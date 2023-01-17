Read full article on original website
Moderna (MRNA) Stock Moves 1.89%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Moderna (MRNA) closed at $193.98, marking a +1.89% move from the previous day. The stock traded in line with S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost...
J&J (JNJ) to Begin Q4 Earnings Season for Pharma Sector
Johnson & Johnson JNJ will report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Jan 24, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.41%. The healthcare bellwether’s performance has been pretty impressive, with the company exceeding earnings expectations in each of the trailing four...
Hayward Holdings Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Hayward Holdings Inc (Symbol: HAYW) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $12.44, changing hands for $12.47/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Plexus Corp (PLXS) to Post Q1 Earnings: Key Factors to Note
Plexus Corp PLXS is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.11 billion, which suggests growth of 35.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.47 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 67.1%.
Investors Heavily Search MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI): Here is What You Need to Know
MercadoLibre (MELI) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this operator of an online marketplace and payments system in...
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
Is McCormick an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy Now?
McCormick (NYSE: MKC) got a boost during the pandemic when millions more people started cooking at home. In this video, I'll determine whether McCormick is an excellent dividend stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 17, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 19, 2023.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) where we have detected an approximate $812.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,684,877 to 317,610,457). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGSH, versus its 200 day moving average:
10 Stocks That Experienced Significant Officer Buying Activity Over 2022
Fintel’s Officer Sentiment quant model identifies companies that experienced significant officer buying activity in the last year. There is significant academic research that suggests corporate insiders outperform the market when buying shares in their own companies. Fintel believes there are three metrics included in this quant model:. There are...
Why Suburban Propane Partners Is a Top 10 Utility Dividend Stock (SPH)
Suburban Propane Partners LP (Symbol: SPH) has been named as a Top 10 dividend paying utility stock, according to Dividend Channel, which published its weekly ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among utilities, SPH shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. For example, the recent SPH share price of $15.87 represents a price-to-book ratio of 2.0 and an annual dividend yield of 8.19% — by comparison, the average utility stock in Dividend Channel's coverage universe yields 3.8% and trades at a price-to-book ratio of 2.7. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Suburban Propane Partners LP, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Consumer Discretionary Names
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to...
Emerson Electric Makes an Aggressive Takeover Bid for National Instruments: What You Need to Know
Emerson Electric's (NYSE: EMR) hostile takeover bid for National Instruments (NASDAQ: NATI), or NI, has all the ingredients of a thriller. Eight months and two bids after the initial approach, Emerson's management decided to take the case directly to NI shareholders due to a lack of engagement from the latter's management. This story has legs, so let's look at what's going on and what both sets of shareholders might think of it.
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Arbor Realty Trust (ABR): Should You Buy?
Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock's price, do they really matter?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
Big Lots (BIG) Rides on Growth Strategies: Time to Hold?
Big Lots, Inc. BIG appears well poised for growth, thanks to the company’s impressive omnichannel initiatives. The company’s Operation North Star, which encompasses driving top-line growth, cost containment and enhancement in systems and infrastructure, appears encouraging as well. Management is steadily taking steps to control expenses. Impressively, this...
Factors to Note Ahead of Seagate's (STX) Q2 Earnings Release
Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Jan 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.87 billion, which implies a decline of 40.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 17 cents per share, which suggests a decline of 93% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $22.74, marking a +1.25% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Regions Financial (RF) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Regions Financial (RF) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.08%. A quarter...
Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Purple Innovation (PRPL) Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
