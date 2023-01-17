Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) where we have detected an approximate $812.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,684,877 to 317,610,457). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGSH, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
10 Stocks That Experienced Significant Officer Buying Activity Over 2022
Fintel’s Officer Sentiment quant model identifies companies that experienced significant officer buying activity in the last year. There is significant academic research that suggests corporate insiders outperform the market when buying shares in their own companies. Fintel believes there are three metrics included in this quant model:. There are...
NASDAQ
Qatar Investment Authority Doubles Stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS)
Fintel reports that Qatar Investment Authority has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 272,251,995 shares of Credit Suisse Group (CS). This represents 6.87% of the company. In their previous filing dated November 17, 2021 they reported 133,217,522 shares and 5.57% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Ten Basic Materials Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 1/22/2023
The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. CLEARFIELD INC (CLFD) is a small-cap growth stock in...
NASDAQ
Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Bank of America, Microsoft, Chevron, Merck and Marathon Digital
Chicago, IL – January 20, 2023 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2041588/advice-for-long-term-stock-investors)
NASDAQ
3 Dow 30 Stocks To Watch In January 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, also known as the Dow 30, is a stock market index that tracks the performance of 30 large, publicly traded companies in the United States. These companies are considered to be leaders in their respective industries and are considered to be a good representation of the overall health of the U.S. economy. Investing in Dow 30 stocks can be a great way for retail investors to gain exposure to some of the most well-established and financially sound companies in the country. These stocks tend to be relatively stable and have a history of steady growth, making them a popular choice for long-term investors.
NASDAQ
2 Fast-Growing Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023
Stocks that have grown their dividends over time typically have a good track record of outperforming other stocks. That's because it is basically impossible for a company to consistently increase its dividend over the long term without also growing its profits. Here are a couple of steadily growing stocks that...
NASDAQ
Why I'm Confident in This Fantastic SaaS Stock
Motley Fool contributor Jamie Louko owns Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) stock, and it's one of his largest positions for a reason. Find out why this software-as-a-service (SaaS) stock is a fantastic opportunity in the full video. *Stock prices used were the midday prices of Jan. 19, 2023. The video was published...
NASDAQ
1 Top Multifamily Real Estate Stock to Buy in January
The pandemic and record-low interest rates combined to spark a housing market rally that drove home prices and apartment rental rates to unprecedented heights. Now, rising interest rates and recession fears have turned that tide. The stock market feeds on growth, of course, and the sudden lack of it has...
NASDAQ
A Bull Market Is Coming. 3 Growth ETFs to Buy Right Now
It's no secret that the market has been struggling over the past year, but it's not all bad news. While nobody knows how long this downturn will last, it's certain that a bull market is on the way. And the best way to take full advantage of the inevitable upswing is to invest right now, while prices are still low.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real slumps on worries about c.bank autonomy
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's real slid 1% on Friday as investors worried about the central bank's independence, and while most other emerging currencies firmed, a broad index was on course to end the week lower amid recession worries. Brazil's real BRBY slid after leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da...
NASDAQ
Big Lots (BIG) Rides on Growth Strategies: Time to Hold?
Big Lots, Inc. BIG appears well poised for growth, thanks to the company’s impressive omnichannel initiatives. The company’s Operation North Star, which encompasses driving top-line growth, cost containment and enhancement in systems and infrastructure, appears encouraging as well. Management is steadily taking steps to control expenses. Impressively, this...
NASDAQ
Investors Heavily Search MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI): Here is What You Need to Know
MercadoLibre (MELI) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this operator of an online marketplace and payments system in...
NASDAQ
Looking to Diversify Your Crypto Portfolio? Ethereum Could Be a Better Buy Than Bitcoin
Signs that a global economic slowdown is coming are everywhere these days. In mid-January, the World Bank warned that one will likely occur this year, led by weaker growth in the U.S., Europe, and China. As such, the threat of a recession should be top-of-mind for anyone thinking about investing in crypto this year.
NASDAQ
What Makes a Stock "Recession-Proof"?
Is the U.S. economy headed for a recession? Opinions on the matter are plentiful, ranging from a firm "no" to an assured "yes," with plenty of predictions of something in between the extremes. Nobody can know for sure. However, what we can know is that it rarely hurts to plan for the worst, even if it doesn't actually occur.
NASDAQ
3 Space Stocks You Can Buy on the Dip and Hold For Years
There's a resurgence of investor interest in the space industry, in part because its market size will reach an estimated $1 trillion by 2040. That's a tantalizing number for many investors, but adding some exposure to the space industry isn't for the faint of heart. Space stocks are still very...
NASDAQ
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RVNC, SQ, OSTK
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Revance Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RVNC), where a total of 24,671 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 121.4% of RVNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 6,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 642,700 underlying shares of RVNC. Below is a chart showing RVNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
A New Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Stocks That Could Skyrocket
Is the stock market in store for another bull market? Absolutely, undoubtedly yes. Will it take place in 2023? That remains to be seen. But there's no question that sooner or later stocks will once again begin a sustained period of positive momentum. A new bull market is coming, though,...
NASDAQ
Better Buy: The Trade Desk Stock vs. Roku Stock
The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) depend on marketers for most of their revenue. This video will determine which of these is the best stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 17, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 19, 2023. Find...
Comments / 0