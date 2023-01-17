ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regina King Honors Late Son Ian Alexander Jr., 1 Year After His Death: ‘My Guiding Light’

Regina King paid a sweet tribute to her late son Ian Alexander Jr. on what would have been his 27th birthday. The Oscar winner, 52, took to her Instagram on Thursday to share a touching video of a memorial for Ian, who died by suicide last year. “January 19th is Ian’s Worthday,” Regina wrote alongside a video of a paper lantern floating in the sky. “As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence. We are all in different places on the planet…so is Ian. His spirit is the thread that connects us.”
John Williams Documentary in the Works from Steven Spielberg, Imagine

You know his music. Now, you’ll be able to know him. John Williams, the legendary screen composer behind some of the most recognized movie themes of all time, is now the subject of a feature-length documentary, with his long-time collaborator Steven Spielberg among those spearheading the project.More from The Hollywood ReporterSteven Spielberg Comments on Daughter Destry Following in His Footsteps With Directorial Debut on Project "With Respectable Budget"Eve Hewson of 'Bad Sisters' to Be Honored at the Oscar Wilde Awards (Exclusive)'RRR' Director S.S. Rajamouli on Rihanna and Meeting "God" Steven Spielberg: "He Was So Warm" Amblin Television, Imagine Documentaries and Nedland Media...
