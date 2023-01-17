Each year, Duke University grants Benenson Awards in the Arts, which provide funding for fees, travel, and other educational expenses for arts-centered projects proposed by undergraduates (including graduating seniors). Benenson Award applications are now being accepted for Summer 2023 projects. To celebrate this exciting opportunity, we spoke with 2022 awardee Jacob Egol, a biology major and music minor (expected May 2023) about his experience building his skills as a cellist during the 7-week summer orchestra program at Brevard Music Center Summer Institute & Festival.

