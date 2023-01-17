ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys basketball: HIghlands Ranch trips up Heritage

Highlands Ranch beat Heritage 63-44 in Littleton Jan. 20. Aiden Krause and Travis Bray led the Falcons with 11 points. Isaac Engle was next with nine. Heritage's top scorer was Hank Gorzelanski, who tossed in 22 points. Jonah Mayoral scored six. Highlands Ranch (12-2, 2-1 in the Continental League) hosts...
LITTLETON, CO
chatsports.com

Buffs Head South To Air Force Sunday Evening

BOULDER, Colo. – The Colorado Buffaloes Women's Tennis team has a quick turnaround between the. first and second matches of the Spring season and will be in action Sunday, traveling down to Colorado. Springs for a 5:00 p.m. match against Air Force. The Buffaloes are coming off of a...
BOULDER, CO
Highschool Basketball Pro

Westminster, January 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The North High School - Denver basketball team will have a game with Westminster High School on January 19, 2023, 18:00:00.
WESTMINSTER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
COLORADO STATE
Inna D

Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Denver

Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their upcoming grand opening at Joyride Brewing Company on Saturday, January 28.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

2 more winter storms will bring more cold & snow to Colorado

Another winter storm on Friday will cause big impacts in southern Colorado before a storm on Sunday brings potentially bigger impacts to the Denver metro area.Most of southeast Colorado including Pueblo, Walsenburg, Trinidad, La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield are under a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning for up to a foot of snow.It will be the biggest snow storm of the season so far for the southeast region of the state and anyone planning travel south of Colorado Springs on Friday evening should be prepared for winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns.For the Denver metro area, the...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

“Fat, Black and Gettin It”: The unexpected influence of Colorado’s outdoor TikTok star Nelson Holland

Nelson Holland battles negative thoughts all the time, so much so that they’re liable to knock his sizable frame to the ground. When he feels this way, Holland goes to his favorite spot, the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge at the edge of Denver, a place where Holland discovered nature and changed every part of his life. It doesn’t matter what he weighs there. The bison that Holland knows so intimately that he can tell you where they’ll move next don’t care. His dark skin color, braided hair and slight Brooklyn accent don’t bother them either.
COLORADO STATE
tourcounsel.com

Denver Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Thornton, Colorado

One of the best places to go shopping in Denver is the Denver Premium Outlets, thanks to having several famous clothing brands and above all for its good prices. They are located in the Thornton area, north of Denver. Armani Exchange, Banana Republic, Hugo Boss and Lacoste are just some of the brands that you can find in the Denver Premium Outlets, and best of all, you will always find discounts of up to 70% in addition to having the best variety of outlet stores in Denver Colorado.
THORNTON, CO

