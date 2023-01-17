The Third Precinct reports the arrest of (3) three males for an incident that occurred in East Garden City. According to Police, an employee, 39, of Moose Knuckles located at 630 Old Country Road observed defendant David T. Jennings, 54, of 15039 Yates Road, Queens and Raquan M. Pitt, 30, of 100 Terrace Avenue, Hempstead conceal merchandise valued at approximately $330.00 USC and pass all points of final purchase. The employee followed the defendants in an attempt to retrieve the merchandise. At this time, Defendant Jennings struck the victim in the face before fleeing scene and entering into a White Jeep Cherokee being operated by Defendant William Morris, 39, of 130 Elizabeth Avenue, Hempstead.

GARDEN CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO