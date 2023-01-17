ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt, TN

WBBJ

New Deputy Mayor, HR director appointed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County has a new Deputy Mayor and Director of Human Resources. According to a news release, Assistant District Attorney Terica Smith, a Jackson native, was appointed to the new role by Madison County Mayor AJ Massey. Her education includes a Political Science degree from Tennessee...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Bids to be Accepted to Demolish Former Westover School in Union City

The days of the former Westover School building in Union City are now numbered. Mayor Terry Hailey addressed the dilapidated structure, during the first item of the City Council meeting this week.(AUDIO) Discussion on the fate of the former school has been ongoing for several years, with Florida Avenue neighbors...
UNION CITY, TN
WBBJ

Progress being made on new estates in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has continued to grow, but so has the need for affordable housing. Construction on Legacy Estates in east Jackson began in September. And now four months later, progress has been made with two houses already completed. “Legacy Estate is an investment company...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Kevin Watson wanted for murder, reward offered for info

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Kevin Michael Watson is wanted for first degree murder, the U.S. Marshals confirm. Watson is wanted in connection to the disappearance of his ex-wife, Britney Watson. Both have been missing from the Haywood County area since January 7. As of Thursday afternoon, search efforts were...
WREG

Baby found alive in Jackson, TN dumpster

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Jackson, Tennessee Police Department is investigating after a newborn baby was found in a dumpster. According to JPD, the newborn was found at 33 Carver Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Reports say the baby is still alive and hospitalized. The city’s mayor, Scott Conger, issued a statement about the situation: […]
JACKSON, TN
WREG

$5K reward offered for TN man wanted for ex-wife’s disappearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected in the disappearance of a mother of two from Haywood County, Tennessee. Britney Watson was last seen with her ex-husband Kevin Watson at their home on Hillville Loop before her disappearance on January […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Weakley County Teachers Of Year Selected

The ballots are in, and the 2023-2024 Weakley County Schools Teachers of the Year have been selected. Each year, ballots are distributed at the building level to identify the best candidates for each grade band: Pre-K through 4th grade, 5th grade through 8th, and 9th through 12th. Educators in each school vote and ultimately select the winners for each school. After those designees are identified, a district selection committee meets to review contender entries and choose district level winners.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

“First Charge” Event Set At Eiffel Tower Park

Paris, Tenn.–The electric vehicle chargers have been installed and are ready for Friday’s ‘First Charge’ event at Eiffel Tower Park. Rivian, Clearloop, and Paris Board of Public Utilities have partnered together to install two electric vehicle chargers and the public is invited for the first charge at 11 a.m. Friday, January 20. Eiffel Tower Park is located at 1020 Maurice Fields Drive in Paris.
PARIS, TN
WKRN

Baby found in dumpster; Jackson police look for parents

JACKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A newborn baby was found in a dumpster Thursday morning in Jackson, according to police. Investigators said the discovery was made around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 33 Carver Street at the Carver Apartments. The boy was found alive, said Stephanie Graham, the...
JACKSON, TN
Kait 8

Hospital cancer center closing its doors

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Cancer care in Mississippi County is no more after the Great River Cancer Center in Blytheville announced they will be shutting down in March leaving some people with nowhere to go. Jean Cole is a patient at Great River who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
WATN Local Memphis

Special prosecutor appointed for DUI case against Shelby County Assistant District Attorney

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A special prosecutor from Dyer County, Tennessee, has been appointed for the case of a Shelby County Assistant District Attorney charged with DUI. Monica Timmerman is facing drunk driving charges after investigators said she crashed into a utility pole at Poplar Avenue and East Parkway North on Dec. 8, 2022. Investigators said she didn't know where she was at the time officers arrived to the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Woman sentenced for assault on local school bus driver

JACKSON, Tenn. — One woman is now behind bars for assault, after she attacked a Jackson-Madison County school bus driver last year. 32-year-old Tiffany Lewis appeared in court on Tuesday before Judge Don Allen. Back in Spring 2022, Lewis was accused of assaulting bus driver Helen Manuel Harrison, claiming Harrison touched her daughter’s hair.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Man arrested for arson in Trenton house fire

TRENTON, Tenn. — An investigation into a house fire in Trenton has led to an arrest. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 58-year-old Wally Owens was taken into custody on Thursday. The TBI says their agents joined the Trenton Fire Department in investigating a house fire that occurred...
TRENTON, TN
Milan Mirror-Exchange

Gibson County area high school basketball box scores for Week 10

Here is what happened during Week 10 of the high school basketball season in the Gibson County area:. Humboldt (59) — Kendrick Taylor 14, Fred Moore 15, Stephon Shivers 17, Agnew 4, Willoughby 1, Patterson 8. Peabody (63) — Thomas Luten 13, Kylen Wade 13, Pharms 2, Cannon 9,...
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Mother of missing man speaks out after disappearance

JACKSON, Tenn. — One family finds that a supposed trip turns into something more, and the family is wanting answers. Jerimiah Sterling, who is also known as “Brett,” was last heard from in August when he made a call to share he was going on a trip with his girlfriend.
MADISON COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ceremonies in Hickman and Union City

Marchers attending the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ceremonies in Hickman on Monday, arrived at the church service with bells ringing. At Thomas Chapel CME church, attendees took part in prayer, singing and the guest speaking of Pastor Lawrence Ragland. In Union City at Discovery Park of America, members of...
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN

