WOWT
Lincoln Police make arrest in Near South neighborhood homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have made an arrest in regards to a homicide in the Near South neighborhood on Saturday. According to LPD, officers arrested 29-year-old Armon Rejai of Lincoln for Second-Degree Homicide of an 18-year-old Lincoln man. LPD said officers responded to the area of South 18th...
WOWT
42-year-old man taken to hospital after shooting in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A 42-year-old man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in south Lincoln on Saturday. According to LPD, officers responded to a report of a shooting near South 14th Street and Old Farm Road at 8:45 a.m. The man was taken to a local hospital due to a gunshot wound to the foot with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers are still investigating the exact nature of the shooting.
WOWT
Lincoln Police investigate shooting in Near South neighborhood
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near S. 19th Street and Euclid Avenue in the Near South neighborhood on Saturday. The shooting occurred at around 10:18 a.m. We’ve confirmed one person was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown at this time. This...
klkntv.com
Slick road causes cluster of crashes on 13th Street, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A group of crashes closed a part of 13th Street for about an hour during the Thursday morning commute. The crashes happened around 9 a.m. near the intersection of 13th Street and Nebraska Parkway. Lincoln Police say a slick roadway on southbound 13th Street caused...
WOWT
Omaha Police find another suspect in 2020 homicide
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a 2020 homicide case. According to the Omaha Police Department, 57-year-old Jerry Johnson is wanted for first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Police say Johnson...
klkntv.com
Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
klin.com
LPD Arrest Drunk Driver After Chain Reaction Crash
Lincoln Police say a 19 year man is facing charges after six vehicle crash in downtown Friday afternoon. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says an officer saw the man’s slam into the back of another vehicle near 11th and O Street just before 4:00 p.m. “The collision caused a second vehicle...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating after pedestrian struck by vehicle
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car near 18th and Cuming Streets. Police say a pedestrian was crossing Cuming Street northbound, not at a crosswalk, just before 8 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver stopped and cooperated with police.
WOWT
Omaha pedestrian hit by vehicle, sent to hospital
Cloudy and chilly today with temperatures only warming into the lower 30s. A few flurries possible in the metro with steadier snow showers in far southeast Nebraska where 1 to 3 inches is possible. Storm Chasers gain new PA announcer. Updated: 18 hours ago. The Kansas City Royals are turning...
WOWT
Man arrested in connection to 2020 Omaha homicide
Young elephants at the Omaha Zoo celebrate their first birthdays. Patchy dense fog this morning cloud lead to a few slick spots. Fog thins out by midday, but cloudy skies stick around with chilly conditions. Highs today only in the mid-20s. Snow to the south ending, cloudy and chilly Sunday.
WOWT
La Vista Police involved in standoff over stolen cars
Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled his tax relief plan today at the State Capitol. 6 News spoke with truck drivers about words of advice for driving in winter conditions. Precipitation is coming and going, but road conditions remain less than ideal. Drunk driver sentenced for killing two Gretna women, unborn child.
WOWT
Large police response in Weeping Water from suicide threat
The Iowa GOP is looking to change what can be purchased with SNAP benefits. The Regal Cinemas in North Omaha is one of 39 across the country shutting down. Electric vehicles shown off at Midwest International Auto Show. Updated: 3 hours ago. Electric vehicles are shown off at an auto...
WOWT
Man on parole for manslaughter conviction arrested on multiple charges in La Vista
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man on parole was arrested on several charges after an incident overnight at a La Vista apartment. According to La Vista Police, officers responded to a disturbance at an apartment overnight. A man, identified by police as 38-year-old Michael Sebesta, was allegedly damaging property and refusing to leave.
WOWT
Omaha man sentenced for DUI crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man did not receive the maximum sentence Wednesday after pleading “no contest” in a drunk-driving crash that left two women and an 8-month-old unborn baby dead. Facing a maximum sentence of 43 years in prison, Zachary Paulison was instead sentenced Wednesday to...
WOWT
Hundreds gather in Ralston to support Nettie's employees after fire
Low clouds and fog thicken back up overnight with temperatures in the teens. A slight thaw Monday as temperatures climb above freezing. Nebraska doctors take aim at proposed anti-abortion bill. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to...
WOWT
Hundreds gather to support Bellevue’s Nettie’s restaurant employees following devastating fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All day Sunday, Stocks n Bonds, a country dance club in Ralston, turned into a fundraising host. “Having such community support has been just amazing, like its overwhelming I would say, overwhelming but not in a bad way,” says Michelle Lyons, granddaughter of Nettie, the founder of Nettie’s Fine Mexican Food in Bellevue.
klkntv.com
Man found with stolen vehicle, meth at west Lincoln storage facility, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was caught with a stolen vehicle and meth after he broke into a west Lincoln storage unit on Saturday, police say. Just before 7 a.m., officers were sent to Sark Mini Storage near Northwest 19th and West O Streets on a report of a larceny.
klkntv.com
More than a dozen units called to Lincoln house fire on a hazardous Thursday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – More than a dozen units were called to a house fire in Lincoln on Thursday morning. This all started near 49th Street and Pioneers Boulevard just before 2:45 a.m. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews closed part of the area down as they battled the blaze.
doniphanherald.com
Omaha woman's family and friends not satisfied with sentence in fatal crash
Regina Bright was the kind of person who could bring others together. The Omaha woman was a mother of two teenagers, whom she adored and strived to fill with love and wisdom. She was a hard worker with a tight-knit group of best friends who called themselves the “super friends.”
klin.com
Fire Heavily Damages Northwest Lincoln Home
Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews battled a fire inside a home at 235 W Belmont Ave around at 9:30 Thursday night. Firefighters could see smoke and flames coming from the single story home as they arrived on scene. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the fire was contained to the enclosed...
