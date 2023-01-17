Read full article on original website
Ohio considers raising, or even replacing, the state’s gas tax
COLUMBUS, Ohio— With state gas-tax revenues falling as vehicles become more fuel-efficient, state transportation officials are studying whether to raise the tax again, hike registration fees or even charge motorists based on how many miles they drive in Ohio. While no change appears to be looming in the near...
DriveOhio program is the most comprehensive rural road testing in America
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Automated vehicle technology is revolutionizing the transportation industry, including the way that goods move, and people travel. Drivers could soon see automated vehicles on rural roadways in central and southeast Ohio thanks to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Missouri railroad company cuts Lima jobs
LIMA — Railcrew Xpress, a transportation company based in Missouri, is closing several Ohio locations according to a notice filed with the State of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. Facilities in Lima at 401 E. Robb Ave. will be closed on Feb. 20, 2023 eliminating 12 jobs...
Spill of 150,000 gallons of waste materials leads Ohio AG Yost to seek injunction against farm operators
CARDINGTON, Ohio — For years, neighbors living near a farm in Morrow County have complained about foul odors, noise and truck traffic. Over the years, the operators of the farm and a company named Renergy have collected animal and food waste, which they’ve used to feed a digester as a means to help generate electricity. The leftover waste products have been spread on nearby farmland as fertilizer.
NBC4 Columbus
What do Ohio's different vehicles fees mean?
Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Dublin. Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Dublin. Man sentenced for rape after Bumble date with minor. Man sentenced for rape after Bumble date with minor. Ex-Ohio Speaker’s $60M bribery trial to begin next …. Ex-Ohio Speaker's $60M bribery...
WSAZ
Gov. DeWine sits down with WSAZ to discuss plans for southeast Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine sat down with WSAZ to discuss his plans for southeast Ohio as he begins his second term in office. He is excited for many cities and towns as they approach phase two of the Appalachian Community Grant Program. In 2022, the program invested $500 million in Ohio’s 32 Appalachian counties.
Application Under Review For Proposed Gas Pipeline To Feed Intel; Delaware County Impacted
As we have shared more than once in stories concerning the construction of two silicon chip manufacturing facilities for Intel in northeast Licking County, the closeness of Delaware County – the border of which is just a few thousand feet away – is certain to be impacted by the project.
Ditching the gas tax? How would Ohio pay for road improvements? The Wake Up for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Ohioans who drive environmentally friendly vehicles already pay more for their annual state registration than those of us with regular gasoline-powered cars: a $100 extra fee for hybrids and $200 extra fee for electric cars.
Times Gazette
Protesting solar project wages
A group of protesters organized by the Laborers’ District Council of Ohio used sky-high inflatable props of a rat and a fat cat near Wednesday the intersection of S.R. 138 and New Market Road near Buford to bring attention to issues faced by workers at a nearby solar farm project underway by California-based SOLV Energy company.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
As Adena cuts jobs, records show they spent millions on land to block competitor
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — What can $6.5 million dollars buy you in Ross and Pickaway counties? Well, it turns out, not much, even if you are a mega-health system that is trying to block your competitor. But does it come at the price of letting go of employees?. Some background.
ocj.com
Ohio frontier battles in the Northwest Indian War
The Northwest Indian War (~1785-1795), also known as Little Turtle’s War, was fought to establish European dominance and control of the Northwest Territory north of the Ohio River in what is now the state of Ohio. The Northwest Indian War played a significant role in the white settlement of the United States frontier and the displacement of the area’s indigenous tribal peoples. The lands of Ohio hosted the largest and most consequential battles of this often small-scale and tit-for-tat series of armed skirmishes that pitted confederated Native American tribes against white settlers and the United States military.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Ohio Division of Wildlife Stocked More Than 52 Million Fish Throughout Ohio In 2022
COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife stocked 52.3 million fish of 11 species in Ohio waters throughout 2022. Fish were stocked during spring, summer, and fall at 203 locations statewide. The total represents a 15% increase over the annual production and stocking goal of 44 million fish, thanks to excellent production conditions that resulted in surplus walleye, saugeye, and yellow perch fry.
What are Ohio’s electric and hybrid vehicle fees?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Last October, Dana Adler purchased a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, which has both a gas combustion engine and a small battery. “I wanted to buy a hybrid car because I thought it was better for the environment and with gas prices on the rise, I thought it would be beneficial to have a […]
proclaimerscv.com
Federal SNAP Allotments will End in February, County Intends to Make Transition Easier
Based on a news statement from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, February will be the final month that Ohioans can access the federal government’s additional SNAP allotments. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act has provided urgent SNAP payments to families in Ohio since March 2020. Over...
Automated passenger vehicles, semis to be tested on rural Ohio roadways
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Drivers may see more automated vehicles on rural roads in southeast and central Ohio, where smart vehicle technologies testing will occur. Most automated driving systems have been tested in urban areas. The rural testing will help companies learn about the technologies when vehicles navigate curves, hills and in and out of shaded areas, according to a news release from DriveOhio, the Ohio Department of Transportation’s initiative to support industry and academic research and testing of smart mobility.
Progressive Rail Roading
Ports of Virginia, Houston set cargo volume records in 2022
The ports of Virginia and Houston this week announced they logged record cargo volumes in 2022. The Port of Virginia processed more than 3.7 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2022, up 5.1% compared with 2021 volumes. The port also logged three of its top four months in all-time container volume during the year, with volumes peaking in May at an all-time high of 341,611 TEUs, Virginia port officials said in a press release.
High winds leave under 1K without power in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Warm weather brought high winds into the Miami Valley Thursday, leaving many without power. According to AES Ohio, 916 customers were still without power at 11:25 a.m. on Friday. To see what areas are still without power, check out the outage map below. The majority of outages Thursday occurred in Montgomery […]
NBC4 Columbus
Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory
Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Wrymfn. Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing …. Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Wrymfn. Parents protest UA school board’s executive session. Parents protest UA school board's executive session. Morning...
cleveland19.com
Endangered missing child advisory issued for Ohio 8-year-old
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An endangered missing child advisory has been issued for multiple counties throughout Ohio for 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz out of Henry. Police believe she could be in the Cleveland area. Officials said while this is not an AMBER alert, they are concerned for the safety of the...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Thunderstorm watches expire as storms move out of central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Severe thunderstorms watches and warnings issued Thursday for central Ohio have expired after storms moved through the area. Wind advisories that were in effect for much of the region are expired as well. remain in effect for much of the region until 9 p.m. AEP Ohio...
