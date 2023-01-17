Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBBJ
New Deputy Mayor, HR director appointed in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County has a new Deputy Mayor and Director of Human Resources. According to a news release, Assistant District Attorney Terica Smith, a Jackson native, was appointed to the new role by Madison County Mayor AJ Massey. Her education includes a Political Science degree from Tennessee...
thunderboltradio.com
Bids to be Accepted to Demolish Former Westover School in Union City
The days of the former Westover School building in Union City are now numbered. Mayor Terry Hailey addressed the dilapidated structure, during the first item of the City Council meeting this week.(AUDIO) Discussion on the fate of the former school has been ongoing for several years, with Florida Avenue neighbors...
WBBJ
Progress being made on new estates in east Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has continued to grow, but so has the need for affordable housing. Construction on Legacy Estates in east Jackson began in September. And now four months later, progress has been made with two houses already completed. “Legacy Estate is an investment company...
WBBJ
Meeting sparks heated discussions among Madison County Commissioners
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Commission met for the first time in the new year on Tuesday. Among the topics discussed were a report from Lori Nunnery with Visit Jackson TN about the increase of hotel and motel taxes, as well as preparation from the Chamber for Blue Oval.
WBBJ
Kevin Watson wanted for murder, reward offered for info
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Kevin Michael Watson is wanted for first degree murder, the U.S. Marshals confirm. Watson is wanted in connection to the disappearance of his ex-wife, Britney Watson. Both have been missing from the Haywood County area since January 7. As of Thursday afternoon, search efforts were...
Baby found alive in Jackson, TN dumpster
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Jackson, Tennessee Police Department is investigating after a newborn baby was found in a dumpster. According to JPD, the newborn was found at 33 Carver Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Reports say the baby is still alive and hospitalized. The city’s mayor, Scott Conger, issued a statement about the situation: […]
radionwtn.com
Weakley County Teachers Of Year Selected
The ballots are in, and the 2023-2024 Weakley County Schools Teachers of the Year have been selected. Each year, ballots are distributed at the building level to identify the best candidates for each grade band: Pre-K through 4th grade, 5th grade through 8th, and 9th through 12th. Educators in each school vote and ultimately select the winners for each school. After those designees are identified, a district selection committee meets to review contender entries and choose district level winners.
radionwtn.com
“First Charge” Event Set At Eiffel Tower Park
Paris, Tenn.–The electric vehicle chargers have been installed and are ready for Friday’s ‘First Charge’ event at Eiffel Tower Park. Rivian, Clearloop, and Paris Board of Public Utilities have partnered together to install two electric vehicle chargers and the public is invited for the first charge at 11 a.m. Friday, January 20. Eiffel Tower Park is located at 1020 Maurice Fields Drive in Paris.
WKRN
Kait 8
Hospital cancer center closing its doors
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Cancer care in Mississippi County is no more after the Great River Cancer Center in Blytheville announced they will be shutting down in March leaving some people with nowhere to go. Jean Cole is a patient at Great River who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and...
Special prosecutor appointed for DUI case against Shelby County Assistant District Attorney
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A special prosecutor from Dyer County, Tennessee, has been appointed for the case of a Shelby County Assistant District Attorney charged with DUI. Monica Timmerman is facing drunk driving charges after investigators said she crashed into a utility pole at Poplar Avenue and East Parkway North on Dec. 8, 2022. Investigators said she didn't know where she was at the time officers arrived to the scene.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City High School Student Named Candidate for U.S. Presidential Scholars Program
A Union City High School senior student has been named a candidate in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Owen Rodgers was one of more than 5,000 candidates selected, from nearly 3.6 million graduating students this year. The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by Executive Order of the...
WBBJ
Woman sentenced for assault on local school bus driver
JACKSON, Tenn. — One woman is now behind bars for assault, after she attacked a Jackson-Madison County school bus driver last year. 32-year-old Tiffany Lewis appeared in court on Tuesday before Judge Don Allen. Back in Spring 2022, Lewis was accused of assaulting bus driver Helen Manuel Harrison, claiming Harrison touched her daughter’s hair.
WBBJ
Man arrested for arson in Trenton house fire
TRENTON, Tenn. — An investigation into a house fire in Trenton has led to an arrest. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 58-year-old Wally Owens was taken into custody on Thursday. The TBI says their agents joined the Trenton Fire Department in investigating a house fire that occurred...
Milan Mirror-Exchange
Gibson County area high school basketball box scores for Week 10
Here is what happened during Week 10 of the high school basketball season in the Gibson County area:. Humboldt (59) — Kendrick Taylor 14, Fred Moore 15, Stephon Shivers 17, Agnew 4, Willoughby 1, Patterson 8. Peabody (63) — Thomas Luten 13, Kylen Wade 13, Pharms 2, Cannon 9,...
WBBJ
Mother of missing man speaks out after disappearance
JACKSON, Tenn. — One family finds that a supposed trip turns into something more, and the family is wanting answers. Jerimiah Sterling, who is also known as “Brett,” was last heard from in August when he made a call to share he was going on a trip with his girlfriend.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/17/23 – 1/18/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/17/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/18/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
thunderboltradio.com
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ceremonies in Hickman and Union City
Marchers attending the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ceremonies in Hickman on Monday, arrived at the church service with bells ringing. At Thomas Chapel CME church, attendees took part in prayer, singing and the guest speaking of Pastor Lawrence Ragland. In Union City at Discovery Park of America, members of...
