that quick pace of play once more but he also showed more stretching, more painful grimacing, and a couple of tumbles as well.
“As long as I can keep my feet grounded and my head clear”: Azarenka on chances of reaching first Australian Open Quarter-Final in seven years
After a great victory on the second round over the Argentinian Nadia Podoroska by 6-1, 6-0, Victoria Azarenka had to face the 10th seed Madison Keys at the Australian Open. The Belarusian managed to overcome the service of the American, who considerably lowered her level after taking the first set. The final score was 1-6, 6-2, 6-1 for the two-time Australian Open winner.
VIDEO: 'A perfect shot from the Australian Open bird' as Zverev hit by bird poo during Mmoh loss
Alexander Zverev experienced something that many people do in their life but contrary to popular belief it didn't really bring him much luck. Zverev lost to Michael Mmoh at the Australian Open and an indication of how his day was going could be the fact that he was hit by some bird poo. Apparently, a bird flew over Zverev's head during play and he got hit prompting him to go to his bench and wipe himself. Everybody was confused for a moment about what happened but it quickly became known.
“You don’t want a walkover into the final of a Grand Slam”: De Minaur takes dig at Kyrgios after reaching round four at Australian Open
Alex De Minaur will face Djokovic who has been struggling with a hamstring injury. The World No. 24 has quietly advanced through the Australian Open draw and is the only local player still alive in the singles draws, counting men and women. In the fourth round he will face the Serbian Novak Djokovic, who despite suffering a leg injury, has had no problem advancing to the fourth round.
"I think that really helped me, especially in the last match": Korda using battle scars from narrow Nadal and Djokovic losses to advantage at Australian Open
Sebastian Korda battled past a very inspired Hubert Hurkacz for the Australian Open quarter-final and after the final, he broke down what worked for him. Korda never played a 5th set tiebreak before but he handled it really well. A good start, some tumbles later but in the end the victory. It was an important win for Korda who revealed his secret after the match in an interview with Jim Courier:
"It feels like there's still a long ways to go": Pegula not looking too far ahead despite Swiatek and Gauff losses at Australian Open
Jessica Pegula isn't getting carried away after a couple of favourites in Swiatek and Gauff crashed out of the event, opting to stay focused on the next match. Pegula won her matchup against Krejcikova comfortably and she looks like a pretty good bet of making a deep run. Her tennis is working really well and she's the highest-ranked player remaining in the draw. Despite that, and some other interesting development she's not remaining present at the moment:
Sakkari open after shock defeat to Zhu Lin at Australian Open: "I started the match defensive and just being scared"
Maria Sakkari lamented the fact that she started the match too defensively and overall scared blaming that on the shocking defeat to Lin Zhu. Sakkari did not want to exit the Australian Open as early as she did but she paid the price of some choices that were clearly the wrong ones. Zhu is a very aggressive player who likes to attack and she was happy when Sakkari elected to give her the chance to do so. Sakkari didn't play well but taking the match out of her hands early didn't help:
