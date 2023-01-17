LHS bowling team competed at Hays in a WAC match-up. Varsity boys finished the day with a total pinfall of 2367, winning 6 WAC points, after playing three games of 10-pin and four games of bakers play. Lexton Batie finished 1st overall and led the team and the meet with a series of 574 and high game of 218. Lance Bickerstaff finished 2nd overall with a 472 series. “Game one of individual play, we started off a little slow but continued onward with the goal of having our next game being better than the last.,” Coach Potter on the boys varsity team. JV boys finished with a total pinfall of 1551 and earned 3 WAC points. Braedin Gardner finished the meet 2nd overall with a 330 series. Varsity girls ended the day with 1936 total pinfall and taking 13 WAC points. Frida Civis had a team high of 440 series and high single game score of 169. Juliauna Van Wyhe finished 3rd overall with a 369 series.”With it being early in the season of a sport that is brand new to me, it means a lot to place and be a part of the growth we’ve made as a team. Developing the connections, the fun we have, and how willing they all are to help me, means a lot to me as well,” Julie on her feelings about being a part of the team. JV girls ended with a 1551 total pinfall and earned 13 WAC points. Karime Ojeda led the meet with a 326 series. Bret Lyon finished 2nd overall with a 322 series and team single game high of 151. Rebecca Ruder finished 3rd overall with a 318 series. Liberal’s next match-up will be next week in Wichita at the Great Plains Invitational.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO