Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBBJ
Progress being made on new estates in east Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has continued to grow, but so has the need for affordable housing. Construction on Legacy Estates in east Jackson began in September. And now four months later, progress has been made with two houses already completed. “Legacy Estate is an investment company...
thunderboltradio.com
Bids to be Accepted to Demolish Former Westover School in Union City
The days of the former Westover School building in Union City are now numbered. Mayor Terry Hailey addressed the dilapidated structure, during the first item of the City Council meeting this week.(AUDIO) Discussion on the fate of the former school has been ongoing for several years, with Florida Avenue neighbors...
WBBJ
New Deputy Mayor, HR director appointed in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County has a new Deputy Mayor and Director of Human Resources. According to a news release, Assistant District Attorney Terica Smith, a Jackson native, was appointed to the new role by Madison County Mayor AJ Massey. Her education includes a Political Science degree from Tennessee...
WBBJ
Meeting sparks heated discussions among Madison County Commissioners
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Commission met for the first time in the new year on Tuesday. Among the topics discussed were a report from Lori Nunnery with Visit Jackson TN about the increase of hotel and motel taxes, as well as preparation from the Chamber for Blue Oval.
WBBJ
Local grocery store celebrates grand re-opening, new renovations
JACKSON, Tenn. — A grocery store giant gets a makeover in Jackson. Kroger held the grand re-opening for their store located on University Parkway. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday to celebrate the $2.3 million renovation. During the ceremony, the store presented donations to local organizations in Jackson,...
wnbjtv.com
U.S. Census Bureau Survey Lists Jackson as the Fastest Growing City in the Country
JACKSON, Tenn. - A survey by the U.S. Census Bureau reports Jackson is the fastest growing city in America. But why is the city of Jackson getting so much attention from people all over the country?. Hutch Parkin has lived in southern California his whole life, but just moved to...
The Tomahawk
Savannah man plans to ride ‘68 Ford lawnmower from Mountain City to Memphis to raise money for St. Jude’s
Most folks have bucket lists, but Travis Dean has a personal mission. And his mission is much wilder than what’s on most folks’ bucket lists. The Savannah, Tennessee resident will ride a 1968 120 Ford lawnmower from Mountain City to Memphis to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Baby found alive in Jackson, TN dumpster
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Jackson, Tennessee Police Department is investigating after a newborn baby was found in a dumpster. According to JPD, the newborn was found at 33 Carver Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Reports say the baby is still alive and hospitalized. The city’s mayor, Scott Conger, issued a statement about the situation: […]
WBBJ
Suspect in Jackson motel murder captured in Louisiana
JACKSON, Tenn. — A suspect in a local motel murder has been captured in Louisiana. U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller announces the arrest of 31-year-old Charles Wilson, who was wanted for murder in Jackson. A press release states on October 31, 2022, the Jackson Police Department responded to the Rodeway...
WBBJ
Kevin Watson wanted for murder, reward offered for info
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Kevin Michael Watson is wanted for first degree murder, the U.S. Marshals confirm. Watson is wanted in connection to the disappearance of his ex-wife, Britney Watson. Both have been missing from the Haywood County area since January 7. As of Thursday afternoon, search efforts were...
WBBJ
Police investigating robbery at north Jackson Dollar General
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a robbery that happened at a north Jackson business. On Wednesday, we received a tip of a large police presence at the Dollar General located on North Highland just after 1 p.m. When our crews arrived, there were several officers with Jackson...
Tennessee murder fugitive captured in Louisiana
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted for murder in Jackson, Tennessee, was captured in Louisiana by the U.S. Marshals last week. On October 31, 2022, Jackson police officers responded to a call at the Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive, where a man was found lying at the bottom of the stairwell with a gunshot wound, […]
Special prosecutor appointed for DUI case against Shelby County Assistant District Attorney
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A special prosecutor from Dyer County, Tennessee, has been appointed for the case of a Shelby County Assistant District Attorney charged with DUI. Monica Timmerman is facing drunk driving charges after investigators said she crashed into a utility pole at Poplar Avenue and East Parkway North on Dec. 8, 2022. Investigators said she didn't know where she was at the time officers arrived to the scene.
WBBJ
Man arrested for arson in Trenton house fire
TRENTON, Tenn. — An investigation into a house fire in Trenton has led to an arrest. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 58-year-old Wally Owens was taken into custody on Thursday. The TBI says their agents joined the Trenton Fire Department in investigating a house fire that occurred...
Missing Britney Watson: Tennessee manhunt underway for mom of 2 and former husband
Tennessee authorities are searching for Britney Watson, a missing 34-year-old mother of two, and her former husband, Kevin Watson, who is considered a person of interest.
WBBJ
Jackson man missing since August, says family
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Jackson man has not been seen or heard from since August of last year. According to National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, Jerimiah “Brett” Sterling told family that he was heading to Panama City Beach, Florida. However, no one has heard from him since August 12.
WBBJ
Jackson police find missing Ohio woman living out of car
JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing woman from Ohio was found alive in the Hub City. According to the Akron Beacon Journal, 25-year-old Ma’Ri’Ana Spaulding, of Barberton, Ohio, had been missing since November 2022. The media outlet reported Spaulding’s family began fearing for her safety when she failed...
WBBJ
Woman sentenced for assault on local school bus driver
JACKSON, Tenn. — One woman is now behind bars for assault, after she attacked a Jackson-Madison County school bus driver last year. 32-year-old Tiffany Lewis appeared in court on Tuesday before Judge Don Allen. Back in Spring 2022, Lewis was accused of assaulting bus driver Helen Manuel Harrison, claiming Harrison touched her daughter’s hair.
WBBJ
Search continues for missing woman, ex-husband
UPDATE (1/18/23): Sheriff Billy Garrett confirms an arrest warrant for Kevin Watson will be issued Wednesday for first degree murder. Sheriff Garrett says the search has been postponed until Thursday due to weather, and they may organize a large search party including volunteers if the two are not found. HAYWOOD...
Chester County Independent
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
47, Tiptonville, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released from the Chester County Jail on his own recognizance. , 69, Henderson, was arrested and charged with contempt of court, allowing animals to run at large and violation of the vicious animal county ordinance. She was released from the Chester County Jail on her own recognizance.
Comments / 0