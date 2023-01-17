Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Just Announced: SNAP & HIP Food Boxes Delivered To Your Door By Local Farm-to-Table Grocery StoreDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over ItDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family Member in MassachusettsFinnBrockton, MA
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarshfield, MA
What Surprised This South Shore Resident The Most About Being on a CBS Reality ShowDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
Ousted Seekonk police chief plans to sue town
Beginning Friday, Dean Isabella will no longer serve as the town's police chief.
nrinow.news
DeJesus resigns from role as finance director in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The woman who has led the town’s finance department for the past five years has resigned and will be moving on to a job with the state, but said this week that she plans to continue to help with town finances in a volunteer capacity.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Acushnet may just say “no”
The town of Acushnet is fighting mad. The Selectboard, Board of Health, Finance Committee, and a slew of residents are fuming about proposed regulations by the Mass. Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) that could result in individual residents paying tens of thousands of dollars out of pocket for septic system upgrades. The Selectboard held a public meeting on Thursday, 1/12/23 to inform and hear from residents about the proposed regulations. The comment period has been extended until 1/30/23, but town officials and residents say the comment period is just window dressing, and the regulations are already a done deal.
Heroux Hosts Tour of New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail After Announcing Closing Plan
The day after Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux announced on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight that he has developed a plan to close the controversial Ash Street Jail in New Bedford, he hosted a media availability at the now-defunct ICE detention center in Dartmouth where he plans to relocate the Ash Street inmates.
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
theweektoday.com
Residents’ lawsuit against solar corporation continues
A lawsuit filed by Wareham residents Wendy O’Brian and Matthew Buckingham will go forward against Borrego Solar Corporation, A.D Makepeace and the Wareham Conservation Commission following a decision by Plymouth County Supreme Court Judge Elaine Buckley. The residents filed a lawsuit alleging that the Wareham Conservation Commission unlawfully allowed...
theweektoday.com
School Committee approves of updated school improvement plan
The Wareham School Committee unanimously approved an updated school improvement plan presented by the principals of the elementary school, middle school, and high school during a Jan. 19 meeting of the Wareham School Committee. The principals presented the original school improvement plan on Tuesday, Nov. 8, which emphasized student choice...
mma.org
Franklin develops Commercial Driver Licensing training program for employees
Following changes to federal training requirements for Commercial Driver’s Licenses, the Franklin Department of Public Works has received federal approval of an internal training program, designed to bring in qualified hires while saving money for employees who need a CDL license. The CDL training changes, which took effect last...
Consumer group: Don’t hire duct cleaning companies
DEDHAM, Mass. — Companies that promote air duct cleaning as a remedy for sore throats, allergies, colds, coughs and other maladies are misleading customers with deceptive advertising, according to a consumer advocacy group. Boston Consumers’ Checkbook is warning homeowners they likely don’t need to pay a company to clean...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man who hit on $1 million scratch ticket in Bristol County plans on letting money work for him
A Massachusetts man who hit big money on a scratch ticket in Bristol County already knows what he is doing with the cash. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Robert Mathews has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” instant ticket game.
liveboston617.org
Boston Public Health Commission Continues to Protect and Pamper Disgraced Top-ish Cop Even After Being Placed on Leave
Free gas, take-home police vehicles, gym access, and gated garage parking are just a few of the cushy perks that BPHC Deputy Chief Fredrick Gary has enjoyed over the weekend while on what the Commission claims is ‘administrative leave pending further review.’. Early last week after a lengthy internal...
iheart.com
Owner Of Edaville Railroad In Carver Unveils Plans To Build On Site Housing
CARVER, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — The show will go on for Edaville Railroad for years to come, as the owner of the amusement park in Carver announces plans for seven housing complexes to be built on the property. In total, the project will result in 300 apartment units available at varying rates.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island
Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Massachusetts and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
The Madeira Feast Committee Members and Club Officers Have Been Sworn in for 2023
For the last 107 years, the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament has held the title of the largest Portuguese Feast in the world. A New Bedford staple that brings in tens of thousands of people annually. As most know, each year new members are elected to the feast committee as...
Boston Globe
Nantucket homeowners group agrees to remove their hotly contested erosion shield
As the seas stripped away the earth beneath their homes, a group of Nantucket homeowners mobilized to protect their land. Their solution: massive tubes made of plastic fiber and filled with hardening sand slurry, stretching across some 900 feet of beach to serve as a shield from the encroaching waters.
Training for the trades: Local company aiming to prepare next generation of workers
Getting an electrician or plumber to make a house call these days is like winning the lottery. Experts expect the problem to get worse as today’s workers retire and fewer young people enter the trades. Local company Forge is attempting to turn the training model upside down in order...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man getting paroled concerning second degree murder at Bristol County mall
A Massachusetts man is being paroled after a murder at an area mall. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on May 26, 1993, after a jury trial in Bristol Superior Court, Charles Chase was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Albert Renauld. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. On that same date, he received a fourteen to fifteen-year sentence for theft of a motor vehicle, as well as a three to five-year sentence for larceny. Both sentences were ordered to run concurrently with his life sentence.
fallriverreporter.com
Donated car provides Fall River man transportation and a way to move forward
Car prices have hovered around record highs for over a year, leaving many people unable to afford safe and reliable vehicles. Fortunately for a Fall River man, a donated car is bringing relief from his transportation struggles and helping him move forward in life. Paul Ouellette Jr. was awarded a...
New Bedford Bridge Sign Removal Will Slow Traffic
A daytime roadwork advisory has been put in place for travelers on the SouthCoast. Prepare yourself for a shift on Thursday in the heart of New Bedford, but only temporarily. On Jan.19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will remove signs from the Route 6 Bridge over Route 18 southbound and the Route 6 off-ramp at Hillman Street.
Comments / 0