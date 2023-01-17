ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

WOWT

Lincoln Police make arrest in Near South neighborhood homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have made an arrest in regards to a homicide in the Near South neighborhood on Saturday. According to LPD, officers arrested 29-year-old Armon Rejai of Lincoln for Second-Degree Homicide of an 18-year-old Lincoln man. LPD said officers responded to the area of South 18th...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

42-year-old man taken to hospital after shooting in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A 42-year-old man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in south Lincoln on Saturday. According to LPD, officers responded to a report of a shooting near South 14th Street and Old Farm Road at 8:45 a.m. The man was taken to a local hospital due to a gunshot wound to the foot with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers are still investigating the exact nature of the shooting.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Lincoln Police investigate shooting in Near South neighborhood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near S. 19th Street and Euclid Avenue in the Near South neighborhood on Saturday. The shooting occurred at around 10:18 a.m. We’ve confirmed one person was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown at this time. This...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police find another suspect in 2020 homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a 2020 homicide case. According to the Omaha Police Department, 57-year-old Jerry Johnson is wanted for first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Police say Johnson...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

LPD Arrest Drunk Driver After Chain Reaction Crash

Lincoln Police say a 19 year man is facing charges after six vehicle crash in downtown Friday afternoon. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says an officer saw the man’s slam into the back of another vehicle near 11th and O Street just before 4:00 p.m. “The collision caused a second vehicle...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police investigating after pedestrian struck by vehicle

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car near 18th and Cuming Streets. Police say a pedestrian was crossing Cuming Street northbound, not at a crosswalk, just before 8 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver stopped and cooperated with police.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha pedestrian hit by vehicle, sent to hospital

Cloudy and chilly today with temperatures only warming into the lower 30s. A few flurries possible in the metro with steadier snow showers in far southeast Nebraska where 1 to 3 inches is possible. Storm Chasers gain new PA announcer. Updated: 18 hours ago. The Kansas City Royals are turning...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Man arrested in connection to 2020 Omaha homicide

Young elephants at the Omaha Zoo celebrate their first birthdays. Patchy dense fog this morning cloud lead to a few slick spots. Fog thins out by midday, but cloudy skies stick around with chilly conditions. Highs today only in the mid-20s. Snow to the south ending, cloudy and chilly Sunday.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

La Vista Police involved in standoff over stolen cars

Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled his tax relief plan today at the State Capitol. 6 News spoke with truck drivers about words of advice for driving in winter conditions. Precipitation is coming and going, but road conditions remain less than ideal. Drunk driver sentenced for killing two Gretna women, unborn child.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Large police response in Weeping Water from suicide threat

The Iowa GOP is looking to change what can be purchased with SNAP benefits. The Regal Cinemas in North Omaha is one of 39 across the country shutting down. Electric vehicles shown off at Midwest International Auto Show. Updated: 3 hours ago. Electric vehicles are shown off at an auto...
WEEPING WATER, NE
WOWT

Omaha man sentenced for DUI crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man did not receive the maximum sentence Wednesday after pleading “no contest” in a drunk-driving crash that left two women and an 8-month-old unborn baby dead. Facing a maximum sentence of 43 years in prison, Zachary Paulison was instead sentenced Wednesday to...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Hundreds gather in Ralston to support Nettie's employees after fire

Low clouds and fog thicken back up overnight with temperatures in the teens. A slight thaw Monday as temperatures climb above freezing. Nebraska doctors take aim at proposed anti-abortion bill. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Fire Heavily Damages Northwest Lincoln Home

Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews battled a fire inside a home at 235 W Belmont Ave around at 9:30 Thursday night. Firefighters could see smoke and flames coming from the single story home as they arrived on scene. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the fire was contained to the enclosed...
LINCOLN, NE

