Wolfpack ends skid with 71-61 win over Miami

Well, the night started unpleasantly enough, with Miami opening a 10-2 lead ... and then NC State went on a big run to assert control as the Hurricanes’ offense ran dry. Miami scored only five points in the second quarter amid a run of horrible possessions—several of them either ended in a shot clock violation, or came close—as the Pack built a 16-point halftime lead that would be too much for Miami to overcome in the second half.
NC State opens 2023 home football schedule against Notre Dame

Notre Dame released its 2023 football schedule today, and we learned that the Fighting Irish will be making their way to NC State on Sept. 9—the Wolfpack’s home opener. It’ll be the most exciting early-season matchup that State’s had on home turf in a while. And...
