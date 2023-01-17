Read full article on original website
"You are talking about a GOAT": McEnroe hopes Nadal goes out when he wants instead of being forced after Australian Open exit
John McEnroe hopes that Rafael Nadal leaves tennis on his own terms as opposed to an injury making it impossible for him to continue playing. We already saw an injury sort of force a GOAT into retirement as Federer's knees were unable to recover well enough for him to play competitive tennis further. McEnroe hopes that doesn't happen to Nadal as he injured himself at the Australian Open. He's had a long list of injuries and his final three grand slam runs have all been cut short by injuries.
"I know my mum gets nervous" - Coco Gauff on avoiding her parents' gaze during her second round win over Raducanu at the Australian Open
Coco Gauff says she tries to avoid acknowledging her parents during matches because they are too nervous. The American came through an edgy Australian Open second-round encounter with fellow young star Emma Raducanu but not without a few scares along the way. Despite looking in control of the match in...
Caroline Garcia dumps out Leylah Fernandez at Australian Open to continue superb form
A very interesting matchup delivered a good fight as Leylah Fernandez took on Caroline Garcia but the French player proved too strong for the Canadian this time around at the Australian Open. Garcia is continuing to play strong tennis into the new year and she secured another good win in...
Medvedev accepts 'strange relationship' with fans at Australian Open stemming from 'low IQ' Kyrgios comment
Daniil Medvedev enraged tennis fans in Australia last year when he called them 'low IQ' following his win over Nick Kyrgios in a tense match. Australian fans are known to be passionate supporters of their players and last year's Australian Open clash with Kyrgios gave Medvedev a taste of it. The Russian handled it well because he enjoys clashing with the crowd but a comment after the match enraged them to the point that they heavily cheered against him for the rest of the event.
Djokovic Survives Injury Scare & Couacaud To Advance At Australian Open
Novak Djokovic suffered a scare in more ways than one Thursday evening at the Australian Open. However, the nine-time champion persevered to reach the third round at Melbourne Park. Despite struggling with his left leg, which was wrapped, the Serbian clawed past Frenchman Enzo Couacaud 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-0. Djokovic...
"He's a disgraceful advertisement for men's tennis": Fognini accused of tanking and lack of effort during Kokkinakis defeat at Australian Open
Fabio Fognini is not foreign to 'tanking' allegations as the Italian can put forward a lacklustre effort when things don't go his way and they weren't going in this match. From the start, Fognini showed less than Kokkinakis who quickly established himself as the better player. The Australian was up 2-0 in sets and 4-2 in the final set when the match was suspended due to rain. They returned the following day and Kokkinakis quickly got it done 6-2 to close out the match.
Andy Murray’s Wife Kim Sears Dislikes Something the Wives of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal Don’t Enjoy Either
Here’s what dislike tennis star Andy Murray's wife, Kim Sears, has in common with the wives of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.
Gauff full of praise for Raducanu after Australian Open win: "She had a tough week in Auckland, so good for her to play at this level after such a scary moment"
Coco Gauff defeated Emma Raducanu in straight sets but after the match, she praised the Brit for everything she did in the match considering the circumstances. Raducanu played really well when you think that only a week ago she left the Auckland court in tears due to an injured ankle. She pushed Gauff to play well and th emotional reaction by Gauff proves how much the win mattered to her. Speaking after the match, Gauff said that Raducanu played well:
Martina Navratilova among those to blast Australian Open for scheduling after Murray marathon: "It's crazy, it's not fair"
Martina Navratilova joined other members of the tennis community in criticism of the Australia Open scheduling that saw a match finish at 04:00 local time. It was a 5-hour match between Murray and Kokkinakis but there was no need for the match to go on that long. There are many ways the situation could have been avoided and she joined the likes of McEnroe and Murray's brother Jaime who criticized the scheduling. Speaking to the tennis channel Navratilova called it unfair:
'The guy's drunk out of his mind': Novak Djokovic demands fan get kicked out of Australian Open match after being heckled
Novak Djokovic has become accustomed to enduring heckling spectators when he plays tennis. Alongside Nick Kyrgios, he is public enemy No. 1 among a number of fans.
