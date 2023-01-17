LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A 42-year-old man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in south Lincoln on Saturday. According to LPD, officers responded to a report of a shooting near South 14th Street and Old Farm Road at 8:45 a.m. The man was taken to a local hospital due to a gunshot wound to the foot with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers are still investigating the exact nature of the shooting.

