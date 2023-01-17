This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Saturday morning, Pettis County Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the Casey's store, 3050 South Limit Avenue on a vehicle that had a defective license plate light. Contact was made with the driver, Juan Nandho-Paulino, 47, of Sedalia. A check through the Pettis County Joint Communications showed that Nandho-Pualino had a revoked driving status. Nandho-Paulino was placed under arrest and transported to the Pettis County Jail, to be booked and released on charges of felony Driving While Revoked (Persistent Offender).

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO