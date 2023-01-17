Read full article on original website
Related
basinnow.com
Water Leak On Highway 40 In Roosevelt Being Repaired
Roosevelt City Crews deserve the praise being offered as they were dispatched early Tuesday morning to handle an unexpected disaster. “At 2 a.m. City crews were dispatched to a water leak in Palmer’s parking lot on Highway 40,” shares Roosevelt City. “Crews were able to get the leak turned off, affecting the Metro Hill neighborhood on 200 East to 800 South.” As of Tuesday early afternoon, some businesses were still without water while repairs and cleanup continued. The announcement gave a huge thanks to the City crews who were working hard to clear the mud and debris, repair the leak, and plow the snow from Monday night’s storm.
basinnow.com
Naples City Council Member Selected To Fill Vacancy
Naples City has gone through the application and interview process and selected a new council member. A vacancy was created when Dennis Long tragically passed away last month. He had served for 17 years as a Naples City Councilman. Naples City shared that “Dennis cheerfully served the community with a listening ear and a smiling face” and offered their appreciation “for his dedication and service.” Naples City accepted applications from those Naples residents interested in filling the vacancy and then interviewed the applicants during the January 12th City Council meeting. They selected Ross Morton as the new City Council member. He will be sworn in at the beginning of the January 26th Naples City Council meeting.
basinnow.com
Ashley Watershed Draft Plan With Kids Canal Designs Open For Public Comment
The Ashley Watershed Draft Plan-EA is now available for public review and the public comment period opened on Wednesday. This is for the Ashley Valley Watershed Flood and Irrigation Project in Uintah County. The lead federal agency on the project is the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service. The project aims to provide flood damage prevention and reduction, improve agricultural water management, and address water loss. The Ashley Central Canal Company has been piping the canal to preserve the water for their customers who rely on it for their agriculture operations. The piping was met with some resistance, especially concerning the area known as Kids Canal along 1500 West from 500 South to 500 North. The environmental process performed by the US Department of Agriculture NRCS found that plans to pipe Kids Canal and ruin the recreational features would have an adverse effect on the community and needed mitigated. The new Draft Plan released on Wednesday includes those designs. The total project installation cost proposed is $19.6 million dollars with the Department of Agriculture providing the funds for approximately $16 million dollars. The draft Plan – EA can be accessed on the NRCS Project website. Comments can be emailed to email@ashleywatershed.com and must be postmarked by February 17th.
basinnow.com
Roosevelt City Asks Public For Help Identifying Individual
Social media can be a useful tool or at least local law enforcement have found it useful. Roosevelt City Police Department is the latest agency to utilize the tool of social media in seeking to identify a suspect. They shared two images on Thursday morning of a woman in regards to a retail theft case. The request is that members of the public check out the pictures on the Roosevelt City Police Department Facebook page and if you have any information on the identity of the individual, to please call 435-722-2330.
Comments / 0