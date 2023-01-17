Slick, icy road conditions resulted in multiple accidents on Highway 40 Monday evening. According to Utah Highway Patrol, two accidents occurred on Highway 40 at Mile Post 139 about 2 miles west of Vernal. At 4:55pm, a Ford F150 traveling eastbound and too fast for the conditions slid off the road, hit the guardrail, and rolled off the side of the road. The driver was not transported. At 6:30pm, also at Mile Post 139, a Ford F350 was traveling eastbound too fast for conditions when the vehicle spun into the westbound lane and was hit on the passenger side by a Ford Explorer. The driver of the Ford F350 was not transported while the driver of the Ford Explorer was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Slick roads were also a problem in Duchesne County. According to UHP, at 6:48pm a Chevy Silverado lost control on Highway 40 at Mile Post 87 near the Duchesne Visitor Center. The westbound Silverado spun in front of an eastbound semi. The semi hit the bed area of the Silverado. Both occupants of the Silverado were transported with minor injuries. The driver of the semi was not transported. “Speed during these conditions gets a lot of people in trouble,” shares UHP Sgt. Camron Roden. “We have to adjust our driving behaviors to the slick conditions which means reducing our speed, increasing our following distances and just using a lot more caution.” Sgt. Roden also warned of getting too comfortable. “A lot of times when we think the roads are okay and increase our speeds there are still cold temperatures and moisture on the road which makes black ice. So even when they look better, we still have to adjust and use caution. If you don’t need to go out or if you can leave early, make sure you have plenty of time. Go slow, adjust plans accordingly, and research the best routes to take before you leave.”

VERNAL, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO