The No. 25 Arkansas men’s basketball team stopped its four-game losing streak with a 69-57 win over the Mississippi Rebels on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena. Freshman guard Anthony Black was a floor general on both sides of the ball, racking up 17 points, eight assists and five steals. His consistent production propelled the Hogs to their first conference win in two weeks.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO