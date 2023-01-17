ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch, live stream link, team news

The Premier League’s bottom three could await Bournemouth if it loses to Nottingham Forest when the Cherries host the Tricky Trees at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). The league’s two leakiest back lines tangle when Forest (-19) and Bournemouth (-23) hope...
BBC

'Guardiola needs new solution for using Haaland'

On 3 September, I asked Pep Guardiola after a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa if the Blues were too reliant on Erling Haaland. They missed chances by choosing to find the Norwegian instead of going for goal. I'm not starting anything here. City need him. His ruthlessness has been proven...
Reuters

Argentine corn field planted with face of World Cup winner Messi

LOS CONDORES, Argentina, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi has been immortalized in Argentina in tributes ranging from tattoos to murals after leading the national team to win the soccer World Cup. Now his face can be seen from the heavens too - on a specially designed corn field.
SB Nation

DONE DEAL: Spurs Women sign Mana Iwabuchi on loan

Tottenham Hotspur Women have signed creative attacking midfielder Mana Iwabuchi on loan from Arsenal. Mana is an incredibly fun and creative attacking midfielder. She’s also played as a second striker with Japan in a 4-4-2, and has featured at striker and winger throughout her career. No matter where she is on the pitch, she brings genius levels of technical ability–standout dribbling, immense intelligence, and solid passing to top it off. She also has a decent shot in her when called upon. Spurs fans may particularly remember her goal-of-the-season nominated strike for Aston Villa against us in 2021.
Reuters

Soccer-Stuttering Milan look to end winless run at Lazio

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Coach Stefano Pioli will be hoping the slump AC Milan are going through on all fronts is a mere blip rather than an ominous sign that the champions' grip on the Serie A title is all but over when they take on Lazio on Tuesday.
BBC

'If we play that way, Arsenal will destroy us' - Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking after Thursday's win over Tottenham: "We are far away from the team we had in previous seasons. Do you think this comeback [from 2-0 down against Tottenham to win 4-2] will happen every time? It won't. "How do I get the fire back? It's...
FOX Sports

Juventus deducted 15 points for false accounting

Juventus was hit with a massive 15-point penalty for false accounting Friday following an appeal hearing at the Italian soccer federation. The punishment could eliminate the club's chances of playing in Europe next season. Juventus was third in Serie A and 10 points behind Italian league leader Napoli. The penalty drops the Bianconeri into the bottom half of the standings.
