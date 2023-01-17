Read full article on original website
Light sentence for church embezzler rejected
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A judge’s ruling that a Walton man who stole $188,000 from a church would not have to serve prison time has been rejected by an appeals court. Roger McLaney II, a former dispatcher with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, pleaded no contest to stealing the money and was sentenced in […]
YAHOO!
Tallahassee man on work break allegedly shoots at woman, faces attempted homicide charge
A Tallahassee man was arrested after he allegedly went to Fresh 4 Less while on his meal break from Popeyes and shot at a female employee just outside the supermarket. Edward Johnson lll, 18, was charged Wednesday with attempted first degree murder and remains in the Leon County Detention Facility, according to Leon Circuit Court records.
Chief: Officers shot man after he took Taser
Update: CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A day after 44-year-old Shawn Joseph Pearce was shot by police, Chipley Police Chief Scott Thompson said the Cleveland, Tennessee man died from his wounds. The incident started out as a traffic disturbance. Thompson said police began receiving calls about 10 minutes before they arrived at Walmart, saying Pearce was […]
wtvy.com
Missing person reported in Geneva County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva County Sheriff’s Office are asking for public assistance in locating a woman missing since Sunday. According to a post on the GCSO Facebook page, Savannah Copes was reported as missing on January 15. Copes, who left on her own, is said to suffer...
wdhn.com
Officer-involved shooting at Chipley Walmart
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WDHN) — An officer-involved shooting has occurred at the Walmart in Chipley, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office. A heavy presence of law enforcement is on the scene and safe, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect involved in the case has been transported to a local hospital.
wdhn.com
Last person sentenced in Wiregrass drug trafficking investigation
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart announced the fourth and last defendant was sentenced in a federal investigation looking into drug trafficking in the Wiregrass. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the sentencing of Shanna Collins, 44, of Hartford Alabama concluded a series of federal sentencing...
Panhandle Florida Highway Patrol recognized by the state
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four Panhandle Florida Highway Patrol troopers were recognized by the state at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting in Tallahassee. Corporal Jacob Moore, Troopers Ethan Elerbee, Kale Davis, and Ronald Khune all received Attorney General Ashley Moody’s ‘Back the Blue’ award. “We were recognized by her office for a case that we made […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
Legals 1-19-2023
CASE NO. 22-229-PR IN RE: Estate of JACK RANDALL WRIGHT, deceased. The Administration of the estate of JACK RANDALL WRIGHT, deceased, whose date of death was February 5, 2022, and whose social security number is XXX-XX-5097, is pending in the Circuit Court for Jackson County, Florida, Probate Division, the mailing address of which is P.O. Drawer 510, Marianna, FL 32447. The estate is intestate. The name and address of the personal representative and personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
wdhn.com
Saffold sentenced to hefty prison time
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Local controversial figure Kevin Saffold has been sentenced to 25 years in state prison by Houston County Judge John Steensland. Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman says Saffold’s prior felony convictions played a role in the hefty sentencing and the case held a minimum of 20 years.
BCSO arrests man suspected of stealing items from beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — When Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 40-year-old Casey Shuff this week, they said they found truckloads of items stolen over the past few years. “So, we received the report of a stolen bike stand and some property on the west end of the beach,” Bay County Sheriff’s Office […]
WCTV
Tallahassee man accused of kidnapping, murder now on trial
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of a December 2018 kidnapping and murder is now on trial. Christopher Rumph is accused of kidnapping 27-year-old Kelton Washington from a Tallahassee motel, driving him to Gadsden County, and shooting him on the side of the road. Washington’s family had reported...
Resident of Tallahassee dies in shooting in Seminole County, Florida
According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office on Monday evening, 31-year-old Princess Tolliver was a victim of a shooting that occurred Monday morning at State Road 46 A and Rinehart Road.
wtvy.com
Car break-ins spike across the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Wiregrass has fallen victim to string of car break-ins. There have been reports from Ozark, Dothan, and Houston County of vehicles being damaged, leading to large costs for the victims. An Ozark woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “Things like this don’t happen. We’ve been...
wtvy.com
Two arrested after Blakely shooting
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Police in Blakely have made 2 arrests in connection with a late Friday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital for treatment. According to information released Monday night by the Blakely Police Department on their Facebook page, officers responded at around 11 p.m. on January 13 to reports of gunfire on Liberty Street. Later, police received a report of a gunshot victim that self-reported to Lifebrite E.R, with that victim being treated locally and later released.
Man wanted for molestation in Florida caught in Indiana
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A man wanted out of Florida for “lewd and lascivious” molestation was taken into custody nearly 700 miles away in Daviess County, Indiana. The Washington Police Department says officers received a tip about the whereabouts of Travis Wayne Davis, a man facing charges in Bay County, Florida. The 42-year-old man […]
Jackson Co. among highest COVID-19 rates in the state
PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB) — The new year has brought a new surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. The U.S. is currently seeing the highest number of COVID-19 cases in nearly 5 months. “We are seeing more cases of people that are calling in that are having high fevers or respiratory problems, coughing,” Family Physician […]
niceville.com
Drug trafficking offenses lead to 20 years in federal prison for Tallahassee man
FLORIDA – A Tallahassee man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison for drug trafficking offenses, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Stephen Jerome Brinson, 47, of Tallahassee, was sentenced to just under 20 (239 months)...
iheart.com
FWC Announces Arrests In Operation Viper
(Tallahassee, FL) -- Eight people are facing charges after trafficking what the FWC calls some of the most dangerous snakes in the world. Operation Viper was an undercover operation focused on those who buy and sell illegal, non-native venomous snakes. The FWC last week announced the arrests after the two-year investigation.
WCTV
Owner of ‘Pinky’s Moving Service’ facing fraud, larceny charges
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee business owner is facing fraud and larceny charges after allegedly altering a check from a customer. The owner of Pinky’s Moving Service, Trenton Pinkney, was arrested last week and later released on bond. WCTV spoke with Kimberly Ledford, whose father hired the company...
WCTV
‘I thought I was going to die’: Survivor speaks after losing best friend in Seminole County shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman spoke out for the first time after surviving a shooting in Seminole County on MLK day. The same shooting injured five others and claimed the life of an FSU employee. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, near the intersection of...
