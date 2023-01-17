Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Region-VI Superintendent Has Warrensburg Schools Connection
My experience in Warrensburg 20 years ago convinced me to stay on this side of the state, and over the years I’ve sought the right fit and the right time to return to the district. Warrensburg Region-VI School District has announced its replacement for the outgoing school superintendent Dr....
What I’ve Learned From Eating Missouri’s Famous Guber Burger
Last week I tried my first bite of the hamburger Sedalia's Wheel Inn made famous, the Guber Burger. It's been a bit of an educational experience beyond trying both the Kehde's Barbeque and Goody's Steakburger versions of the burger. Here's what I've learned:. Many Sedalians take the Guber Burger personally....
Make A Difference for National Blood Donor Month
President Richard Nixon proclaimed January 1970 as the first National Blood Donor Month on December 31, 1969, as requested by Senate Joint Resolution 154, to pay tribute to voluntary blood donors and encourage new donors to join. Who knew Nixon and I had something so simple in common? I've actually...
Life-saving Efforts Recognized by Sedalia Council
Tuesday night's City Council meeting began with awards presented to Sedalia Fire & Police for their life-saving efforts in November. Lloyd Hesseltine suffered from a cardiac event on Nov. 28 at 12:37 p.m.. CPR and AED were used to resuscitate Hesseltine. Sedalia Firefighters involved in the incident were Matthew Kowalski,...
Sedalia Police Reports For January 18, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Tuesday night, Officers responded to the Bothwell Regional Health Center emergency hospital ramp for a report of a combative subject. A security officer was assaulted during the course of his official duty as security for BRHC. Officers are requesting a state charge of Assault in the 3rd Degree (Special Victim).
California Man Injured in JoCo Rear-End Collision
A California man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2018 GMC Sierra, driven by 70-year-old Michael A. Teter of Centerview, was on US 50 at Route M in Johnson County just before 5 p.m., and was slowing to make a left-hand turn, when a westbound 2005 Honda Civic, driven by 18-year-old Amanprit P. Johal of Fremont, Califorinia, overtook and struck the towed unit of the GMC.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For January 17, 2023
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Saturday morning, Pettis County Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the Casey's store, 3050 South Limit Avenue on a vehicle that had a defective license plate light. Contact was made with the driver, Juan Nandho-Paulino, 47, of Sedalia. A check through the Pettis County Joint Communications showed that Nandho-Pualino had a revoked driving status. Nandho-Paulino was placed under arrest and transported to the Pettis County Jail, to be booked and released on charges of felony Driving While Revoked (Persistent Offender).
Victim’s Boyfriend Arrested for Domestic Assault
On Sunday at 6:50 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 3300 block of West 10th for an assault that occurred earlier the day at a different location. The victim said she was assaulted by her boyfriend, who was later found in the 1600 block of Heck Avenue. Tristan D. Fizer...
Traffic Stop For Expired Plates Yields Arrest for DWI
On Jan. 11, Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop near 16th and Beacon on a vehicle with expired plates. During the course of investigation, it was determined that the driver, 19-year-old Jeremy Altis, Lincoln, was intoxicated. Altis was arrested and taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center for a blood draw,...
