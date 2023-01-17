ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wareham, MA

Acushnet may just say “no”

The town of Acushnet is fighting mad. The Selectboard, Board of Health, Finance Committee, and a slew of residents are fuming about proposed regulations by the Mass. Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) that could result in individual residents paying tens of thousands of dollars out of pocket for septic system upgrades. The Selectboard held a public meeting on Thursday, 1/12/23 to inform and hear from residents about the proposed regulations. The comment period has been extended until 1/30/23, but town officials and residents say the comment period is just window dressing, and the regulations are already a done deal.
ACUSHNET, MA
Residents’ lawsuit against solar corporation continues

A lawsuit filed by Wareham residents Wendy O’Brian and Matthew Buckingham will go forward against Borrego Solar Corporation, A.D Makepeace and the Wareham Conservation Commission following a decision by Plymouth County Supreme Court Judge Elaine Buckley. The residents filed a lawsuit alleging that the Wareham Conservation Commission unlawfully allowed...
WAREHAM, MA
School Committee approves of updated school improvement plan

The Wareham School Committee unanimously approved an updated school improvement plan presented by the principals of the elementary school, middle school, and high school during a Jan. 19 meeting of the Wareham School Committee. The principals presented the original school improvement plan on Tuesday, Nov. 8, which emphasized student choice...
WAREHAM, MA
Franklin develops Commercial Driver Licensing training program for employees

Following changes to federal training requirements for Commercial Driver’s Licenses, the Franklin Department of Public Works has received federal approval of an internal training program, designed to bring in qualified hires while saving money for employees who need a CDL license. The CDL training changes, which took effect last...
FRANKLIN, MA
Consumer group: Don’t hire duct cleaning companies

DEDHAM, Mass. — Companies that promote air duct cleaning as a remedy for sore throats, allergies, colds, coughs and other maladies are misleading customers with deceptive advertising, according to a consumer advocacy group. Boston Consumers’ Checkbook is warning homeowners they likely don’t need to pay a company to clean...
BOSTON, MA
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island

Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
SCITUATE, RI
Massachusetts man getting paroled concerning second degree murder at Bristol County mall

A Massachusetts man is being paroled after a murder at an area mall. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on May 26, 1993, after a jury trial in Bristol Superior Court, Charles Chase was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Albert Renauld. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. On that same date, he received a fourteen to fifteen-year sentence for theft of a motor vehicle, as well as a three to five-year sentence for larceny. Both sentences were ordered to run concurrently with his life sentence.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
New Bedford Bridge Sign Removal Will Slow Traffic

A daytime roadwork advisory has been put in place for travelers on the SouthCoast. Prepare yourself for a shift on Thursday in the heart of New Bedford, but only temporarily. On Jan.19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will remove signs from the Route 6 Bridge over Route 18 southbound and the Route 6 off-ramp at Hillman Street.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

