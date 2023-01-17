Read full article on original website
Mauricia Fraire
Mauricia Fraire, age 61, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Southwest Medical Center, Liberal, Kansas. She was born on January 15, 1962, the daughter of Vicente Marquez and Elisa Aguilar in Santa Clara, Durango, Mexico. Mauricia’s most cherished moments were with her family. She enjoyed caring and nurturing her loved...
Adrian Barnhart
Adrian Barnhart, 32, of Liberal, Kansas passed away on Thursday January 12, 2023 at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, KS. He was born on January 1, 1991 to Alex and Olivia Barnhart at Dodge City, KS. Adrian loved being outdoors, going to the lakes; fishing and barbequing. He also loved...
Janet L. Gordon
Janet L. Gordon, 74, of Liberal, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at her home. She was born on December 5, 1948 to Vernon and Evelyn (Thomas) Nordick at Eads, CO. On December 29, 1978 she married David Gordan at the Liberal, KS. She was a graduate of Beaver...
SCCC will host Taste of Kansas international potluck Jan. 30
LIBERAL, Kan. — After two years off the radar, the popular Taste of Kansas will return to Seward County Community College in recognition of Kansas Day. Sponsored by the SCCC Inclusivity & Diversity Team, the event focuses on the power of food to bring people together. “Taste of Kansas...
LHS Swims at Hays
The Liberal boys swim team competed at Hays on Tuesday. Liberal finished in fifth place. Here are team results and Liberal’s top individual performers. 200 Medley Relay- Jackson Riley, Saul Ortega, Isaac Dominguez, and Daniel Amparan 4th 2:18.65. 50 Freestyle- Isaac Dominguez 5th 26.09. 100 Freestyle- Jackson Riley 8th...
LHS Bowling Hosts Dodge City and Holcomb at Billy’s
LHS bowling team competed at home vs Dodge City and Holcomb. Varsity boys finished the day with a total pinfall of 2226, after playing three games of 10-pin and four games of bakers play. Lexton Batie finished 3rd overall and led the team with a series of 572 and high game of 210. “Lexton was much more consistent between his three games today, it was nice to see that. And really most of the varsity team was consistent among their individual scores,” Coach Potter on the boys varsity team. JV boys finished with a total pinfall of 1523 and earned 2 WAC points.TJ King led the team with a 293 series. TJ, Reece Washburn, and Josh Vazquez all tied with a team high single game of 116. Varsity girls ended the day with 1953 total pinfall and earned 1 WAC point. Frida Civis had a team high of 492 series. Juliauna Van Wyhe had a team high 168 single game. “With games of 166, 165, and 161, Frida bowled extremely well today. She finished 4th overall but missed taking 1st place by 15 pins.” Coach Potter also added, “With this being Julie’s first year, it was exciting to see her put together a 168 game. She’s been working hard at practice and always asking questions to gain a stronger understanding of the game.” JV girls ended with a 1563 total pinfall and earned 10 WAC points. Bret Lyon finished 3rd overall with a 296 series. Layla Crotinger finished 2nd overall with a 304 series. Anna Bourell, Bret Lyon and Rebecca Ruder all tied with a team high 105 single game. On Thursday Liberal will travel to Hays for a WAC match-up.
Redskin Bowlers Gain Six WAC Points at Hays
LHS bowling team competed at Hays in a WAC match-up. Varsity boys finished the day with a total pinfall of 2367, winning 6 WAC points, after playing three games of 10-pin and four games of bakers play. Lexton Batie finished 1st overall and led the team and the meet with a series of 574 and high game of 218. Lance Bickerstaff finished 2nd overall with a 472 series. “Game one of individual play, we started off a little slow but continued onward with the goal of having our next game being better than the last.,” Coach Potter on the boys varsity team. JV boys finished with a total pinfall of 1551 and earned 3 WAC points. Braedin Gardner finished the meet 2nd overall with a 330 series. Varsity girls ended the day with 1936 total pinfall and taking 13 WAC points. Frida Civis had a team high of 440 series and high single game score of 169. Juliauna Van Wyhe finished 3rd overall with a 369 series.”With it being early in the season of a sport that is brand new to me, it means a lot to place and be a part of the growth we’ve made as a team. Developing the connections, the fun we have, and how willing they all are to help me, means a lot to me as well,” Julie on her feelings about being a part of the team. JV girls ended with a 1551 total pinfall and earned 13 WAC points. Karime Ojeda led the meet with a 326 series. Bret Lyon finished 2nd overall with a 322 series and team single game high of 151. Rebecca Ruder finished 3rd overall with a 318 series. Liberal’s next match-up will be next week in Wichita at the Great Plains Invitational.
LHS Girls Open SIT with Blowout Over Junction City
The Liberal Lady Redskins are back to their winning ways. Liberal won their seventh straight Salina Invitational Tournament championship with a 61-21 win over the Junction City Lady Bluejays Thursday afternoon at the Brick House at Salina Central. Liberal faces Salina Central Friday at 6pm at Kansas Weslyan. The Lady...
Wichita man seriously injured in rollover crash in Finney County
A Wichita man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a rollover crash in Finney County on Thursday morning.
KAKE TV
Cattle trailer 'cut in half' when semi fails to yield in southwest Kansas, patrol says
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says a cattle truck's trailer was cut in half when it turned out in front of another cattle truck northeast of Garden City on Thursday. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on K-156 at mile marker 24. The patrol reports a...
Cattle trucks collide, road reopens after closure
Police say two semitrucks carrying cattle crashed at U.S. Highway 156 and Kansas Highway 23, about 21 miles east of Garden City.
Second Half Slump Sinks Saints
The Pratt Beavers won in Liberal for the first time since 2015 on Wednesday night as they took down the Seward County Saints 85-76 in the Green House. Seward shot just 35 percent and were 9-36 for 25 percent in the second half. The Beavers jumped on to leads of...
Sublette Woman Injured in Finney County Accident
A Sublette woman was injured in a semi accident early Wednesday morning at approximately 8:25 am, 21 miles Northeast of Garden City on K156. A 2008 Kenworth semi being driven by Maritza Ruiz, 27 of Sublette, was traveling Westbound on K-156 at milemarker 24.1. A 2004 Kenworth being driven by Aaron Ortega-Arzate, 23, of Garden City, was making a left turn out of the rest area to travel Eastbound on K-156 at the same location. Ortega-Arzate failed to yield at a stop sign and turned in front of Ruiz. The Ruiz semi struck the semi-trailer of the Ortega-Arzate semi, and cut the trailer in half. The Ruiz semi sustained significant front-end damage and came to rest facing Southwest in the South ditch of K-156. The Ortega-Arzate semi was disabled in the middle of the highway facing Southeast.
Gambling Devices Seized from Cimarron KS Business
On Wednesday, January 18th, at around 10 AM members of the Gray County Sheriff’s Office assisted Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission Agents with a search warrant at Corner Market (Presto) at 111 E Ave A in Cimarron Kansas. As a result suspected illegal gambling devices, computers, documents, and cash were seized from the business. The investigation is currently ongoing at this time of this post.
Meet and Greet Scheduled with Potential Police Chief Candidates
The City of Liberal is inviting the Community to a Meet and Greet with potential Police Chief candidates. The Meet and Greet will take place on Thursday, January 26th at the Blue Bonnet Community Building from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Candidates for the position will meet and visit with those in attendance.
