Read full article on original website
Related
jacksoncountytimes.net
Mr. Samuel Lewis Bowden
Mr. Samuel Lewis Bowden, age 63, of Caryville, Florida, formerly of Graceville, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 18, 2023 at his home. Funeral arrangements are in complete at this time, but will be announced later by Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville.
jacksoncountytimes.net
Franklin David Brogdon
Franklin David Brogdon was born on February 15, 1944 in Bascom, Florida, to Phillip Brogdon and Clara Mae Tidwell Brogdon. He attended Kynesville School and graduated from Cottondale High School in 1962. He served as a woodlands firefighter with the Florida Forest Service for 40 years and then returned in 2009 to lead a burn team and teach “his boys” how to manage woodlands fries and become the men he was so proud of. He loved his family and friends, hunting and fishing, and the deer, hummingbirds, butterflies and flowers in his yard. He was a wonderful and loving husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, great- grandfather and friend. He attended Damascus Freewill Baptist Church since his childhood and his family was also part of Oak Grove Church in the Paramore community. He was a member of the Marianna Elks Lodge #1516 since 1988 and served as an officer for 10 years and as Exalted Ruler from 1999- 2000.
jacksoncountytimes.net
Joan Ambrose Reiff
Joan Ambrose Reiff, 89 years old, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at her home in Marianna, Florida. Her love and devotion to her children and grandchildren along with her unwavering faith in God, Joan was the beloved matriarch of the Reiff family. Born November 3,1934, in Maplewood, New...
jacksoncountytimes.net
Legals 1-19-2023
CASE NO. 22-229-PR IN RE: Estate of JACK RANDALL WRIGHT, deceased. The Administration of the estate of JACK RANDALL WRIGHT, deceased, whose date of death was February 5, 2022, and whose social security number is XXX-XX-5097, is pending in the Circuit Court for Jackson County, Florida, Probate Division, the mailing address of which is P.O. Drawer 510, Marianna, FL 32447. The estate is intestate. The name and address of the personal representative and personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 17, 2023
Marty Organ Jr., 31, Quincy, Florida: Two counts of shoplifting: Marianna Police Department. Maureen Kelly, 60, Altamonte Springs, Florida: Violation of conditional release: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 188 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
Comments / 0