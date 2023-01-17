ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channing Tatum’s Latest Candid Confession Reveals What Went Wrong Between Him & Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan

By Giovana Gelhoren
 3 days ago
Even though Channing Tatum and ex-wife Jenna Dewan divorced back in 2019, little is known about what happened between the two. After all, if you’ve watched their 2006 movie Step Up , or their iconic episode of Lip Sync Battle together, this was a couple that was easy to ship. In the Magic Mike star’s latest interview, however, the actor broke down what happened between them and gave us some much-appreciated post-divorce and blended family inspiration .

“We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart,” Tatum told Vanity Fair . “I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different.”

When the two became parents of now 9-year-old Everly, however, their differences were only put into full gear. “You really understand differences between the two of you,” he explained. “Because it is screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world.”

Eventually, the two decided to separate – something Tatum called “scary and terrifying.” He recalled, “Your life just turns on its axis. This whole plan that you had literally just turns into sand and goes through your fingers and you’re just like, “Oh, s**t. What now?'”

With time, Tatum’s learned to appreciate their split and how it changed him as a parent. “It was probably exactly what I needed,” he told the outlet. “I don’t think I would’ve ever done the work, I think, on myself in the way that I had to do the work on myself to really try to figure out what next. And really, it just started with my daughter. I just dropped everything and just focused on her. And it was truly the best possible thing that I ever could have done. Because in the alone time that I have with just me and her, we’ve become best friends.” So sweet!

Tatum, who will be starring in the third and last Magic Mike movie, Magic Mike’s Last Dance , is currently dating fellow actor Zoë Kravitz while Dewan is currently engaged to Steve Kazee.

“Relationships are hard for me,” Tatum admitted to Vanity Fair . “Even though I am a bit of a monogamist. In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?”

As he acknowledged the problem, he said he’s also trying to do better in his relationship with the High Fidelity star. “So I can actually experience these moments, instead of just trying to change it or being afraid that it’s not going to work out how I wanted or something,” he said.

We’re wishing the best for these two couples moving forward. Though we totally understand how hard it is to close a chapter as big as a marriage, their respective next chapters look full of promise too!

Gwen Greenawalt
3d ago

He seems to be a respectful person. At least he didn't say bad things about his ex and has a good attitude on parenting.