"I'm old enough to take my own decisions": Nadal again declines family involvement at Australian Open after Wimbledon incident with father previously
Rafael Nadal refused to retire once again just like at Wimbledon last year despite getting urges from family members to do so again. Nadal famously refused to retire at Wimbledon despite the insistence of his father and sister who urged him to do so. He won that match against Fritz but lost this one as he simply could not move well enough to get to the ball in order to hit it back. Once again he was urged to retire but opted against it as he felt that he shouldn't as a defending champion.
Nick Kyrgios gets handsy with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi at Australian Open
Nick Kyrgios isn’t shying away from Australian Open headlines despite his withdrawal from the tournament. The Australian, who pulled out of the competition due to a knee injury, was seen with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi in the player warm-up area at Melbourne Park, where Kyrgios embraced her from behind and put his hands on her chest, according to a recent video that has emerged on Twitter. Hatzi, a Sydney-based style blogger, has been by Kyrgios’ side since late 2021. She expressed support for her 27-year-old beau on Monday in the wake of his decision not to compete at this year’s tournament. “Devastated,” Hatzi began...
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
Murray gives a hysterical answer after being told he has a 'huge everything': "I’m not sure my wife would agree!"
Andy Murray proved he still got jokes after spending almost over five hours on the court leaving everything in stiches following his comment. Talking with the on-court reporter, Murray admitted that the comeback was unbelievable explaining that he doesn't really know how he was able to win the match:. "It...
Stefanos Tsitsipas staggered to see Andy Murray back just hours after epic match
Stefanos Tsitsipas voiced the thoughts of everyone who witnessed Andy Murray’s incredible late-night heroics against Thanasi Kokkinakis when he saw him back at Melbourne Park on Friday.The sun was almost coming up when Murray left the scene of the longest match of his career, a five-hour, 45-minute epic that saw him fight back from two sets and a break down to finally clinch victory at 4.05am.It was barely eight hours later when the man with the metal hip was seen walking gingerly along the corridors, accepting congratulations along the way, having already been attending to the damage to his body.“I...
"Hopefully his problems will finally be a thing of the past": McEnroe tips Becker for coaching return after prison stint
John McEnroe belives that Boris Becker will return to coaching after hitting a low-point with an 8-month stay in a UK prison. Becker used to be involved in coaching in the past most famously as part of the Novak Djokovic team. He did most of his work post-tennis as a broadcaster with the BBC for Wimbledon as well as providing other tennis insights on various platforms. McEnroe sees him in coaching again as he is unsure whether he'll make a return to the BBC in the future.
"It's just absurd that the players are playing": McEnroe hits back at Murray late finish, affects his chances of going further
John McEnroe wants the Australian Open to add a cut-off time so that players like Murray and Kokkinakis don't have to play for as long as they did. Murray and Kokkinakis started their match late in the day and then played one of the longest matches in event history. All of that combined made it so they finished in the small hours of the next day leaving the winner of the contest in a terrible situation moving forward. It was Andy Murray and he already played one 5-setter in the previous round.
Mackenzie McDonald Is an American Tennis Star — Who Are His Parents?
Rafael Nadal is the defending champion at the Australian Open, but he's not going to get a chance to repeat. After suffering an injury during the tournament, Nadal was beaten by American tennis player Mackenzie McDonald and eliminated from the tournament. Following this somewhat surprising upset, many wanted to learn...
Inside Jessica Pegula’s marriage to Taylor Gahagen, sports executive who’s risen through ranks in the family empire
RANKED third in the world, Jessica Pegula is one of U.S. tennis' brightest stars. A four-time Grand Slam finalist, Pegula, 28, rose to third in the world in 2022 after reaching the Australian, U.S., and French Open quarter-finals last year, along with the third round at Wimbledon. With a career...
Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal
Boris Becker offered a harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal after seeing the Spanish star lose early in this year’s Australian Open. Nadal lost to Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Aussie Open after being bothered by a hip injury. The 36-year-old won in Melbourne last year as Novak Djokovic was denied entry into... The post Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
