Durham, NC

duke.edu

Three Dozen Data+ Summer Projects Open for Student Applications

Interested in exploring new data-driven approaches to interdisciplinary challenges?. Data+ is a full-time ten-week summer research experience for undergraduates and master’s students. Students join small teams and learn how to marshal, analyze and visualize data, while gaining broad exposure to the field of data science. In Summer 2023, the program will run from Monday, May 29 until Friday, August 4.
DURHAM, NC
duke.edu

The Benenson Award funds diverse arts opportunities that can be “uniquely your own.”

Each year, Duke University grants Benenson Awards in the Arts, which provide funding for fees, travel, and other educational expenses for arts-centered projects proposed by undergraduates (including graduating seniors). Benenson Award applications are now being accepted for Summer 2023 projects. To celebrate this exciting opportunity, we spoke with 2022 awardee Jacob Egol, a biology major and music minor (expected May 2023) about his experience building his skills as a cellist during the 7-week summer orchestra program at Brevard Music Center Summer Institute & Festival.
DURHAM, NC
duke.edu

Duke Awarded NIH Grant to Prep Students for Graduate and Medical Programs

Duke has been awarded a grant from the National Institutes of Health to develop a one-year postbaccalaureate program for students interested in pursuing a PhD or MD/PhD in the biomedical sciences and basic sciences. The $1.2 million, five-year grant establishes the Duke Preparing Research Scholars in Biomedical Sciences Postbaccalaureate Research Education Program (PRIME-PREP), which will provide an immersive paid research experience for students from backgrounds historically underrepresented in science and medicine.
DURHAM, NC
duke.edu

Explore Interdisciplinary Humanities Research Through Story+

Student applications are now open for this summer’s Story+ research program. Applications are due on February 22 but will be evaluated on a rolling basis, so students should apply as soon as possible. Story+ is a six-week summer research experience for undergraduate and graduate students who work in small...
duke.edu

Duke Celebrates the Lunar New Year

One of the largest holidays in the world, the Lunar New Year will be celebrated Sunday, Jan. 22. Duke University wishes happiness and prosperity in the Year of the Rabbit to our students, alumni, employees and friends who celebrate the holiday.
DURHAM, NC

