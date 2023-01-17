Read full article on original website
Manchester United Striker Transfer Target Price Tag Revealed
Manchester United are targeting a move for a new striker this summer, with one players price tag revealed.
REVEALED: Cristiano Ronaldo earns more than Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Mo Salah combined... and several times more than Messi
The Portugal star is the highest-paid player of all time after signing for Al-Nassr this month
NBC Sports
Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch, live stream link, team news
The Premier League’s bottom three could await Bournemouth if it loses to Nottingham Forest when the Cherries host the Tricky Trees at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). The league’s two leakiest back lines tangle when Forest (-19) and Bournemouth (-23) hope...
BBC
'Guardiola needs new solution for using Haaland'
On 3 September, I asked Pep Guardiola after a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa if the Blues were too reliant on Erling Haaland. They missed chances by choosing to find the Norwegian instead of going for goal. I'm not starting anything here. City need him. His ruthlessness has been proven...
Watch Lionel Messi Upstage Cristiano Ronaldo Inside First Three Minutes Of Saudi Friendly
Messi scored to give Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 lead against a Riyadh XI comprising of players from Al Nassr and Al-Hilal.
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score From Penalty After Being Accidentally Punched In Face By Keylor Navas
Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot to make it 1-1 after an early Lionel Messi goal.
Argentine corn field planted with face of World Cup winner Messi
LOS CONDORES, Argentina, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi has been immortalized in Argentina in tributes ranging from tattoos to murals after leading the national team to win the soccer World Cup. Now his face can be seen from the heavens too - on a specially designed corn field.
SB Nation
DONE DEAL: Spurs Women sign Mana Iwabuchi on loan
Tottenham Hotspur Women have signed creative attacking midfielder Mana Iwabuchi on loan from Arsenal. Mana is an incredibly fun and creative attacking midfielder. She’s also played as a second striker with Japan in a 4-4-2, and has featured at striker and winger throughout her career. No matter where she is on the pitch, she brings genius levels of technical ability–standout dribbling, immense intelligence, and solid passing to top it off. She also has a decent shot in her when called upon. Spurs fans may particularly remember her goal-of-the-season nominated strike for Aston Villa against us in 2021.
Report: Brighton Reject Bid From Chelsea For Moises Caicedo
Brighton have rejected an approach from Chelsea for midfielder Moises Caicedo. They do not want to lose the player in January.
Manchester United Fail To Go Ahead Of Manchester City
Manchester City remained in second place as their local rivals Manchester United failed to build on their rival win after a draw against Crystal Palace.
Soccer-Klopp says consistency key to solving Liverpool problems
LIVERPOOL, England, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp heads into his 1000th game as a coach against Chelsea on Saturday, insisting there is a way out of his side's recent troubles but they will need to defend better.
TRANSFER NEWS: Sunderland set to sign LOSC Lille winger Isaac Lihadji
Sunderland are set for a transfer breakthrough.
Soccer-Stuttering Milan look to end winless run at Lazio
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Coach Stefano Pioli will be hoping the slump AC Milan are going through on all fronts is a mere blip rather than an ominous sign that the champions' grip on the Serie A title is all but over when they take on Lazio on Tuesday.
BBC
'If we play that way, Arsenal will destroy us' - Guardiola
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking after Thursday's win over Tottenham: "We are far away from the team we had in previous seasons. Do you think this comeback [from 2-0 down against Tottenham to win 4-2] will happen every time? It won't. "How do I get the fire back? It's...
BBC
European Super League: Ex-Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli reiterates support for ESL
Former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli has reiterated his belief in a European Super League in a farewell speech at the Italian club. Agnelli was one of the chief architects of the breakaway plans to form the ESL in 2021. The 47-year-old and the rest of the Juventus board resigned en...
FOX Sports
Juventus deducted 15 points for false accounting
Juventus was hit with a massive 15-point penalty for false accounting Friday following an appeal hearing at the Italian soccer federation. The punishment could eliminate the club's chances of playing in Europe next season. Juventus was third in Serie A and 10 points behind Italian league leader Napoli. The penalty drops the Bianconeri into the bottom half of the standings.
