Water Leak On Highway 40 In Roosevelt Being Repaired
Roosevelt City Crews deserve the praise being offered as they were dispatched early Tuesday morning to handle an unexpected disaster. “At 2 a.m. City crews were dispatched to a water leak in Palmer’s parking lot on Highway 40,” shares Roosevelt City. “Crews were able to get the leak turned off, affecting the Metro Hill neighborhood on 200 East to 800 South.” As of Tuesday early afternoon, some businesses were still without water while repairs and cleanup continued. The announcement gave a huge thanks to the City crews who were working hard to clear the mud and debris, repair the leak, and plow the snow from Monday night’s storm.
kjzz.com
Uintah County man reportedly tries to murder stepson with hunting rifle
LAPOINT, Utah (KUTV) — A man out of Lapoint, Utah is facing several felony charges after police said he admitted to trying to kill his stepson using a hunting rifle and threatening to kill his wife. David Michael Parker, 50, is facing one second degree felony count of murder,...
basinnow.com
Roosevelt City Asks Public For Help Identifying Individual
Social media can be a useful tool or at least local law enforcement have found it useful. Roosevelt City Police Department is the latest agency to utilize the tool of social media in seeking to identify a suspect. They shared two images on Thursday morning of a woman in regards to a retail theft case. The request is that members of the public check out the pictures on the Roosevelt City Police Department Facebook page and if you have any information on the identity of the individual, to please call 435-722-2330.
basinnow.com
Ashley Watershed Draft Plan With Kids Canal Designs Open For Public Comment
The Ashley Watershed Draft Plan-EA is now available for public review and the public comment period opened on Wednesday. This is for the Ashley Valley Watershed Flood and Irrigation Project in Uintah County. The lead federal agency on the project is the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service. The project aims to provide flood damage prevention and reduction, improve agricultural water management, and address water loss. The Ashley Central Canal Company has been piping the canal to preserve the water for their customers who rely on it for their agriculture operations. The piping was met with some resistance, especially concerning the area known as Kids Canal along 1500 West from 500 South to 500 North. The environmental process performed by the US Department of Agriculture NRCS found that plans to pipe Kids Canal and ruin the recreational features would have an adverse effect on the community and needed mitigated. The new Draft Plan released on Wednesday includes those designs. The total project installation cost proposed is $19.6 million dollars with the Department of Agriculture providing the funds for approximately $16 million dollars. The draft Plan – EA can be accessed on the NRCS Project website. Comments can be emailed to email@ashleywatershed.com and must be postmarked by February 17th.
basinnow.com
Slick Conditions Result In Multiple Accidents Monday Evening On Highway 40
Slick, icy road conditions resulted in multiple accidents on Highway 40 Monday evening. According to Utah Highway Patrol, two accidents occurred on Highway 40 at Mile Post 139 about 2 miles west of Vernal. At 4:55pm, a Ford F150 traveling eastbound and too fast for the conditions slid off the road, hit the guardrail, and rolled off the side of the road. The driver was not transported. At 6:30pm, also at Mile Post 139, a Ford F350 was traveling eastbound too fast for conditions when the vehicle spun into the westbound lane and was hit on the passenger side by a Ford Explorer. The driver of the Ford F350 was not transported while the driver of the Ford Explorer was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Slick roads were also a problem in Duchesne County. According to UHP, at 6:48pm a Chevy Silverado lost control on Highway 40 at Mile Post 87 near the Duchesne Visitor Center. The westbound Silverado spun in front of an eastbound semi. The semi hit the bed area of the Silverado. Both occupants of the Silverado were transported with minor injuries. The driver of the semi was not transported. “Speed during these conditions gets a lot of people in trouble,” shares UHP Sgt. Camron Roden. “We have to adjust our driving behaviors to the slick conditions which means reducing our speed, increasing our following distances and just using a lot more caution.” Sgt. Roden also warned of getting too comfortable. “A lot of times when we think the roads are okay and increase our speeds there are still cold temperatures and moisture on the road which makes black ice. So even when they look better, we still have to adjust and use caution. If you don’t need to go out or if you can leave early, make sure you have plenty of time. Go slow, adjust plans accordingly, and research the best routes to take before you leave.”
basinnow.com
Naples City Council Member Selected To Fill Vacancy
Naples City has gone through the application and interview process and selected a new council member. A vacancy was created when Dennis Long tragically passed away last month. He had served for 17 years as a Naples City Councilman. Naples City shared that “Dennis cheerfully served the community with a listening ear and a smiling face” and offered their appreciation “for his dedication and service.” Naples City accepted applications from those Naples residents interested in filling the vacancy and then interviewed the applicants during the January 12th City Council meeting. They selected Ross Morton as the new City Council member. He will be sworn in at the beginning of the January 26th Naples City Council meeting.
