tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Medford Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a group of people who allegedly stole merchandise from a Medford store this month. Three females and a male entered Target, located at 2975 Horseblock Road, on January 7...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Commack store in November. A man allegedly stole appliances, formula and clothing from Target, located at 98 Veterans...
Paterson Elder Scammer Outsmarted By Would-Be Victim, Police Say
A quick-thinking Long Island man helped police nab a would-be elder scammer from Paterson who tried conning him out of thousands of dollars, authorities said. Larry Urtarte, 28, allegedly called an 88-year-old man pretending he was his grandson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Long Beach, according to Nassau County Police. Urtarte said he'd been in an accident and needed money, detectives said.
Would-Be Elder Scammer Outsmarted By Long Beach Man, Police Say
A quick-thinking Long Island man helped police nab a would-be elder scammer who tried conning him out of thousands of dollars, authorities said. The incident happened Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Long Beach, according to Nassau County Police. Detectives said an 88-year-old man received a phone call from an unknown man...
Man, 61, killed by intoxicated driver in LI diner parking lot: police
A man was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver in the parking lot of a Long Island diner Wednesday afternoon, Nassau County Police said Thursday.
longislandbusiness.com
SCPD: Woman Arrested in Mount Sinai Massage Parlor Raid
Suffolk County Police on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 arrested a Flushing woman for unlawful practice of a profession during a massage parlor raid in Mount Sinai. In response to community and quality of life complaints, Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers and the Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal and Building Inspector conducted an investigation into New Blue Sea Relaxing Spa, located at 331 Route 25A, at approximately 4 p.m.
NBC New York
Pedestrian Exiting Diner on LI Struck, Killed by Intoxicated Driver: Police
A man leaving a diner on Long Island was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon by an intoxicated driver, who is now under arrest, according to police. According to the Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad, police received reports of the accident that took place at around 2:32 p.m. in Woodbury.
HuntingtonNYNow
Man Gets 2-4 Years for Huntington Home Improvement Scam
A man who admitted scamming a Huntington woman out of $200,000 was sentenced Wednesday to 2 to 4 years in prison. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said that Nicholas Spano posed as a home improvement contractor and scammed the woman in 2019 and 2020. He said that Spano had been recommended to the victim by another contractor, and in September 2019 he gave an estimate for home improvement work on the victim’s Huntington residence.
Police: 19-year-old assaulted, seriously injured by numerous unknown men in Riverhead
News 12 has been told officers responded to a hospital after a reported victim was taken there.
Contractor Steals $80K Worth Of Designer Watches From Nassau County Homes, Police Say
A Long Island contractor is facing charges after allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of designer watches from customers’ homes. Javier Velez-Gomes, age 43, of Massapequa, was arrested Friday, Jan. 13, following an investigation by Nassau County Police. Investigators said he was hired to install wallpaper at...
Police: 26 cats found inside Islip home; father, son arrested
Police responded to 104 Lake St. following reports of animal cruelty.
Woman Who Stole Nearly $94K Worth Of Balenciaga Bags In Hamptons Sentenced
A 34-year-old woman is heading to prison for her role in stealing nearly $94,000 worth of handbags from a luxury store in the Hamptons. Baseemah Davis, of Newark, New Jersey, was sentenced to two to six years behind bars in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 17. It followed her guilty plea to criminal possession of stolen property for stealing from the Balenciaga store in East Hampton in March 2022.
Vehicle Crashes Into Salvation Army Building In East Northport
Officers responded after a vehicle crashed into a Salvation Army building on Long Island. A vehicle struck the building, located at 319 Clay Pitts Road in East Northport, at about 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Suffolk County Police Department reported. Police said no one was injured in the...
longislandbusiness.com
VIDEO: Selden Bicyclist Seriously Injured by Hit-and-Run Driver, SCPD Says
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene of a crash that seriously injured a bicyclist in January. Isaac Ramirez was riding an electric bicycle southbound on...
longisland.com
Three Suspects in Custody after Stealing Items from East Garden City Store, Assaulting Employee
The Third Precinct reports the arrest of (3) three males for an incident that occurred in East Garden City. According to Police, an employee, 39, of Moose Knuckles located at 630 Old Country Road observed defendant David T. Jennings, 54, of 15039 Yates Road, Queens and Raquan M. Pitt, 30, of 100 Terrace Avenue, Hempstead conceal merchandise valued at approximately $330.00 USC and pass all points of final purchase. The employee followed the defendants in an attempt to retrieve the merchandise. At this time, Defendant Jennings struck the victim in the face before fleeing scene and entering into a White Jeep Cherokee being operated by Defendant William Morris, 39, of 130 Elizabeth Avenue, Hempstead.
Father, Son Charged After 26 Cats Found Living In Hoarding Conditions In Islip, Police Say
A father and son are facing charges after police said more than two dozen cats were found living in hoarding conditions at their Long Island home. Gary Verga, age 72, and 39-year-old Daniel Verga were arrested at about 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, after an investigation at their Islip home, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.
Man stole, damaged over $200K in cars from Meriden dealership: PD
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man possibly linked to 10 other car thefts is accused of stealing and damaging over $200K in cars from a dealership in Meriden last year. Police said on April 6, 2022, around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to Roberts Dodge on South Broad Street for a burglar alarm. When they arrived, […]
longisland.com
Police Report Multiple Arrests in Nassau County for Sale of Alcohol, Tobacco Products to Minors
Fifth Precinct Problem Oriented Police Officers report multiple arrests within the confines of the Fifth Precinct on Monday, January 16, 2023. Officers assigned to the POP Unit conducted a Project 21 investigation targeting the sale of nicotine and alcohol products sold to underage agents. The agents entered the following establishments where the store employees did not ask for the proper identification and sold alcohol to the Police agents.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Commack Identity Theft
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly used another person’s identity to withdraw money in Commack in December. A man allegedly used a debit card at an ATM at...
Know Them? Trio Wanted For Stealing Wallet At Stamford Restaurant, Police Say
Police in Stamford are asking the public for help identifying three people who allegedly stole a woman's wallet from her purse at a local restaurant.The incident took place in Stamford on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Mecha Noodle Bar, at 151 Broad St., when the woman reported her wallet was stolen from …
